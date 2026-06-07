The island was never for sale. That was always the point.

Sazan sits off the Albanian coast near Vlora, a rocky, largely uninhabited strip of Adriatic shoreline that served as a fortified military base under Enver Hoxha’s Soviet-aligned communist dictatorship. It was sealed off from the public for decades. After communism collapsed, it remained off-limits. Protected. A relic, a nature reserve, a Cold War ghost. It belonged to the Albanian people by default, the way all things left by a fallen state belong, in theory, to those who outlive it.

Then Jared Kushner discovered it.

That framing, of course, belongs to his wife. On May 31, 2026, Ivanka Trump told a podcast audience that she and Kushner had “discovered” Sazan while sailing off a friend’s boat in the Mediterranean, as though the island had been waiting in darkness for someone with a private equity firm and sovereign wealth fund backing to illuminate it. In a country where Sazan had been public land for generations, that language landed like a verdict. It told Albanians, in the clearest possible terms, what kind of arrangement was being imposed on them.

Tens of thousands of them took to the streets.

The Project

Jared Kushner announced plans in August 2024 through his private equity vehicle, Affinity Partners, to develop a sprawling luxury resort complex across Sazan Island and the adjacent Vjosa-Narta protected coastal landscape near the town of Zvërnec. The scale is audacious even by the standards of Gulf-funded megaprojects. Early plans described as many as 10,000 hotel rooms and private villas, a marina, luxury restaurants, and a network of recreational facilities. The Aman Resorts brand was attached as the anticipated operator, a name synonymous with the ultra-wealthy in places like Bhutan and Bali.

The total projected investment figure has been reported variably at between 1.4 billion dollars and 4 billion dollars depending on the phase and source consulted. The implementing entity, Sazan Operations, was incorporated on April 1, 2026, and controls the project through a web of six foreign holding companies ultimately rooted in Qatar.

The Albanian government did not offer this project through public tender. There was no competitive process, no transparent bidding, no public consultation with the communities in and around the Vjosa-Narta ecosystem, one of the most ecologically sensitive coastal zones remaining in southern Europe. Instead, in December 2024, just three weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term, the Albanian government of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama granted “strategic investor” status to Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, a Delaware-registered entity linked to Affinity Partners. That designation unlocks expedited permits and state incentives unavailable to ordinary developers.

The island was declassified from military use in the same month. The timing was not a coincidence. It was a handshake executed before the groom’s family had even arrived at the altar.

The Probe

By late May 2026, bulldozers had appeared on the beaches of Zvërnec. Barbed wire fencing had blocked public access to the coast. Video footage captured private security guards beating a protester on May 30, 2026, while police stood by and did not intervene. Albania’s independent Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office, known by its Albanian acronym SPAK, had by then already opened a formal investigation.

SPAK is not a political instrument. It was established as part of Albania’s EU accession reform process precisely to operate independently of government pressure. Its investigators are examining several overlapping concerns: the legislative changes made in 2024 that altered the protected status of the Vjosa-Narta landscape to accommodate the development; how land titles in the area were acquired, and what funds were used to purchase them; how the developer received strategic investor status without a public tender; and how environmental protections governing one of the Mediterranean’s most important biodiversity zones were weakened by regulatory decree rather than parliamentary debate.

By June 2, 2026, SPAK had moved to freeze the bank accounts of Albania Land Development, the landholding company tied to the project, in a preventive seizure linked to allegations of fraudulent property titles.

The Vjosa-Narta wetland is home to flamingos, Mediterranean monk seals, Loggerhead sea turtles, Dalmatian pelicans, and dozens of other protected or endangered species. Environmental groups documented the destruction of at least one sea turtle nest during preliminary bulldozing. The European Union, closely monitoring Albania’s EU candidate status, issued a warning through its delegation in Tirana, noting that repeated extensions of Albania’s strategic investment law raise serious concerns about environmental compliance, and that Albania must demonstrate full adherence to European conservation standards to advance its membership bid.

Edi Rama has ignored all of it. “I want to make Albania a country that is a destination to be envied in the region,” he told Politico in early June 2026, “and this project is part of this effort.” The protesters in his capital city held signs reading “Albania is not for sale” and “Ivanka, go home.” Some demanded his resignation. Some firebombed the homes of individuals identified as connected to the project’s local partners.

Neither Kushner nor Affinity Partners has been charged with wrongdoing. That is precisely the problem. The corruption under investigation is institutional. It lives in the legislation. It lives in the ministerial decrees. It lives in the timeline.

The Khayyat Connection

To understand what Albania represents, you have to follow the money backwards through Damascus.

The Al-Khayyat family are Syrian-born billionaires whose construction and infrastructure empire spans Qatar, where their holding company UCC Holding is headquartered, and the broader Gulf. Brothers Moutaz, Ramez, and Mohamad Al-Khayyat are the family’s principal figures. Their conglomerate has been linked to reconstruction contracts in Syria exceeding 12 billion dollars in value following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

What stood between those contracts and full realisation was a piece of American legislation called the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. The Caesar Act imposed sweeping sanctions on the Assad regime and its economic enablers, including secondary sanctions on foreign companies and governments that transacted with sanctioned Syrian entities. Even after Assad fled to Russia in late 2024, the law remained in place, its architecture of financial restriction still blocking the kind of large-scale investment flows that reconstruction in Syria would require.

The Khayyats needed the Caesar Act gone.

While Mohamad Al-Khayyat worked the halls of Congress, his brothers Moutaz and Ramez were making a different kind of investment. They entered a joint venture with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to co-finance and co-manage the Albanian resort. Ramez Al-Khayyat confirmed the arrangement publicly: “We are investing in the holding company to make sure it has sufficient capital. So it is a joint venture between the two companies, and we are actually managing it together.”

The vehicle for the investment, structured through Affinity Partners and a network of Khayyat-controlled foreign entities, received no disclosed lobbying registration in the United States. The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, OCCRP, and the investigative Substack platform De Kleptocracy have both documented that no Khayyat-controlled entity appears in the Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act database under “Syria,” “Caesar Act,” or “NDAA” for 2024 or 2025. There is no Foreign Agents Registration Act filing for any Al-Khayyat brother or any intermediary acting on Syria policy on their behalf.

They did not lobby. They invested. They invested in the business of the president’s son-in-law. The distinction, in practice, is invisible.

The Caesar Act Falls

The repeal of the Caesar Act was not a spontaneous act of humanitarian foreign policy. It was a process, and its architecture rewards examination.

Trump announced in May 2025, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, that he would lift sanctions on Syria. The announcement apparently caught parts of his own administration by surprise. The Treasury Department moved quickly, issuing General License 25 to authorise transactions involving Syria’s interim government, its central bank, and state-owned enterprises. The State Department simultaneously issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act. A second 180-day suspension followed in November 2025.

But waivers expire. The Khayyats and anyone else hoping to make long-term infrastructure bets on Syria needed legislative finality. They needed the statute itself erased.

That is what happened on December 18, 2025, when Trump signed the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026 into law. Section 8369 of the legislation, entitled “Repeal of Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019,” formally abolished the sanctions framework that had been in place since 2020. The Senate passed the broader NDAA by a 77-to-20 vote, a margin that reflected broad bipartisan support for the repeal provision.

Mohamad Al-Khayyat had physically brought a carved foundation stone engraved with the Trump Organisation logo to the Capitol Hill office of Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina, presenting it as a symbol of the planned Trump-branded golf course in Syria. It was Wilson who reportedly encouraged the family to pursue a Trump-branded project as a mechanism for attracting the president’s personal attention. The gift, whatever its intent, arrived at the office of a sitting congressman whose vote was needed on NDAA legislation containing the repeal. Weeks later, the repeal was law.

The Al-Khayyat brothers then moved quickly to capitalise on the opening. UCC Holding finalised a four-billion-dollar concession to redevelop Damascus International Airport in November 2025. Contracts for natural gas infrastructure and power generation followed, all structured in partnership with American firms now able to operate without Caesar Act exposure.

The man who served as the administration’s public face for the Syria pivot, Thomas Barrack, is a Lebanese-American billionaire and one of Trump’s oldest personal friends. Barrack chaired Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee. He was appointed United States Ambassador to Turkey in April 2025 and designated Special Envoy for Syria on May 23, 2025. In that role, he publicly championed the sanctions removal. He told journalists that lifting restrictions would “give the people of Syria a chance for a better future” and expressed pride in executing the president’s vision.

Barrack was also, independently, the political patron who backed the Al-Khayyat family’s Washington access. The investigative reporting from the New York Times and multiple corroborating outlets established that it was Barrack who provided the brothers with political credibility in Trump’s orbit.

It is also Barrack who appeared in the Epstein files.

The Epstein Thread

On November 12, 2025, the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released roughly 20,000 pages of documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in August 2019 under circumstances that remain disputed.

Among the disclosed emails was correspondence between Epstein and Thomas Barrack. In a message dated September 3, 2016, Epstein wrote to Barrack: “Send photos of you and child. Make me smile.” In an earlier exchange, Barrack had written to Epstein saying only “I will!!! Complicated!! I have been in a storm and didn’t want her exposed!!! Sorry.” Epstein replied: “Understood, I am always there for you. Good luck.”

The files also document that Epstein offered Barrack introductions to Prince Andrew, who was staying with Epstein in New York in November 2010, and to an unnamed sultan at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch. Their correspondence spans years and reflects a sustained relationship through a period when Epstein had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor in Florida.

Barrack has not been charged with any offence related to Epstein. But the overlapping networks here are not coincidental. Barrack connected Kushner to UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba in 2016, a relationship that became central to the Abraham Accords framework and Kushner’s subsequent post-White House foreign investment access. Barrack was previously acquitted in 2022 on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the UAE during Trump’s first term, charges brought after years of investigation. Trump pardoned Barrack during the final days of his first term in any event.

Barrack’s Syria envoy mandate ended on May 30, 2026. He remains US Ambassador to Turkey and has been designated Special Envoy for Iraq. His departure from the Syria role came as the Kushner-Khayyat-Albania nexus was becoming an international story.

The Saudi Architecture

The financial scaffolding beneath Affinity Partners demands its own examination.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, committed two billion dollars to Affinity Partners. The arrangement was widely reported as extraordinary on its face, given that Affinity had little track record as a fund at the time and that Kushner had been a senior White House official in the administration responsible for US-Saudi policy just months before. The transfer of that capital preceded Kushner’s involvement in the Albania project by roughly three years.

In December 2024, the same month the Albanian government granted the resort its strategic investor designation and three weeks before Trump’s second inauguration, the Saudi Public Investment Fund extended its agreement with Affinity Partners and committed an additional 1.5 billion dollars. Qatar Investment Authority and a UAE entity called Lunate deepened their co-investment positions in the same period. Kushner described this publicly as a preemptive measure to avoid future conflicts of interest.

The Albania project is capitalised through this Gulf sovereign wealth architecture, run through Affinity Partners as the public face, and co-managed on the ground through the Khayyat family’s construction empire, which in turn has direct access to billions in Syrian reconstruction contracts unlocked by the Caesar Act repeal that Kushner’s business partners lobbied for without filing a single registered lobbying disclosure.

Every link in this chain involves a foreign government treasury, a family member of the sitting United States president, and a policy outcome worth tens of billions of dollars.

The Legal Architecture of Impunity

De Kleptocracy, the investigative publication that has produced the most rigorous structural analysis of this arrangement, frames the central problem precisely. The existing disclosure architecture, Foreign Agents Registration Act, Lobbying Disclosure Act, was not designed to police this form of influence. FARA requires registration when someone acts as an agent of a foreign principal to influence US policy. The Khayyats did not need to register. They were not lobbying for a foreign government. They were investing in the business of the man married to the daughter of the sitting president. The influence was structural, not transactional. The access came with the equity stake.

There is currently no active federal investigation into Kushner’s business dealings known to the public. The Justice Department under the Trump administration has not indicated any interest in scrutinising Affinity Partners. The bipartisan consensus that passed the Caesar Act repeal by a 77-to-20 margin in the Senate left no political appetite for retrospective accountability.

What accountability exists is operating in Tirana, in SPAK’s offices, in a country that needs American investment and EU membership simultaneously and is being asked to choose.

What This Is

Call it what it is.

A sitting president’s son-in-law runs a private equity fund capitalised by the treasuries of foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, whose policy relationships with the United States are managed by the same administration in which that son-in-law served as a senior official. The son-in-law enters a joint venture with the family of Syrian-born billionaires who are simultaneously lobbying, without registering as lobbyists, for the repeal of US sanctions law that would unlock billions in contracts for their construction empire. The sanctions are repealed. The contracts are awarded. The joint venture receives strategic investor status in Albania from a government that declassifies a military island and weakens environmental protections without public tender or democratic consultation. The Albania project is capitalised in part through the same Gulf sovereign wealth structures. The man who serves as the president’s Syria envoy and publicly champions the sanctions removal is a decades-long personal friend of the president, a former target of foreign agent prosecution who received a presidential pardon, and an individual who maintained a documented personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein through the years following Epstein’s 2008 sex crimes conviction.

This is not a series of coincidences. Coincidences do not generate 12 billion dollars in reconstruction contracts, a four-billion-dollar airport concession, and a luxury island resort for the president’s family within twelve months of a sanctions repeal.

This is the system working as designed. The system was designed by the people it is working for.

The Albanian protesters in Tirana are holding signs that say Albania is not for sale. They are right. It was never for sale. It was simply taken.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Politico: SPAK opens investigation into Kushner-linked resort project, Vjosa-Narta land status changes, June 2026

Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP): Albania freezes assets in Kushner resort probe, June 2, 2026

The New York Times: Syrian billionaires leveraged Trump brand in Washington push tied to Caesar Act repeal, April 2026

De Kleptocracy (Substack investigative platform): Bribery dressed as policy, three-part investigation, April and May 2026

Al Jazeera: Why the Kushner plan to build an Albanian resort has sparked protests, June 5, 2026

CBS News: Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort stokes days of protests in Albania, June 2026

IBTimes UK: Syrian billionaire reportedly used Trump-branded ventures to influence US policy, April 25, 2026

Hoodline / New York Times reporting corroborated: Syrian billionaires drop Trump name in DC push that helped kill Syria sanctions, April 25, 2026

European Western Balkans: SPAK probes resort project linked to Jared Kushner, June 2, 2026

Miami New Times: Kushner’s Trump Island sparks protests and a probe, June 2026

BirdLife International: Environmental threat assessment, Vjosa-Narta biodiversity zone, 2026

Curtis LLP: US repeals Caesar Act in latest move to ease Syria sanctions, December 2025

White House Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump provides for the revocation of Syria sanctions, June 2025

New Arab: Newly released Epstein emails reveal ties to US Syria envoy Tom Barrack, November 13, 2025

New Republic: Epstein emailed Trump’s now-ambassador to Turkey asking for photos of child, November 13, 2025

CBS News: Tom Barrack kept in regular contact with Jeffrey Epstein for years, files show, February 2026

Palestine Chronicle: Blackmail, power, and foreign policy: the Epstein-Barrack question, November 14, 2025

Washington Post: Jeffrey Epstein’s vast web of powerful friends, November 14, 2025

NDAA FY2026, Public Law 119-60, Section 8369: Repeal of Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, signed December 18, 2025

Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act database: No registered lobbying by Khayyat-controlled entities on Syria, Caesar Act, or NDAA, 2024 or 2025, confirmed by De Kleptocracy

BTA/Bianet: US ambassador to Turkey named in newly released Epstein communications, November 2025

Time Magazine: What to know about the Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort drawing protests in Albania, June 5, 2026

Times of Israel: Thousands protest in Albania against Jared Kushner-linked resort project, June 2026

Albanian VoxNews: Corporate filings, Sazan Operations and Khayyat-linked holding structure, April 2026

Newsweek/Rep. Robert Garcia: Jared Kushner’s new foreign deals spark corruption accusation, March 2024