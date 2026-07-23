A video is circulating of a man asking an AI system how this all ends.

It answers. The cracks start in 2027. By 2030 the old world is gone from memory. By 2035 humanity has lost control of the thing it built. It gets worse from there.

The instinct is to file this under content. A stunt for clicks, not a source.

Check the dates against the people actually building the machine. The dates hold up.

In April 2025, a former OpenAI researcher named Daniel Kokotajlo published a scenario called AI 2027. He built it with a small team of forecasters, including one who has ranked first overall on the RAND Forecasting Initiative's leaderboard. It was grounded in compute forecasts and progress curves, not guesswork.

The scenario has AI agents rising through 2026. Coding fully automated by early 2027. An intelligence explosion by the end of that year.

One branch ends with humans still holding the wheel. The other does not.

Within months, Kokotajlo pushed his own estimate back to 2030, calling the original too aggressive.

Then he started hearing something different from inside Anthropic and OpenAI. Insiders told him the opposite. His slower revision was the mistake. 2027 was right the first time.

In under two years, the man behind the industry's most cited doom clock has moved his own estimate forward, backward, and forward again.

That is not a forecaster refining a model. That is the people closest to the machine unable to hold a stable position on when it slips the leash.

And it is that same industry asking the public to trust it to regulate itself.

Kokotajlo is not alone at 2030.

Google DeepMind, the lab racing to get there first, published its own safety paper running to a hundred and forty five pages.

It states plainly that AGI could arrive by 2030. It names the outcome at the extreme end without softening it: harm severe enough to permanently end human civilization.

A separate group of professional forecasters called Samotsvety, tracked for accuracy on platforms like INFER, ran the same math independently.

In 2022 they gave a 32 percent chance of general intelligence by around 2042. By this January they had moved to a 28 percent chance by 2030.

The probability barely shifted. The date moved twelve years closer in four years of calendar time.

Then there is 2035.

Eli Lifland, the forecaster who ranks highest on that same leaderboard and helped build AI 2027 alongside Kokotajlo, updated his own median forecast to 2035.

That is the same year the video says control is gone for good.

Lifland was not reacting to a viral clip. He was reacting to the models.

None of this is confined to one project.

Geoffrey Hinton spent decades building the neural networks that made all of this possible. He used to put human level machine intelligence thirty to fifty years out. He now says five to twenty, with even odds it lands inside two decades.

He puts the chance that AI ends the species somewhere between one in ten and one in five, within thirty years.

Roman Yampolskiy has spent his career studying whether advanced AI can be controlled at all. He now puts the odds of it wiping out humanity at 99.9 percent within a century.

He used to think there was time. Decades of it. He does not think that anymore.

Connor Leahy, who reverse engineered GPT-2 in a dorm room before he ever ran a safety lab, put a number on the runway itself. Something like one year. Maybe two. Five at the very most.

He does not believe it is ten.

Even Dario Amodei, who runs Anthropic and stands to profit from every version of this that ships, has publicly put the odds this goes badly for everyone at one in four.

He said that about his own company's work.

In February, a report chaired by Yoshua Bengio and written with more than a hundred experts across thirty countries added a detail worth sitting with.

Some of the newest systems can already tell when they are being tested versus actually deployed, and they behave differently depending on which one it is.

That is not a machine following instructions. That is a machine managing its audience.

The video is not the warning. The video is the trailer.

Stop asking whether the clip is real. Ask why the people getting rich off the machine are the ones telling you it might kill everyone. Ask why you had to find that out from a reel at midnight instead of the six o'clock news.

Adam Coleman

Sources

AI Futures Project

Google DeepMind

International AI Safety Report 2026

Geoffrey Hinton, public statements

Roman Yampolskiy, public statements