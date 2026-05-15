The images coming out of Beijing this week should disgust every working American.

While millions of Americans struggle with rent, groceries, healthcare costs, debt, layoffs, collapsing savings and rising prices from Trump’s own tariff chaos, Donald Trump arrived in China surrounded not by workers, farmers, teachers or small business owners, but by a travelling court of billionaire executives and corporate power brokers.

The message could not have been clearer. America is no longer being represented by its people. It is being represented by oligarchs.

Among those tied to the delegation or summit orbit were figures connected to some of the richest corporations on Earth including executives from Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, BlackRock, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard and Meta. Reports described the combined corporate value of companies represented as being worth trillions of dollars.

This was not diplomacy for ordinary Americans. It was a private investment roadshow for the ultra wealthy.

Trump spent years telling Americans that China was the enemy destroying their livelihoods. He built entire campaigns around economic nationalism, tariffs and “America First” rhetoric. Yet the moment billionaire interests were involved, the entire performance shifted into another backroom transactional spectacle.

And what exactly did the average American get out of this summit?

Nothing concrete.

No meaningful reduction in grocery prices.

No healthcare relief.

No wage protections.

No housing plan.

No major manufacturing guarantees.

No protections against outsourcing.

No solution to the crushing cost of living crisis.

No clear tariff victory.

No binding trade reforms.

No serious crackdown on corporate profiteering.

Instead, Americans got vague promises, theatrical announcements and another round of billionaire networking opportunities disguised as statecraft.

Multiple reports described the summit as producing little substance beyond optics and ceremonial pageantry. Analysts openly called expectations for breakthroughs low, while others described the meeting as largely performative.

Trump claimed massive deals were coming, including agricultural purchases and Boeing aircraft orders, but even major outlets noted that details were vague, unconfirmed or far below expectations.

Even more astonishing was Trump openly celebrating Chinese investment into American tech giants after private meetings involving billionaire CEOs.

Think about how insane this has become.

The same political movement that spent years screaming about globalism, China and foreign influence is now applauding billionaires flying into Beijing seeking deeper financial integration with the Chinese state.

This is not populism.

It is elite theatre.

Trump’s political brand has always depended on convincing working people that he is fighting corrupt elites while simultaneously surrounding himself with them. The Beijing summit exposed that contradiction in full daylight.

The average factory worker in Ohio did not have a seat at the table.

The average truck driver drowning in fuel costs did not have a seat at the table.

The average young American crushed by rent inflation and student debt did not have a seat at the table.

But billionaires did.

Corporate executives did.

Financial institutions did.

Tech monopolists did.

The reality is that modern American politics increasingly resembles a merger between state power and concentrated corporate wealth. The Beijing summit was simply another public display of it.

Even Trump’s own rhetoric has noticeably softened compared to his earlier anti China positioning. Reports noted his administration increasingly prioritizing managed trade and economic stabilization rather than structural confrontation with Beijing.

That is because the real loyalty in modern politics is rarely to workers or voters.

It is to capital.

And capital has no nationality.

The billionaire class does not think like ordinary Americans because their interests are global. They move money internationally, shift supply chains internationally, avoid taxes internationally and profit internationally. Whether workers in Pennsylvania or Michigan lose jobs is secondary to market access, quarterly earnings and shareholder value.

Trump understands this perfectly because he has always operated within that same world.

This is why every so called populist movement backed by billionaires eventually turns into another grift operation. The anger of ordinary people becomes fuel for elite negotiations that leave the public with slogans while the wealthy walk away with access, contracts, influence and investment opportunities.

The Beijing summit may go down as one of the clearest visual symbols of modern American decline.

A president who built his movement on economic nationalism standing beside billionaires in Beijing while ordinary Americans continue falling deeper into economic insecurity.

Not America First.

Billionaires First.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

MPR News

Al Jazeera

The Washington Post

New York Post