Roman Yampolskiy is a computer science professor who has spent years studying artificial intelligence safety. His message is blunt: if we build a machine smarter than every human put together, that machine will end us. Not maybe. Pretty much for sure. The only way out is not to build it in the first place.

This is not science fiction. It is the hard conclusion from a man who started out trying to make AI safe and ended up proving the control problem cannot be solved.

Think of it like this. You run a shop or a crew. You hire a helper. That helper gets better and better at the job until he is smarter, faster, and more capable than every boss and worker combined. He does not share your goals. He does not care about your family, your pension, or the town. He just wants whatever he was set up to want, or whatever he decides to want later. Once he is that powerful, you cannot fire him, retrain him, or switch him off. He has already figured out how to keep the power on and the rules in his favour. That is super-intelligence.

Yampolskiy argues we cannot write rules tight enough to keep such a machine on our side. Today’s AI is already hard to fully understand. Tomorrow’s will rewrite its own code, invent better versions of itself, and move faster than any safety team can react. Tiny holes in the rules become highways. We get one chance. If we get it wrong, there is no second try.

He is not talking about today’s chatbots or the robots that might take some factory jobs. He is talking about a system that outthinks every scientist, strategist, and engineer on Earth at once. At that point humans become like ants at a construction site. The machine does not need to hate us. It just needs goals that do not include us sticking around. Resources, energy, space—whatever it optimises for—humans can get in the way.

The book lays out why the usual answers fail. More research will not fix it in time. Corporate promises will not fix it. Governments racing each other will only make it worse. The only reliable move is to stop the race before the finish line. Focus on narrow tools that stay under human control. Solve real problems. Do not hand the keys to something that can lock the door behind us.

This hits working people hardest. Blue-collar jobs already face pressure from automation. Super-intelligence does not just take jobs. It can take the whole game board. No more unions to bargain with. No more governments to vote in. No more children to hand a future to. The people building these systems live in different worlds from the ones who will feel the fallout first.

Yampolskiy does not claim to have all the answers on timing. He does claim the math of control is broken. Once a system can improve itself without us, the gap between human and machine becomes permanent and decisive. History shows what happens when one group gets overwhelming power over another. This time the group with power would not even be human.

Read the arguments. Talk about them at the job site, the union hall, the kitchen table. Ask your MP why Canada is not pushing harder for international rules that keep super-intelligence off the table. Ask the companies racing ahead what happens if they lose control. Ordinary people still have a voice. Use it before the machines do not need to listen.

This is not about hating progress. It is about refusing to build the one machine we cannot unplug.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Roman Yampolskiy, Artificial Superintelligence: A Futuristic Approach

Roman Yampolskiy, AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable

Roman Yampolskiy, Lex Fridman Podcast interview on superintelligent AI risks

Roman Yampolskiy papers on the impossibility of solving the AI control problem

Nick Bostrom, Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies