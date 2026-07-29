Tech Titans Tremble as Threats to Data Centres Become Real

The big tech bosses who own those huge data centres are getting scared. These buildings run the internet and artificial intelligence. They use tons of electricity. That makes them easy targets for cheap drones.

Drones already hit Amazon centres in the Middle East this year. The attacks knocked out power and cooling. Services went down around the world. Most centres have no real protection against this. The roofs and power lines sit out in the open.

These places also hurt regular towns. They suck up so much power that local electricity bills go up for families and small businesses. They drink millions of litres of water every day to stay cool.

That leaves less for homes and farms. The big cooling fans and backup generators make constant noise. Neighbours complain they cannot sleep. Construction brings a few temporary jobs then almost nothing lasting. The land gets taken up so housing and farms lose out. Power grids strain and blackouts become more likely.

Section 219 in the new American defence bill makes things worse. It ties United States military tech tightly with Israel. Artificial intelligence and computers form a big part of that deal. Data centres that run this tech could get pulled into the shared system. Canada sits close to the United States through defence partnerships. Our own centres risk getting caught up too. That could mean less control over Canadian data and higher risks for the people living near them.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis has spoken out clear and strong. He wants a full stop on new artificial intelligence data centres. He says the tech bosses chase endless profit while regular people pay the price. Jobs disappear. The environment suffers. Houses stay unaffordable. Lewis says Canadians must take back control of this digital stuff instead of letting greedy companies run wild.

The centres look strong but they are weak. Towns feel the pain already. The new American Israel deal could spread that pain north. Working people deserve better than this.

When there’s mass unemployment in conjunction with all of the other negatives, that’s when things will get nasty in my estimation.

Will there be a revolution?

Adam Coleman

Sources:

CBC News reporting on NDP leadership positions

The Globe and Mail coverage of continental defence ties

House Armed Services Committee materials on the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act.

Canada’s NDP / Le NPD du Canada