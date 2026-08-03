AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Nicole Martin's avatar
Nicole Martin
4h

I’ve been saying it for a while now, we the people don’t have a say. All of our politicians and Supreme Court Justices are bought and paid for. The only way to stop this is to institute term limits, no professional politicians. Term limits for all the Supreme Court Justices, no more life terms. No pac money from any country allowed. Eliminate Citizens United, get corporate money and large billionaire contributions out of politics. Take back our government!

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