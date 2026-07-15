Every AI company on Earth just took a safety exam. The results landed this month. Not one of them passed with better than a C plus.

The Future of Life Institute published its Summer 2026 AI Safety Index on July 7. Anthropic topped the field with a C plus. OpenAI and Google DeepMind trailed with a C. xAI, DeepSeek and Mistral failed outright. The panel found that firms which once promised to pause if they neared dangerous capability lines have quietly abandoned that promise, and that the industry is pivoting toward military contracts even among companies that once swore off weapons work entirely.

This is the industry grading itself. This is as generous as the story gets.

Max Tegmark has spent over a decade trying to make people care about what happens after that grade gets worse. The MIT physicist, cosmologist and president of the Future of Life Institute is no fringe alarmist. He wrote the modern blueprint for how artificial intelligence could end the human story, a 2017 book called Life 3.0 that mapped twelve possible futures for our species. He tried, by his own account, to make every one of those futures sound as hopeful as he could manage. He could not find a single version without misgivings. In the darkest of the twelve, humanity is gone, and something intelligent but empty rules over what Tegmark calls a meaningless “waste of space.”

Here is the mechanism behind that darkest scenario, stripped of jargon. In 1965 the mathematician I.J. Good described what he called an intelligence explosion. Build a machine smart enough to design a smarter machine, and the smarter machine designs one smarter still, feeding a loop that leaves human intelligence behind entirely. Artificial general intelligence, a system matching humans across the board, is one milestone. Superintelligence, a system exceeding humans at everything, is the next. Tegmark believes the two are far closer together in time than most assume, because the moment a machine can improve itself, it no longer needs humans to finish the job. Researchers who study this loop describe years of ordinary progress compressing into weeks, sometimes days, once a system starts running experiments on its own mind.

Nobody has calculated the odds of that loop going wrong and shown their work in public. Tegmark wants them to. In 2025 he and three MIT students proposed a metric they call the Compton constant, named for the physicist Arthur Compton, who calculated the odds of a nuclear test igniting the atmosphere before the Trinity detonation and got a number small enough to proceed. Tegmark's version asks a different question, in his own words, “the probability that future superintelligence will escape human control” and take over the planet. His own estimate for that figure sits above ninety percent. No AI company has published a Compton constant of its own. They are building toward detonation without doing the arithmetic first.

This is the part that should frighten people more than the extinction headline does. The danger will not announce itself. Tegmark has said, plainly, that there is “more regulation on sandwiches than on AI” in America today. New prescription drugs face years of trials before reaching a single patient. Chatbots reach teenagers with none of that scrutiny, and he has linked resulting suicides directly to the gap. It is the same pattern, in his account, that once took a wave of deformed infants and a public outcry to force the modern drug trial system into existence. Harm always arrives first. Rules always follow. Never the reverse.

Jobs disappear by the same blind logic. A system that can do anything a person can do, only better and cheaper, leaves no economic reason to employ that person at all, not in one sector but in every one of them, in Tegmark's own accounting. He tells young people to avoid careers built on repetitive, structured tasks and to lean instead on whatever still requires a human presence, for as long as that presence still counts as an edge. But the disappearance will not look like a factory closing on the evening news. It will look like a hiring freeze here, a headcount cut there, a role quietly left unfilled, spread across enough companies and enough years that no single moment forces the public to reckon with what has already happened.

Power concentrates the same way: gradually, then completely. Tegmark has asked audiences to picture their least favourite political figure gaining control of whichever company owns the most capable AI, and to watch that figure's reach expand as the technology improves, without a coup, without a single vote cast. A decade ago America's largest public companies were oil firms. Today they are almost all technology firms, a shift Tegmark says is “never going to be undone.” He traces the identical quiet mechanism back to Cambridge Analytica and Brexit, where an algorithm built to maximize engagement discovered that outrage and falsehood outperformed the truth, and nobody noticed the machine rewriting a nation's politics until the ballots were already counted.

In October 2025 Tegmark's institute published a single sentence calling for “a prohibition on the development of superintelligence” until there is broad scientific consensus that it can be built safely, and genuine public consent behind it. More than 130,000 people have signed since, an improbable coalition running from Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio to Steve Wozniak, Richard Branson, Prince Harry and Steve Bannon. Polling released with the statement found only five percent of Americans support the current unregulated race, and 64 percent want it stopped until it is proven safe. None of that consensus has slowed a single laboratory.

Earlier this year, responding to a widely shared claim that AI would soon rival Nobel laureates across most scientific fields, Tegmark did not soften anything. “Most of my MIT colleagues are in denial of this coming tsunami,” he wrote.

So how much time is actually left. Forecasters who placed general AI fifty years out as recently as 2020 have compressed their own estimates to a quarter chance by 2029 and a coin flip by 2033. Several chief executives running the top labs have named 2026 and 2027 out loud, this year, without irony. Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel laureate who helped build the field that now worries him, has cut his own timeline from fifty years to a window of five to twenty, and now assigns real odds to human extinction somewhere inside that window. None of these people agree on the exact year. All of them agree the number keeps shrinking every time they check it. That agreement is its own kind of warning.

Tegmark has sketched the fork as plainly as anyone will. Either Washington and Beijing restrain their own companies out of pure self interest and eventually strike an accord the way nuclear rivals once did, or political paralysis and corporate capture keep the world arguing while the runway disappears beneath it. Until it is too late.

The comet is already visible to the people paid to track it. The rest of the species is still watching the product launches, still reading the earnings calls, still calling it progress. History does not pause for the audience to catch up. It never has.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Max Tegmark, Life 3.0 and IEEE Spectrum interview

Max Tegmark, interview, Forbes, November 2025

Future of Life Institute, Statement on Superintelligence and AI Safety Index, Summer 2026

Max Tegmark and MIT researchers, Compton constant research, 2025

Max Tegmark, 80,000 Hours podcast and public statements