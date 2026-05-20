AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
May 20

How much money do we owe? Something like 38 trillion dollars?? Look no further than BlackRock, Tech guys, Vanguard, and State Street. We manufacture the money so these guys can rule.

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