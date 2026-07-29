Canada is in the middle of the largest infrastructure buildout in its history. Almost nobody voted for it.

Data centres built to train and run artificial intelligence are being proposed, approved, and poured in concrete across British Columbia and the rest of the country right now. Kamloops. Mount Pleasant. Yaletown. Terrace. Nanaimo. Cambridge, Ontario. Regina. Rimouski, Quebec. The map is filling in fast.

The pattern underneath it never changes. Private capital and public utilities split the cost of the buildings. The public splits the bill for the power.

Start in British Columbia, because this is happening to you first.

Telus is behind three of the largest proposals in the province. One expands its existing Kamloops site. One converts the old Hootsuite building in Mount Pleasant, developed with Westbank Corp. One is a brand new tower above the Creative Energy steam plant in Yaletown, beside BC Place. Telus says the finished network will draw 150 megawatts and run more than 60,000 AI chips. Chief executive Darren Entwistle says the company's first AI facility, in Rimouski, Quebec, is already sold out.

Ottawa is already backing the British Columbia project through its sovereign AI data centre program. Neither Ottawa nor Telus will say how much public money is actually on the table. Vancouver mayor Ken Sim called the plan world class. BC Green leader Emily Lowan called for a moratorium until anyone actually understands what it costs.

Then there is Terrace. A Vancouver entrepreneur named Christopher Chong wants to build a data centre campus on 173 hectares near the airport, a joint venture with the City of Terrace and the Kitselas First Nation. He says it will draw between 300 and 400 megawatts and cost 1.8 billion dollars. An independent review of the public record found no confirmed site control, no confirmed water agreement, no confirmed power allocation, and no confirmed financing. The pitch is enormous. The paperwork is not. Local government is courting it anyway.

Then Nanaimo, where a numbered Ontario company doing business as Maplecolo won approval to build on East Wellington Road after promising jobs and Canadian data sovereignty. Residents worried about drought and drinking water were told the site would be capped at 25.2 million litres a year. Go over that limit and the fine is about 60,000 dollars. That is not a deterrent. That is a rounding error, priced in before the concrete is even poured.

British Columbia has turned electricity itself into an auction. Under new provincial rules, up to 400 megawatts is being allocated to AI and data centre operators every two years, more than a third of the entire output of the Site C dam, a project British Columbians are still paying off. Energy minister Adrian Dix says the process will stop the mistakes made in the United States, where residential customers got stuck with the bill for someone else's server farm. Researchers at York University who have mapped the country's data centre boom say the decisions are moving faster than the public's ability to understand what they will actually cost.

Zoom out and the same story repeats in every province.

Hydro-Québec, to its credit, is trying to make data centres pay closer to their real cost, proposing a rate roughly double what large industrial customers currently pay, after watching electricity bills in parts of the United States more than double in five years. Even so, Quebec expects data centre demand to grow sevenfold by 2035. Ontario says its new law will force data centres to cover all of their own energy costs, but environmental advocates warn the gas plants built to serve them will still push prices up for everyone else. Saskatchewan just approved a 300 megawatt Bell data centre outside Regina, sold to the public on a promised 12 billion dollars in economic value that nobody can verify yet.

Alberta is the cautionary tale. Capital Power, one of the province's largest generators, told the public its Genesee data centre project would save the average household 6 dollars a month through lower transmission costs. It quietly deleted that claim from its own website. In the same breath, its chief executive told investors to expect wholesale power prices of 80 to 90 dollars a megawatt hour within two years, a return to exactly the kind of pricing the company profits from. Every 10 dollar increase in that price adds roughly 140 million dollars a year to Capital Power's own earnings. The grid regulator has confirmed that asking what this means for household bills is simply not its job.

Here is what this already costs the average household, in numbers anyone can check.

BC Hydro rates rose 3.75 per cent last year and rise another 3.75 per cent this year, one increase stacked on the other. That adds roughly 7 to 8 dollars a month to a typical 100 dollar bill inside of two years. The increase funds a 36 billion dollar, decade long capital plan that now has to stretch to cover drought, Site C debt, electrification, and a brand new class of industrial customer that draws more power than a midsized city.

In the United States, where this experiment ran a few years ahead of Canada, households in the hardest hit states have watched their bills climb more than 30 per cent in five years. The continent's largest grid operator has traced three quarters of that increase directly to data centres.

A Leger poll released this month found 81 per cent of Canadians already expect their own power bills to rise because of this industry. They are not wrong to expect it.

Follow the money further and this stops looking like an accident.

Ottawa has committed roughly 2 billion dollars to its sovereign AI compute strategy and another 890 million to a public supercomputer program, on top of a Strategic Response Fund that has already handed 240 million dollars to the AI company Cohere so it could buy processing power from a CoreWeave facility in Cambridge, Ontario. Telus retains a registered lobbyist in Ottawa through the firm Rubicon Strategy. Canada's AI minister, Evan Solomon, holds the personal authority to cut closed door deals with private data centre companies.

Records obtained through freedom of information show Solomon personally met with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to push it toward AI infrastructure, part of a federal offer of up to 45 billion dollars in loans and equity to any pension fund willing to become a major shareholder in an AI data centre project.

Your retirement fund is already in this deeper than you think. CPPIB has put 2.4 billion dollars into a data centre platform run by the Swedish firm EQT, another 225 million into a Cambridge facility feeding Cohere, a billion into an Indian data centre operator, and 416 million into Elon Musk's xAI, a company whose entire board consists of Musk and his own wealth manager. This is not a hypothetical risk to your pension. It is a bet already placed, in a sector some of the same executives now quietly warn shows every sign of a bubble.

And then there is the man running the government making all of these decisions.

Before he was prime minister, Mark Carney chaired Brookfield Asset Management, the largest private owner of AI data centre infrastructure on earth. Brookfield has committed 100 billion dollars globally to AI infrastructure, with named, multibillion dollar projects in data centres, nuclear power, and energy transmission. Those are the exact sectors this government is now subsidizing at home.

When Carney left the firm in January 2025, he held Brookfield stock options worth more than 6.8 million dollars. Rather than sell them, he placed them in a blind trust. A blind trust does not mean he stops benefiting if they grow more valuable. It means he no longer directs the investments day to day.

An ethics screen is supposed to keep Carney out of any decision that benefits Brookfield. It is administered by his own chief of staff and Michael Sabia, the clerk of the Privy Council and the country's top bureaucrat. Sabia has told a House of Commons committee that the screen would not even catch a decision on modular housing that happened to benefit a Brookfield investment. Canada's ethics commissioner has told the same committee that Carney's financial future is tied to Brookfield's success.

Weeks after Carney was first made a government advisor, while he was still the firm's chair, Brookfield pitched Ottawa a 50 billion dollar infrastructure fund built substantially on Canadian pension money, spanning energy, nuclear, and data centres among other sectors. Those are the same sectors that now sit at the centre of federal policy. He was not registered as a lobbyist for that conversation. He did not need to be. He is the government now.

None of this is illegal. That is the point. The rules were built for a smaller, slower kind of conflict of interest, and this one has grown bigger than the rules can see.

A prime minister with millions riding on Brookfield's fortunes sets AI and energy policy. A pension board managing your retirement bets billions in the same industry his former firm dominates. A minister personally courts that pension board to bet even more. Provincial utilities auction off power that used to belong to homes and hospitals to whichever data centre bids highest. Every one of these decisions eventually shows up as a few more dollars on a hydro bill you cannot negotiate and cannot opt out of.

This is not a story about technology. It is a story about who gets to hand you the bill.

The AI data centre boom will make a small number of people enormously richer. It already is. The people footing the deposit are on Vancouver Island worrying about their well water, in Terrace watching a stranger's speculative pitch treated like a done deal, in Alberta watching their power bill treated as someone else's investment thesis, and in every household in the country quietly absorbing a few more per cent a year until the number stops looking small.

Ask who owns the building before you believe what it was built for. Ask whose name is on the ethics screen before you believe the rules are working.

The invoice is already in the mail.

Adam Coleman

Sources: The Globe and Mail, The Logic, Canada's National Observer, The Tyee, Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada