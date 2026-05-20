Three firms now sit quietly at the centre of the modern global economy.

BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street collectively manage well over $25 trillion in assets. Through index funds, pension investments, ETFs, and institutional ownership, they hold major stakes in nearly every major corporation most people interact with daily.

Banks. Media companies. Oil firms. Grocery chains. Pharmaceutical giants. Defence contractors. Tech companies. Airlines. Housing developers.

Not always majority ownership. That is the trick. They do not need to own all of something when they own pieces of almost everything.

The result is a form of silent concentration unlike anything in modern capitalist history. Competition becomes theatre when the same institutional investors profit regardless of which corporation “wins”. Executive priorities shift away from workers, wages, and communities toward endless shareholder extraction.

Meanwhile, ordinary people drown in rising rents, inflated grocery bills, stagnant wages, and impossible housing markets while asset managers continue accumulating larger portions of the global economy through retirement funds most citizens never even see.

And now comes the irony.

Larry Fink recently warned that billion dollar AI data centres may become vulnerable to cheap drones and asymmetric attacks in future conflicts. After decades spent helping engineer one of the most centralized concentrations of economic power in human history, the people building digital fortresses are suddenly terrified that a few thousand dollars in modern technology could threaten trillion dollar systems.

That fear says more about the fragility of modern capitalism than any political speech ever could.

The system became so large, so concentrated, and so detached from ordinary society that even the architects now fear how exposed it really is.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

OECD reports on institutional ownership and asset concentration

BlackRock annual reports and SEC filings

Vanguard Group fund ownership disclosures

State Street Global Advisors corporate ownership data

Bloomberg reporting on AI infrastructure security concerns

Financial Times reporting on drone warfare and data centre vulnerability

U.S. Federal Reserve studies on wealth inequality and asset inflation