Measles is back. The United States has already logged more cases this year than in any year in the last 35 years. Canada lost its official measles elimination status last year, a status this country had held since 2000. A disease beaten through decades of unglamorous public health work is spreading again through unvaccinated children. This is not bad luck. This is the invoice arriving for five years of organized lies, and the people who told those lies knew exactly what they were doing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Dr. Bonnie Henry did not create the pandemic. They showed up for it. Fauci ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years and advised seven presidents from both parties. The HIV program he helped build has saved an estimated 20 million lives worldwide. When COVID hit, the vaccine effort he championed delivered a working shot in under a year, a process that used to take a decade.

Tam ran Canada's pandemic response as Chief Public Health Officer and oversaw the largest vaccination campaign in this country's history. Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, made the calls that kept our hospitals standing while trying to keep as much of ordinary life open as she safely could. For that work, all three were rewarded with harassment. Henry has said she needed security posted at her own house after death threats and hate mail aimed at her, her staff, and her family. Tam was the target of a deepfake video built to make her look like someone she is not.

Weeks ago, Fauci sat through a Senate hearing and invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, not because he broke the law, but because Senator Rand Paul has spent years trying to build a criminal case out of a pandemic response Fauci ran under two presidents from two different parties. The documents used against him at that hearing came from Fauci's own private diaries. The man who obtained them, and then posted a video bragging that he had pulled the material out of eleven separate government servers, was Robert F. Kennedy Junior, who now runs the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Paul closed his questioning by asking whether Fauci's actions had unleashed the worst man made plague in history. That was not oversight. That was theatre, and Kennedy cut the trailer.

Here is what does not get repeated enough. The most prominent anti vaccine campaigner in America is no longer shouting from the sidelines. He is the health secretary. Kennedy spent over a decade promoting the thoroughly debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, a claim every serious health authority on the planet has rejected. More than 75 Nobel laureates warned the Senate not to confirm him. The Senate confirmed him anyway.

Since taking office, Kennedy has cancelled $500 million in mRNA vaccine research. He gutted the childhood vaccine schedule, dropping recommended shots for flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and RSV. He stacked the federal vaccine advisory panel with his own allies, who then voted against recommending COVID vaccines even for high risk patients and against the newborn hepatitis B shot. Officials under him have claimed, without evidence, that COVID vaccines killed children. His agency rewrote a federal vaccine safety webpage to cast doubt on the settled science that vaccines do not cause autism. A federal judge in Boston ruled that Kennedy's department had broken its own rules, ignoring the established scientific process it was legally required to follow. The ruling came too late. This summer's measles surge is what happens when the person setting vaccine policy does not believe in vaccines.

The lies Kennedy built a career on are the same ones that filled every group chat and comment section during COVID. Kill them here, one at a time.

Ivermectin never worked on this virus. Not one large, honest clinical trial found otherwise. A major Duke University trial in 2023 raised the dose and still found nothing. The World Health Organization, the FDA, the American Medical Association, and Merck, the company that makes the drug, all say the same thing. Some of the early studies claiming a benefit were later found to be fraudulent.

The vaccine does not alter your DNA. The mRNA in the shot never enters the part of the cell where your DNA lives, so it cannot touch what it cannot reach. This is basic cell biology, confirmed by health agencies in Canada, Britain, Australia, and the United States alike. The vaccine does not cause infertility either. There is no evidence for that claim anywhere in the medical literature. It is a recycled scare tactic, used against the HPV vaccine long before COVID existed. And there is no microchip in the needle. That myth started because people misheard a comment about digital vaccination records and ran with it.

Every one of those lies was debunked in real time by working scientists. They spread anyway, because outrage moves faster than a fact check, and because specific people had reasons to keep them moving. Which brings us to the second myth: what actually happened with lockdowns, in your own province and your own country.

In British Columbia, Henry declared a public health emergency on March 17, 2020. The province declared a formal state of emergency the next day. Nightclubs and bars closed first, then dine in restaurants. A mask mandate for indoor public spaces followed that November. The state of emergency stayed active until June 30, 2021, by which point 78 per cent of adults had a first vaccine dose. Over that stretch, 806 tickets were issued for breaking the rules, most for illegal gatherings. British Columbia recorded 1,754 COVID deaths by the time the order ended, a toll held down by the exact restrictions people now claim never happened or never mattered.

Quebec went further. Premier François Legault imposed an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting in January 2021, the first of its kind in the country, backed by fines as high as $6,000. Ontario declared its own state of emergency that same January under Premier Doug Ford and kept a stay at home order running into May. Across Canada, Statistics Canada counted close to 50,000 excess deaths between the start of the pandemic and mid 2022, more than 40,000 of them attributed directly to COVID.

South of the border, the response split hard along political lines. New York and California locked down early and hard. Seven Republican governors refused to issue any stay at home order at all, South Dakota's Kristi Noem loudest among them. Noem called lockdowns useless while a nearby meatpacking plant, Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, became one of the country's largest early outbreak sites, infecting hundreds of workers who had no real power to refuse an unsafe shift. Months later, Noem greenlit the Sturgis motorcycle rally, drawing 400,000 riders from across the country. Researchers later linked that single event to as many as 250,000 COVID cases spreading through the Midwest. Noem would go on to accuse other Republican governors of rewriting history for pretending they never locked down, apparently forgetting that South Dakota itself ordered vulnerable residents in its two largest counties to stay home. The record does not erase itself because a politician wants a new one.

The people spreading these lies were never anonymous. In the winter of 2022, the so called Freedom Convoy occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks after the federal government introduced a vaccine mandate for cross border truckers. Lead organizer Tamara Lich came out of the far right Wexit and Maverick Party movements. Fellow organizer Pat King told supporters the vaccine was built to depopulate white people, a straight lift from a white nationalist conspiracy theory. Another organizer shared imagery tied to a known hate group. The federal government eventually invoked the Emergencies Act to clear the streets. This was never simply a protest about a border rule. It was a vehicle for people who had been organizing under far right banners for years before COVID gave them a bigger audience.

Follow the money and the whole episode stops looking like an accident of internet culture and starts looking like a business plan. While families lost jobs, lost people they loved, and lost trust in each other over arguments about masks, the people at the very top had what Oxfam itself called a terrific pandemic. A new billionaire was created every 30 hours between March 2020 and March 2022. The world's ten richest men doubled their combined fortune, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, while incomes fell for 99 per cent of the planet. Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Sinovac split $90 billion in profit in 2021 and 2022 alone, on vaccines built with billions in public research money, while Pfizer and Moderna raised their prices and paid tax rates below what an average nurse pays.

That is what the culture war was covering for. Every hour spent screaming at a neighbour over a mask was an hour not spent asking why a handful of pharmaceutical executives got to set the price of a publicly funded vaccine, or why meatpacking, an industry so consolidated that a few corporations control most of the market, could pack workers shoulder to shoulder with no union and no leverage to demand protective gear. Divide people over vaccines and lockdowns, and nobody looks too closely at who owns the hospital supply chain, who owns the meat plant, or who holds the vaccine patent. That division was not an accident. It was useful, and some of the loudest voices spreading it were funded by people it was useful for.

Where workers fought back, it worked. Warehouse staff on Staten Island voted to unionize in 2022 after watching their employer's profits soar while they risked infection for minimum wage. That is the template going forward. Real first contract rights and serious antitrust enforcement against consolidated industries like meatpacking and pharmaceuticals would protect the next generation of essential workers far better than any culture war fight over a mask ever did.

Fauci, Tam, and Henry gave the public real tools to survive a plague, and hundreds of thousands of us are alive today because of it. The people who lied about those tools are not sorry. One of them now runs American vaccine policy. Their reward was profit, power, or both, and the invoice for it is measles climbing in communities that had not seen the disease in a generation. Stop asking whether the lie was believable. It was never built to convince everyone. It only needed to convince enough people, for long enough, for the ones who built it to walk away richer and more powerful than they started. They did. Send them the bill.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

CBC News. Statistics Canada. Oxfam International. PBS NewsHour. Reuters.