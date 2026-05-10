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John Christopher
May 11

The world’s billionaires are increasingly preparing for something they rarely discuss publicly: a future where artificial general intelligence, or AGI, fundamentally reshapes civilization faster than governments can respond.

If AGI emerges by 2030, the greatest fear among elites may not be machine rebellion. It may be social collapse triggered by mass human redundancy.

Across the globe, billionaires are already purchasing farmland, underground bunkers, private security systems, satellite communications, water access, and isolated compounds. The ultra wealthy are behaving less like investors and more like a class preparing for systemic instability.

🤔Could it all be far worse, than George Orwell's 1984, for it sure seems like it.

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