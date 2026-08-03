AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Terabithia's avatar
Terabithia
15m

DO NOT allow this mass destruction of books by A.I. !!! This is EVIL !!!!!

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Barry LaFleur's avatar
Barry LaFleur
3h

If you owned a book that was the only one in the world, no other copies, it was already lost to a miserable prick.

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