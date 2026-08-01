AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Papasan's avatar
Papasan
4h

IN NOVEMBER VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES! TRUMP AND MAGA NAZIS ARE DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY TO ENRICH THEMSELVES AND THEIR CRONIES AND TAKING IT FROM THE WORKING RETIRED AND POOR! STRIPPING LAWFUL PROTECTIONS AND DOING AWAY WITH THE PROCEDURES TO REDRESS OUR VALID ISSUES! WHEN IT'S GONE IT'S GONE FOREVER!

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Jaz's avatar
Jaz
3h

Their Evilness has no limits just like the genocidal psychopaths of Israel! They love killing and massacring.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbT3yFqPW9d/?igsh=ejV5MG94aTU0eXVh

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