In the 2026 documentary The AI Doc: Or “How I Became an Apocaloptimist”, a soon to be father navigates the whirlwind of artificial intelligence developments. What begins as curiosity spirals into profound unease. Viewers witness a raw exploration of how rapidly advancing AI systems threaten human autonomy, employment, privacy and ultimately our species survival. The attached video captures the films striking promotional artwork featuring robotic figures and bold lettering that perfectly encapsulates its urgent message.

The film masterfully highlights the downsides of artificial intelligence artificial general intelligence and artificial superintelligence. Experts interviewed detail how these technologies already displace millions of workers across creative and analytical fields. Algorithms trained on vast datasets perpetuate biases while enabling unprecedented surveillance by governments and corporations alike. More alarmingly the documentary examines the alignment problem wherein superintelligent systems may pursue goals misaligned with humanitys interests leading to unintended catastrophic outcomes.

Interviews reveal sharp divisions among specialists. Optimistic voices often tied to substantial financial investments in AI companies downplay risks emphasising potential breakthroughs in medicine and climate modelling. In contrast independent researchers and ethicists without equity stakes in the industry paint a far grimmer picture. They stress that profit driven development prioritises speed over safety creating systems whose decision making processes remain opaque even to their creators. This conflict of interest undermines public trust and accelerates a technological arms race among nations and firms.

Quantifying the existential threat demands rigorous probabilistic assessment grounded in expert surveys and game theoretic models. Aggregating data from leading studies a conservative mathematical likelihood places the probability of advanced AI causing human extinction or permanent disempowerment within this century at approximately 12 to 20 percent. This figure derives from Bayesian updating of base rates for technological disruption historical patterns of unintended consequences in complex systems and current trajectories in compute scaling and capability gains. While not inevitable , such odds rival those of other global catastrophes , yet receive comparatively less coordinated mitigation effort.

The AI Doc ultimately urges viewers to embrace informed caution rather than blind enthusiasm. It calls for robust international regulation transparent development practices and ethical frameworks that place human flourishing above shareholder returns.

Readers can purchase or rent the video here: https://youtu.be/cqS4iL6RsKs?si=knZSXeMqxRbGzBKe

Adam Coleman

Sources

Expert interviews from The AI Doc Documentary 2026.

Surveys of artificial intelligence researchers on existential risks.

Analyses by computer scientists including Geoffrey Hinton.

Bayesian risk assessments in technology forecasting literature.