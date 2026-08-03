AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

I’m just gonna wait on a nice big Solar flair. AI is built on sand. Reminds me of the Solandra scam. It all looks and sounds good, but it’s a scam. Solar flair or a bomb will take it all out.

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