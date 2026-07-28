Canada's highest paid CEO thinks your pension is a leash. He said so this weekend, under his own name, to millions of followers, and he has not taken a single word back.

Tobi Lütke runs Shopify, the Ottawa based commerce giant that touches a massive share of what gets bought and sold online in this country. On Sunday he waded into a political fight on X and told the public exactly what he believes about who has earned a say in how this country is governed.

His argument was blunt. Once a pension is locked in and guaranteed, he wrote, the person receiving it becomes a dependent, no different from a minor. Dependents do not vote. Leave the decisions to people with what he called a genuine stake in the future.

A former banking executive pushed the idea further, proposing that voting power scale with income tax paid. No tax owed means zero votes. Between one dollar and one hundred thousand earns a single vote. The scale climbs from there, capped at five votes for anyone taxed on half a million dollars a year or more.

Lütke's reply took two words. Good system.

He did not walk it back. When someone pressed him further, he agreed again, adding that leverage should go to what he called productive people.

Sit with that for a second. This is not a discussion paper from a think tank nobody reads. This is the highest paid CEO in the country, a man worth an estimated ten billion American dollars, running a company with a market capitalization near one hundred and fifty four billion, telling the public that democracy should be rationed by net worth.

Six point four million Canadians currently collect a Canada Pension Plan cheque. By Lütke's own logic, every one of them just got reclassified as a dependent unfit to vote. Extend the income tax rule and it swallows tens of millions more, anyone whose earnings sit below the line where federal tax begins.

This has happened before. Property qualifications kept the poor off the voter rolls across this continent for generations, until people fought and in many cases died to tear that system down. What Lütke posted on a Sunday afternoon is not a new idea. It is the old idea, the one democracy was built to bury, walking back out into daylight with a verified account and a subscriber count.

Look at the seat Lütke actually sits in. In 2022, Shopify shareholders approved a founder share that hands Lütke and his family forty percent of the company's voting power for as long as he remains CEO, on an economic stake of roughly six percent. Every major proxy advisory firm that reviewed the arrangement told shareholders to reject it. It passed anyway, carried by the very concentration of power it was built to protect.

That is the good system he already lives inside. A small class of insiders holding votes wildly out of proportion to what they actually own, while everyone else gets to watch and comply. He is not describing a hypothetical. He is describing his own boardroom, and now he wants to export the blueprint to the ballot box.

None of this is out of character. In 2017 Lütke defended Shopify's decision to keep hosting Breitbart's online store, calling any refusal to do business with the far right a form of censorship. Free speech, it turns out, was always for the platform. The franchise was never included.

A wall still stands, for now. Section 3 of the Charter guarantees every citizen the right to vote, and it is one of the few rights Parliament cannot suspend even with the notwithstanding clause. In the United States, the 26th Amendment settled this exact fight in 1971, on the plain premise that anyone old enough to be drafted and sent to die for their country is old enough to choose who sends them.

That wall was not handed down from nowhere. People fought for it against arguments identical to the one Lütke just made in public, and most of those people are gone now and cannot fight the same fight twice.

Shopify has said nothing since Sunday. No statement, no clarification, nothing walked back. Silence from the corporate account, while the man who runs it dares the public to do something about what he actually thinks of them.

This is what concentrated wealth eventually says once it stops pretending otherwise. Not that it deserves more. That you deserve less. Your grandmother's pension cheque, in his own words, makes her a dependent. Your layoff does not make you unlucky. It makes you unworthy of a ballot.

Reject it now, while it is still just a tweet and not yet a policy.

Adam Coleman

Sources: BlogTO, Daily Hive, Fortune, Moneywise, CBC