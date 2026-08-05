Three men currently shape the emotional weather of two countries, and almost nobody talks honestly about what is actually holding their support together. Donald Trump. Pierre Poilievre. Mark Carney. On paper they share almost nothing. A former reality television host impeached twice. A career political staffer turned opposition leader. A former central banker who ran two countries' money before running one of their governments. Look past the resumes and a pattern shows up that should worry every worker in North America, because none of this is really about these three men. It is about what keeps the rest of us arguing instead of noticing who is picking our pockets.

Start with Trump. His net approval rating hit the worst point of either of his terms this week, with disapproval closing in on 60 per cent, while tariffs keep pushing up the price of groceries, gas, and anything shipped in a container. Independent voters are abandoning him at a rate that has historically handed the other party a wave election. Yet inside his own base, nothing moves. Gallup's most recent poll put Republican approval of Trump at 93 per cent. Not despite tariffs costing the average household somewhere between $1,000 and $1,300 a year. Not despite that same pain helping finance a tax break worth roughly $200,000 for the average member of the top 0.1 per cent of earners in 2026. The base does not see betrayal in that trade. It sees loyalty being tested, and it keeps passing the test.

Poilievre's version is even starker. In the 2025 election he lost Carleton, the Ottawa area seat he had held for two decades, and needed a sitting Alberta member of Parliament to step aside so he could win a byelection just to get back into the House of Commons. His public approval sank to a record low of 28 per cent that February and has barely recovered. Roughly half the country holds an unfavourable view of him even now. And yet when Conservative delegates gathered in Calgary for the leadership review that could have ended his career after an election loss, they backed him with 87 per cent support. The room did not see a man who had just lost his own riding. It saw their guy, under attack, needing them more than ever.

Carney is the odd one out here, and being honest about why matters. His numbers do not look like a cult. They look like broad, ordinary popularity, in the high fifties and sixties, spread across every region of the country, with even a third of Conservative voters approving of his government. That is not devotion to a strongman. It is something else, and in its own way it is just as convenient for people with money. Call it the halo of competence. A man whose resume runs through Goldman Sachs, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and one of the world's largest asset managers gets treated as too smart, too serious, too obviously the grown up in the room to question closely. The rage cult and the competence cult look like opposites. They do the same job. Both convince ordinary people that scrutiny is unnecessary, because the man at the top already knows best.

None of this is really about policy, and political scientists have started studying that fact seriously. Research out of the Australian National University, published in the journal Political Psychology, found that Trump's most loyal supporters share a personality profile distinct from ordinary conservatism, a strict and obedient loyalty that researchers compare to devotion once shown toward historical strongmen. Psychologists call the underlying mechanism identity fusion. When a supporter's personal identity melts into the leader or the group, criticism of the leader stops registering as political disagreement. It registers as a personal attack on them. Even Liz Cheney, a lifelong Republican, used the words cult of personality to describe what her own party had become. Amateur psychology channels on YouTube, including one called Dark Owl, have built large audiences walking ordinary people through this same territory of belief, identity, and loyalty, because so many people are quietly asking the same question about someone in their own family.

Here is where the flawed logic gets expensive. Oxfam tracked global billionaire wealth hitting $18.3 trillion in 2026, up 16 per cent in a single year, growing three times faster than the previous five year average. Elon Musk alone has been closing in on becoming the world's first trillionaire, helped along by a SpaceX public listing, friendly tax policy, and an AI stock boom that mostly rewards people who already own the assets. Meanwhile the tariffs marketed to working people as a way to punish foreign countries and bring back jobs function as a hidden sales tax on everything they buy. That is the actual trade a lot of blue collar Trump voters made without ever being shown the fine print. Pay more at the till so a man who already owns a rocket company pays less at tax time.

So how do you get millions of people to accept that trade twice and thank you for it. You do not let them look straight at it. You give them something else to be furious about. Take the wave of ballot measures across American states in 2025 and 2026 that restrict transgender kids from school sports, or the coordinated campaigns pulling books about transgender and gay characters off school library shelves under the banner of parental rights. Investigations by OpenSecrets traced millions of dollars behind the sports measures to a handful of Republican megadonors and a fund called DonorsTrust, often nicknamed the dark money ATM of the American right, the same network that helped finance Project 2025. Even gay marriage, legally settled in Canada since 2005 and the United States since 2015, keeps getting quietly revived by the same politicians every election cycle, not because the law is actually at risk, but because the argument itself still turns out voters. Take the state laws blocking pension funds and banks from weighing climate risk, the so called anti ESG push. A Pleiades Strategy investigation traced $85 million behind that campaign back to foundations tied to Koch family money and other oil fortunes. That is not a grassroots revolt about school sports or pension paperwork. That is industry money protecting its own investments by dressing the fight up as a culture war, so ordinary people do the shouting for free while the resource money keeps flowing untouched.

Vaccines followed the same script. Reporting from Rolling Stone and NBC News traced millions of dollars from major donor advised charities into anti vaccine groups tied to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including one Wall Street executive who personally bankrolled the operation for years. Kennedy is now the sitting United States Health Secretary. One of his first acts in office was pulling American funding from the international vaccine alliance that has helped prevent millions of child deaths in poor countries. The conspiracy theory did not stay online. It became government policy, and children thousands of miles away are the ones paying for it.

The manosphere runs the same playbook on younger men. A cluster of podcasters and influencers helped swing men under 30 toward Trump by roughly 15 points in a single election, feeding a steady diet of grievance dressed up as self improvement and financial advice. American federal prosecutors have since alleged that some right wing influencers in that same media ecosystem took millions of dollars funnelled from Russian state media without disclosing where it came from. That is not a figure of speech. That is a foreign government paying to shape what young men in Winnipeg and Wisconsin believe about their own country, their own government, and each other.

Flat earth videos, alien cover up theories, chemtrail panic, and moon landing denial rarely have one billionaire signing the cheques behind them directly. They do not need one. Once trust in government, media, and science has been deliberately and repeatedly poisoned for other reasons, people reach for any explanation that hands them back a feeling of control. That vacuum does not stay empty. Grifters sell supplements into it. Political operatives harvest it for email lists and donations. Religious and racial grievance get worked the same way, by organizers who figured out long ago that a scared, humiliated voter turns out to the polls more reliably than a confident one. The billionaire class does not have to invent every single conspiracy theory. It only has to keep breaking trust in real institutions, then stand back and let the vacuum fill itself while it cashes in from the sidelines.

There is a fix, and it is not complicated. Strong antitrust and competition law enforcement could break up the handful of media and social media companies whose algorithms decide which culture war gets pushed into every phone in the country this week. Strong labour law could make it fast and simple to unionize a warehouse or a call centre, so workers negotiate their own wages directly instead of waiting for a tax cut that never trickles down from a man who owns a rocket company. Neither fix requires anyone to change their mind about trans kids in sports, or vaccines, or the moon landing. It only requires breaking the business model that profits from keeping the fight alive.

Prediction markets currently put the odds of Democrats retaking the House this November north of eight in ten, on the back of exactly the economic pain described above. That is not a guess. That is the market pricing in what happens when the base stays loyal but everyone else finally does the math. The electrician rewiring a data centre and the nurse working a double shift have more in common with each other than either one has with Trump, Poilievre, or Carney. That is precisely why so much money gets spent making sure they never notice it. Stop refereeing the culture war for one week. Start asking who cashes the cheque while the rest of us fight. That is where the real enemy has been standing the entire time.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Oxfam International, OpenSecrets, Angus Reid Institute, Gallup, Dark Owl (YouTube)