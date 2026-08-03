Something strange is happening on both sides of the border, and neither party wants you to look at it too closely.

In Canada, the New Democrats just picked a democratic socialist to rebuild a party everyone had written off. In New York, a democratic socialist became mayor and turned into a kingmaker within months. At the same time, in the United States Congress, the two loudest populists willing to break with their own party leadership just got destroyed in primaries, and the man who pushed both of them out now runs the wealthiest administration in American history. Put these stories side by side and a pattern starts to form.

The NDP was reduced to 7 seats in the 2025 election. Jagmeet Singh lost his own riding and resigned that night. By any normal measure the party should have been finished. Instead, more than 100,000 people signed up to help pick a new leader, and in March they chose Avi Lewis on the first ballot, with 56 percent of the vote, on a promise to rebuild the NDP as an unapologetic democratic socialist force. Nanos Research now has the party back in double digits nationally for the first time since before the collapse. Among voters under 35, other pollsters put New Democrat support in the low twenties, running roughly even with the Liberals and Conservatives. Young Canadians are not falling back in line behind either old party. They are looking for a way out of both.

In New York, Zohran Mamdani did not wait around after winning the mayoralty on a platform of free buses, frozen rents and universal childcare. Within months he was recruiting Democratic Socialists of America candidates to challenge sitting members of Congress. Every single one he backed in June's primaries won. Brad Lander beat an incumbent who had served four terms. Darializa Avila Chevalier beat an incumbent who had served five terms. A DSA backed candidate in Los Angeles nearly forced a sitting mayor into a runoff nobody expected. The Democratic Socialists of America called it the biggest electoral win for the American left in a century. They are not wrong to celebrate. But look at who else lost that same season, on the other side of the aisle, for eerily similar reasons.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent years as one of Donald Trump's most loyal soldiers in Congress. Then she pushed too hard for the release of the Epstein files, criticized her own party's refusal to deal with health care costs, and broke with Trump on a handful of other fights. He called her a traitor and pulled his endorsement. She resigned in January, telling supporters she refused to spend her career, in her words, waiting for an abusive relationship to get better. Thomas Massie lasted a bit longer. Trump spent months campaigning against him personally after Massie voted against war funding for Iran and Venezuela, against the president's signature tax bill over its effect on the deficit, and for a law forcing the release of the Epstein files. In May, Massie lost the most expensive House primary in American history. More than $32 million poured into unseating one Kentucky congressman.

Here is the detail that should stop you cold. Some of the outside money that helped bury Massie came from pro Israel political groups, angry at his votes against unconditional aid and against the war on Iran. A few weeks later, that same category of money poured into New York to save Dan Goldman, the establishment Democrat Mamdani's coalition was trying to remove. Federal Election Commission filings show the American Israel Public Affairs Committee sent more than $377,000 directly into Goldman's campaign, with hundreds of thousands more from allied groups, part of a war chest north of $100 million for this election cycle alone. The same donor network worked to destroy a right wing populist in Kentucky and prop up an establishment Democrat in Manhattan in the same season. It does not care what letter sits next to your name. It cares whether you vote its way on one issue, and it will spend whatever it takes to make an example of anyone, left or right, who does not.

None of this requires a secret meeting in a back room. It only requires that the same donor class fund both parties' campaigns, both parties' think tanks, and a good share of both parties' media, then flood the airwaves with fights over flags, borders and pronouns precisely when the conversation threatens to turn toward who owns your hospital, your grocery store and your job. Watch how often the loudest culture war fight of the week peaks right as a tax bill or a monopoly case is quietly moving through Parliament or Congress. The distraction is not an accident. It is the business model.

Follow the money at home and the pattern holds just as well. Prime Minister Mark Carney spent years as chair of Brookfield Asset Management, a trillion dollar investment giant, before entering politics. His own disclosures now list more than 100 corporate entities he must recuse himself from, and his office has confirmed at least 17 separate government decisions on housing, energy and electricity exports where he had to step back because of his old employer. His government's spring budget quietly cut the funding earmarked for national pharmacare, even as dental coverage stays capped at households earning under $90,000 a year. The working poor got a partial benefit. The universal drug plan they actually needed got starved.

Pierre Poilievre built his entire brand attacking corporate lobbyists as utterly useless. An investigation by The Narwhal found his own office had been lobbied by oil and gas interests dozens of times in a single year, that he headlined roughly 50 private fundraisers with entry fees as high as $1,725 attended by executives from Enbridge, Suncor and Cenovus, and that at least 4 members of his party's National Council are themselves registered lobbyists for the oil and gas industry. The man promising to fight Ottawa insiders for the little guy built his machine with the insiders' own money.

South of the border, Donald Trump did not drain any swamp. He filled his administration with more billionaires than any before it, worth tens of billions combined. His deputy secretary of defence, Steve Feinberg, still ran the private equity firm Cerberus Capital when he took the job, and Pentagon contracts for a missile defence project called Golden Dome have already gone to at least 4 companies Cerberus owns. One widely cited tax fairness analysis found that only the top 5 percent of earners come out ahead under his tax and tariff agenda this year, with most families losing between $600 and $1,800, while the top 1 percent alone gains close to $40,000 on average. That is not populism. That is a heist wearing a red hat.

So here is the uncomfortable truth both parties in both countries need you to ignore. A New York socialist and a defeated Kentucky libertarian agree on almost nothing when it comes to immigration, guns or gender. But their voters, and increasingly their movements, are converging hard on one thing: the sense that the game is rigged by the same small class of donors no matter who wins. For years, polling on both sides of the spectrum has shown large bipartisan majorities who want government to negotiate down drug prices, want multinational corporations to stop booking their profits overseas to dodge tax, and want real rules on the tech monopolies quietly buying up the entire economy. Left populists want government to build a floor under working people, with universal health care, dental care, drug coverage and free public education. Right populists mostly want the wars and the corruption to stop. That is a real difference. It is a much smaller gap than the one separating either group from the donor class currently running their own parties.

Nowhere is that donor class's failure more obvious than antitrust enforcement, the one tool that could genuinely break the grip both movements are angry about. In 2017, Canadians learned that Loblaw and other major grocery chains had rigged the price of bread for 14 straight years. Nearly a decade later, the Competition Bureau is still only examining the food supply chain, with a final report not due until spring 2027, while a handful of chains still control most of what Canadians pay for dinner. In the United States, a judge ruled against the Federal Trade Commission's case to break up Meta this past November, reasoning that TikTok and YouTube provide enough competition that Facebook and Instagram get to keep their market power. Another judge let Google keep its advertising empire almost fully intact and pointed to the rise of generative AI as a reason the old monopoly rules no longer quite apply. Read that twice. The courts are now using the AI boom itself as an excuse to let the monopolies grow bigger.

While regulators dither, the machines are already taking the jobs regulators were supposed to protect. Employers blamed artificial intelligence for more than 100,000 layoffs in just the first six months of 2026, according to the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, compared with under 55,000 for all of 2025, and it is now the single most common reason companies give for cutting staff. Meta laid off 8,000 people, one in every ten of its workers, in the same year it plans to spend up to $145 billion on AI infrastructure. That is not a coincidence. That is the business plan. Take the money that used to pay wages and pour it into machines that never ask for a raise.

This is the part neither party's donor class wants working people thinking too hard about. If artificial general intelligence arrives anywhere near as fast as the labs building it now claim, the people who own the compute and the data centres will hold more concentrated economic power than any ruling class in human history, and they will need fewer of us than ever to get there. The elections happening this November, and the one after it, may be among the last where ordinary voters still hold enough leverage to set the terms before that power fully locks in. That is not a talking point. It is a closing window.

So what do these two movements actually need to do.

Stop treating culture war fights as the main event. Every hour spent screaming about flags or pronouns is an hour the lobbyists spend rewriting the rules of the economy in a room you were never invited into.

Build unions that can actually win. That means first contract arbitration laws in every Canadian province that still lacks one, and a real Protecting the Right to Organize Act in the United States, so a company cannot simply stall a first contract into oblivion the way it does now.

Demand antitrust enforcement with real teeth, not another study. Break up the grocery chains that fixed your bread price. Force real structural separation on the tech giants instead of letting a judge wave through a merger because a TikTok video happens to exist.

Close the loopholes that let multinational corporations book their Canadian and American profits somewhere else entirely, and put the money recovered toward pharmacare, dental care and tuition free public college in both countries, the same standard of living a single factory wage once bought your grandparents in the 1960s.

Tax the AI boom itself, whether through a windfall profits tax on the companies replacing your job with a data centre, or a public stake in the compute infrastructure being built with public power and public water.

And stop assuming the other side's voters are the enemy. The left populist who wants a union and the right populist who wants the wars to stop are both furious at the same donor class for the same reason. The people who benefit most from keeping them suspicious of each other are the ones funding both sides of the argument.

None of this requires the populist left and the populist right to become the same movement. It requires them to stop letting the same donor class pick their fights for them. Every year spent screaming past each other over culture war noise is a year the machines get smarter, the compute gets bigger, and the people who own both get further out of reach. The working class in Canada and the United States does not have forever to figure this out. It may not even have a decade. Put the flags down long enough to look at who actually signs the cheques on both sides of the aisle, in both countries, and the enemy stops being your neighbour and starts being exactly who it always was.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

CBC News

Fox News

CNN

Global TV