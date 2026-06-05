The All Seeing Machine- Palantir is Everywhere, and You Were Never Supposed to Know

The name comes from Tolkien. In The Lord of the Rings, the Palantíri were crystal seeing-stones, ancient instruments of knowledge that promised their wielder the ability to observe anything, anywhere. They were also instruments of corruption. Even the wise were destroyed by what they saw through them, drawn into catastrophic decisions by partial truths and manufactured visions. The men who named their company after those cursed stones either did not understand the metaphor or understood it perfectly.

Palantir Technologies was born in 2003 out of a simple problem: the CIA could not legally conduct the surveillance it wanted to conduct on its own citizens. The solution was elegant in the way that all the worst ideas are elegant.

Outsource it. Fund a private company through In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm, and let it build the architecture of mass surveillance at arm’s length from the state. What the law forbade the government to do directly, a private contractor could do with impunity. That contractor was Palantir. Peter Thiel, the PayPal billionaire and ideological godfather of Silicon Valley’s authoritarian turn, co-founded it. Alex Karp, a Frankfurt-trained philosopher who speaks the language of progressive values while signing contracts for algorithmic killing systems, became its public face. A decade after its founding, Edward Snowden confirmed what critics had suspected: Palantir had been helping the United States government conduct mass surveillance not on foreign adversaries, but on its own population.

Nothing changed. The company’s stock price continued to rise.

Today Palantir is one of the most valuable technology companies on earth. Its shares have gained 1,700 per cent over three years. Its CEO collected 6.8 billion dollars in compensation in 2024, making him the highest-paid executive of any publicly traded company in the United States.

It has contracts with the militaries of at least a dozen nations, with police forces across four continents, with hospitals and health ministries, with banks, with immigration enforcement agencies, and with the intelligence services of the Anglophone world.

It is the operating system of the surveillance state, and it is expanding with a velocity that should terrify anyone paying attention. Most people are not paying attention. That is by design.

The Architecture of Total Knowledge

Palantir does not think of itself as a surveillance company. It calls itself a data analytics platform, an AI company, a software provider. The framing is deliberate. What Palantir actually does is aggregate. It hoovers up data from disparate sources, financial records, medical files, immigration databases, social media posts, licence plate readers, facial recognition systems, satellite imagery, drone footage, intercepted communications, and it fuses them into a single coherent picture of an individual, a neighbourhood, a population. The promise it makes to governments and militaries is the promise of the Palantíri: total knowledge, total visibility, total control.

The problem is that total knowledge, as Tolkien understood, is a lie. What these systems produce is not truth. They produce probability distributions dressed up as certainty. They produce algorithmic outputs shaped by the biases of whoever built them and whoever trained them, presented to decision-makers as objective intelligence. When those decisions involve bombing a neighbourhood in Gaza or deporting a family in Minnesota, the gap between the algorithm’s confidence and actual reality is measured in human lives.

The United States: The Laboratory

The United States is where Palantir’s domestic surveillance apparatus has been most fully realised. The company has had contracts with the Department of Homeland Security, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, since at least 2008. Between 2008 and 2021, ICE paid Palantir 186.6 million dollars, making it the agency’s third-largest contractor by value. Under Trump’s second administration, the relationship has accelerated into something qualitatively different.

In August 2025, Palantir signed a 30 million dollar contract to build ImmigrationOS, a platform designed to give ICE near-real-time visibility into the movements of undocumented people across the country. The system pulls data from the Department of Health and Human Services, aggregates deportation targets, and generates individual dossiers on people who have not been convicted of any crime. It is a deportation production line built from harvested data. The Palantir-built tool ELITE, which stands for Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement, creates maps of potential deportation targets annotated with personal profiles. Stephen Miller, the chief architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown, holds a substantial financial stake in Palantir. The conflict of interest is not incidental. It is structural.

Meanwhile, through its work with the Department of Government Efficiency, Palantir has been at the centre of efforts to merge databases across the federal government, combining IRS tax records, Social Security data, medical records, immigration files, and law enforcement histories into what critics have described as America’s first searchable citizen database. Republican congressman Warren Davidson called it “dangerous,” warning that combining those data points “essentially creates a digital ID.”

Democratic lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ron Wyden demanded answers. They received none of substance. The database continues to grow.

In American cities, Palantir’s predictive policing tools have been used by law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department. These systems identify individuals as likely future offenders based on pattern-matching algorithms trained on historically discriminatory policing data. They do not predict crime. They predict who the police have already decided to watch, and they give that decision the veneer of algorithmic objectivity.

Israel and Gaza: The Killing Ground

The clearest and most devastating demonstration of what Palantir’s technology does in practice is Gaza.

Palantir has been a strategic partner of the Israeli Ministry of Defence for years, and its role in the military campaign in Gaza has been documented by human rights organisations, United Nations investigators, and the company’s own statements. Using intercepted communications, satellite imagery, drone footage, and open-source data, Palantir’s systems integrated these inputs to produce targeting databases for the Israeli military. Critics, including former intelligence analysts, have described these outputs as algorithmic kill lists. The technology has helped create what one investigation described as a “digital twin” of Gaza, a computational model of civilian movements used to optimise military operations.

When a protester confronted CEO Alex Karp with the words “Your technology kills Palestinians,” Karp replied, “Mostly terrorists, that’s true.” That answer contains everything you need to know about the moral framework at the centre of this company. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has named Palantir as one of the companies profiting from what the UN has identified as genocide. The company’s response was to sign more contracts.

In January 2024, Palantir announced a new strategic partnership with Israel and held a board meeting in Tel Aviv “in solidarity.” The company drew heavily on the expertise of veterans of Israel’s Unit 8200, the cyber-intelligence division responsible for some of the most aggressive surveillance operations in the world. The technology built for Palestinian surveillance does not stay in Palestine. It migrates. It is tested there, refined there, and then sold to governments across the globe.

The United Kingdom: Captured

The United Kingdom has surrendered to Palantir with a thoroughness that would be remarkable if it were not so profitable for everyone involved.

The company holds a 330 million pound contract with NHS England, a deal signed in 2023 and up for renewal in 2027, to build a Federated Data Platform integrating patient health records across the national health service. It holds a 240 million pound deal with the British Ministry of Defence for “data analytics capabilities supporting critical strategic, tactical and live operational decision making.” That contract was awarded without competitive tender. Palantir has also been revealed to hold a 15 million pound contract with AWE Nuclear Security Technologies, formerly the Atomic Weapons Establishment, giving it a presence inside Britain’s nuclear weapons programme. Across all disclosed contracts, Palantir’s total deals with the British state amount to at least 670 million pounds.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer toured Palantir’s Washington headquarters with CEO Alex Karp in February 2025. In September of that year, Defence Secretary John Healey signed a 1.5 billion pound investment agreement described as a partnership to “transform lethality in the battlefield.” The British government’s assurance that all data used in Palantir’s MoD systems “will remain under the ownership of the MoD” is a contractual guarantee, not a technical one.

Intelligence insiders have told investigative journalists that Palantir likely has “a complete profile on the whole UK population.” One source with an intelligence background described what that mosaic represents: “When you have that picture built from UK sovereign defence, health, roads, power networks, power stations, and our major industrial bases, you have a detailed understanding of virtually every aspect of the sovereign United Kingdom. For an adversary, or even a nation with whom we have a special relationship, that picture is worth more than all the fine art on Earth.”

The Swiss army considered and rejected Palantir after an official report cited the risk that sensitive data could be accessed by the United States government and intelligence services through American law. Britain, by contrast, opened its doors.

Canada: The Quiet Capture

Canada’s relationship with Palantir has been conducted in the way Canada prefers to conduct uncomfortable arrangements: quietly, with minimal parliamentary scrutiny, and behind procurement language designed to obscure rather than illuminate.

In March 2020, the Department of National Defence signed a sole-source contract with Palantir Canada to provide data analytics services to the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, the unit responsible for counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. The contract was internally flagged as “not for public disclosure.” Through more than a dozen amendments over five years, its value grew from 14.4 million dollars at signing to approximately 46.8 million dollars by October 2025. The expansion was made without competitive tender and without public knowledge.

Under the American CLOUD Act, US companies including Palantir can be compelled to provide the American government with access to their databases regardless of where the servers are located. This is not a hypothetical risk. It is the legal architecture of the relationship. Canadian military data processed through Palantir’s systems is, under American law, potentially accessible to American intelligence agencies.

The question of what that means for Canadian sovereignty during a period of acute Canada-US tension under Trump is one the Carney government has declined to answer in full.

A question tabled in the 45th Parliament by Canadian legislators asked the government to account for every instance of Palantir technology used by federal departments, agencies, and Crown corporations since 2016, and to explain what safeguards exist against unauthorised data mining. The question remains unanswered in any meaningful sense.

The Toronto Star has reported that Palantir holds a 3.7 million dollar contract with the Department of National Defence for work that, according to procurement records analysed by investigative journalists, could include the analysis of civilian social media posts and photographs. Edmonton police have become the first force in North America to deploy facial recognition within body-worn camera systems.

The infrastructure of automated surveillance is being installed piece by piece, contract by contract, with no national conversation about where it ends.

Europe: Resistance and Capitulation

Europe’s response to Palantir has been fractured. Individual nations and institutions have taken dramatically different positions, and the divergence reveals a deeper contest over whether Western democracies retain any meaningful sovereignty over their own data.

Norway’s Storebrand Asset Management, one of the largest fund managers in the Nordic region, divested its Palantir holdings after its research indicated the company provides AI-based predictive policing systems used to surveil Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. The Netherlands’ largest pension fund followed suit in April 2026.

The Norwegian government had already advised Norwegian companies not to engage in business cooperation that perpetuates illegal Israeli settlements. These are institutional decisions made on human rights grounds, by financial actors, in the absence of any adequate regulatory framework.

Germany’s Constitutional Court struck down a Palantir-derived predictive policing law in 2023, finding it violated constitutional protections. In 2026, French technology firm CapGemini sold a small American subsidiary holding an ICE contract following criticism from French lawmakers.

At the same time, multiple European governments have deepened their engagement with Palantir through defence procurement, intelligence sharing, and law enforcement contracts.

The company’s expansion across the NATO alliance represents a quiet standardisation: member states’ military and intelligence data flowing through American systems built by a company co-founded by one of the American president’s most prominent financial backers.

The Manifesto and What It Tells You

In 2026, Palantir published what amounted to a corporate manifesto, a 22-point document articulating the company’s vision for the relationship between technology, democracy, and power. It called for national service. It declared the moral duty of technology companies to participate in Western defence. It argued for hard power as the guarantor of liberal civilisation. It embraced religion in public life.

Critics described it as technofascism. The Financial Times called it alarming. Civil liberties organisations catalogued it as a statement of intent.

Read alongside the company’s actual conduct, the manifesto is simply honest.

Palantir has always believed that its role is to be the technological backbone of Western state power, that democracy requires domination to survive, and that the surveillance and targeting capabilities it builds are not a threat to freedom but its condition.

Alex Karp has said the company’s mission is “to disrupt and, when it is necessary, to scare enemies of the United States and on occasion kill them.” That is not a defence contractor’s sales pitch. That is an ideology.

Peter Thiel, whose Palantir stake has made him one of the wealthiest men in the world, has written openly that he does not believe democracy and freedom are compatible.

He is a major donor to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. He co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk, who ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that feeds data to Palantir.

Jeffrey Epstein, whose relationship with intelligence services on multiple sides of the Atlantic remains only partially disclosed, covertly invested approximately 40 million dollars in Palantir, a stake that grew to nearly 170 million dollars by 2025.

The company has declined to address this investment with any seriousness. The network of money, intelligence, and political power behind Palantir is not incidental to what it does. It is the point.

The Logic of the Machine

What Palantir has understood, and what its critics have been slow to articulate, is that the danger is not a single abuse or a single contract.

The danger is the infrastructure itself. Once a government has built its data systems on Palantir’s platform, the dependency is structural. The data exists. The analytical capability exists. The only question is who has access to it, and under what political conditions. Platforms built for immigration enforcement can be repurposed for political dissidents. Health data aggregated for pandemic response can be fused with financial records to model population behaviour.

Military targeting systems developed for Gaza can be adapted for any theatre where a government decides its citizens are the enemy.

The United States built this machine for the war on terror and turned it on immigrants. The same machine will turn again. It always does.

Governments across the democratic world are purchasing systems they do not fully understand, built by a company they do not fully control, under legal frameworks that guarantee American access to whatever data passes through them. They are doing this openly, signing contracts in public, announcing partnerships at press conferences, justifying each individual acquisition as a security necessity.

None of them are accounting for the whole.

The whole is the point. The mosaic is the point.

The complete profile of the whole population, built piece by piece from health records and military databases and police contracts and immigration files, is worth more than all the fine art on earth. And it belongs to a company co-founded by a man who does not believe in democracy, funded in its earliest years by an intelligence agency that could not legally conduct the surveillance it wanted, tested most brutally on the civilians of Gaza, and now embedded in the nervous system of every major Western state.

This is not a warning about where we are heading. This is a description of where we already are.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Al Jazeera, “Technofascism? Why Palantir’s Pro-West Manifesto Has Critics Alarmed,” April 2026

American Friends Service Committee, “What Is Palantir? And Why Is This Corporation So Dangerous?” 2025

American Immigration Council, “ICE to Use ImmigrationOS by Palantir,” August 2025

AOAV, “Britain’s Palantir Problem,” March 2026

Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, “USA: Palantir at Center of Federal Data Integration,” 2025

Davis Vanguard, “Protests Target Palantir’s and Thiel’s Role in ICE Deportations,” July 2025

Democracy Now!, “Palantir: Peter Thiel’s Data-Mining Firm Helps DOGE Build Master Database,” June 2025

Drug Data Decoded, “Palantir’s Access to Canadian Military Data May Include Facial Recognition of Civilian Social Media,” 2026

Georgetown Law Center on Privacy and Technology, Palantir-ICE contract investigation, 2022

Liberation News, “Mass Surveillance Under Palantir,” June 2025

Medact, “Briefing: Concerns Regarding Palantir Technologies and NHS Data Systems,” March 2026

Middle East Eye, “Palantir: Why Is the Israel-Linked Surveillance Firm Embedded in Britain’s NHS?” January 2026

NPR, “How Palantir, the Secretive Tech Company, Is Rising in the Trump Era,” May 2025

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SETAV, “Palantir’s All-Seeing Eye: Domestic Surveillance and the Price of Security,” June 2025

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Toronto Star, Palantir DND contract reporting, 2026

B2B News Network, “The Palantir Map: What Canada Has Actually Disclosed,” April 2026