I want to be precise about something before I begin, because precision matters when the building is on fire and everyone around you is arguing about the colour of the smoke.

America is not declining. Decline implies entropy, drift, the slow rot of institutions too lazy to adapt. What is happening to the United States right now is something far more deliberate, far more calculated, and far more chilling than anything a word like “decline” can carry. America is being wound down. Deliberately. Systematically. By the very forces that built it and now no longer need it in its current form.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is an organisational restructuring. And if you know how to read a balance sheet, a bond market, or a surveillance contract, the plan is hiding in plain sight.

Simon Dixon, financier and analyst of transnational capital flows, has been mapping this for years. His core thesis is that the wars, the conflicts, and the tensions we are watching are not the chaotic thrashings of a dying empire. They represent a highly coordinated transition by an alliance of transnational powers, including the Western financial-industrial complex, Gulf sovereign wealth funds, and Chinese capital, to strategically divide the world into new spheres of influence. ￼ This is not disorder. This is succession planning.

Dixon is direct about what the civil unrest inside America actually represents. It is not a side effect of the transition. It is a deliberate feature of it. The chaos is engineered to justify the construction of a domestic surveillance state built around CBDCs and social credit systems, using technologies beta-tested in places like Gaza, in order to consolidate the power of an ascendant technical-industrial complex. ￼

Read that again slowly. The unrest you are watching on American streets is not an accident. It is a beta test for the cage they are building around you.

Dixon argues that the petrodollar is fracturing in real time, evidenced by the UAE securing FX swap lines and the pursuit of BRICS tokenised energy agreements, and that US Treasury yields are now spiking to intervention levels. He believes this instability in the debt markets is engineered, setting the stage for a massive Federal Reserve money-printing event designed to bail out a concentrated tech monopoly while deliberately stripping the purchasing power of the fiat currency held by ordinary Americans. ￼

This is the mechanism. Print money. Inflate away the debt. Transfer the purchasing power of the working class upward while the middle class calls it bad luck and blames immigrants.

The plan, as Dixon outlines it, involves something called Fiscal Dominance, the unification of US Treasury and Federal Reserve policy, where the necessary funds are printed to manage the exit, rolling over debt into short-term treasuries and effectively dumping low-interest-rate debt onto the American public and pensioners. ￼ Your retirement account is not a nest egg. It is collateral for a transition you were never consulted about.

In a conversation between Dixon and geologist Simon Michaux, both arrived at the same conclusion from different analytical starting points: the current global system is being intentionally dismantled to make way for a new, technocratic surveillance state characterised by programmable money and social credit systems. ￼ When a financier and a resource geologist reach the same destination through completely different roads, you are not looking at theory. You are looking at convergence.

Dixon has described this moment as an accelerating global reset designed to asset-strip the West and trap the middle class in a K-shaped AI economy, ￼ where a thin layer of technically sovereign individuals accumulate compound advantage while everyone below them is managed into affordability crisis and monitored into compliance.

And from where I sit, in Vancouver, watching the richest country in human history hollow itself out in real time while its citizens argue about which millionaire television personality should be president, I am not surprised. I am nauseated. But I am not surprised.

Richard Wolff, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts, is equally unsparing. When the United States threatens to take over countries and destroy civilisations, he argues, these are the wild gesticulations of a sinking enterprise. ￼ Empire in its terminal phase does not look like retreat. It looks like aggression, because aggression is cheaper than reform, and spectacle is the last currency available to a state that has mortgaged its actual power.

Jeffrey Sachs goes further. The US is not declining, Sachs has argued. It is sprinting down the road to collapse. And if the reserve currency fails and the debt becomes unbearable, there is no gradual collapse. It will be a sudden implosion. ￼

I believe him. And I believe the people managing this transition believe him too. That is precisely why they are not trying to stop it. They are trying to be on the right side of it when it lands.

The Iran war, the tariff chaos, the gutting of federal agencies, the dismantling of every institution that accumulated any inconvenient memory of what the United States once promised to be, none of this is incompetence. I know that is a difficult thing to sit with. We want incompetence. Incompetence is survivable. Incompetence can be voted out. What we are actually looking at is a controlled demolition, executed by technicians who have already moved their capital offshore, built their surveillance infrastructure, and have zero interest in the rubble that will be left behind.

DOGE does not exist to save money. It exists to destroy institutional capacity. You cannot build a surveillance state inside a functional bureaucracy. You have to hollow out the old one first.

The Epstein files do not exist to deliver justice. They exist as leverage, a reminder to every political actor still pretending to represent constituents that the architects of this transition know exactly what is in those folders.

The tariffs do not exist to protect American workers. They exist to create enough economic chaos to justify the emergency liquidity events that will transfer what remains of public wealth into private hands at discount prices.

I have been writing about systemic collapse long enough to know how this argument lands with people who are still emotionally invested in the idea that the system is broken but fixable. It is a painful thing to give up. The belief that it is broken but fixable is, paradoxically, one of the primary mechanisms keeping the demolition on schedule. Because as long as you believe it can be fixed, you will keep working inside it, paying into it, and waiting for an election that will reverse it.

The election will not reverse it. The elections are part of the theatre.

Historians remind us that empires rarely recognise their twilight until it is well advanced. Whether this trajectory leads to a hard crash or a softer fade depends on future choices. But the direction is downward, toward a multipolar reality. ￼

I would add one word to that analysis: managed.

The direction is downward, and it is managed. The question is not whether America survives this. The question is who survives it with enough sovereignty left to matter. Not who wins the next election. Not which party controls the Senate. Who has positioned themselves outside the architecture of a system that is being deliberately, professionally, and comprehensively dismantled.

The lights are not flickering because someone forgot to pay the bill.

Someone turned the switch.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Simon Dixon, simondixon.com — “Who Will Replace the American Empire? Simon Dixon vs Professor Jiang” (January 9, 2026); “Are the Elite Trying to Destroy the World on Purpose?” with Simon Michaux (April 29, 2026); “This War Is Not What You Think: Global Reset in 21 Days” (March 14, 2026); Simon Dixon Hard Talk podcast, Apple Podcasts / Spotify (May 2026)

Richard Wolff, Democracy Now / Al Jazeera, “Is the US Empire in the Middle of a Long Decline?” (May 2026)

Jeffrey Sachs, quoted in WION News, “The 7 Stages of Imperial Collapse”

News-Nest, “Is This the Fall of the American Empire?” (March 2026)