Somewhere in a warehouse, a machine cut the spine off a book. A scanner read every page. The pages went into a recycling bin. The book is gone. No copy of it exists anywhere on Earth anymore.

This happened to between five hundred thousand and two million books, bought in bulk by the artificial intelligence company Anthropic. Court filings call the operation Project Panama. It ran quietly from 2024 until unsealed documents forced it into daylight earlier this year.

One internal planning document said it plainly: “Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world.” Staff were told to keep it quiet. The company hired a former Google Books executive to run the buying campaign.

Google had scanned millions of books years before, through library partnerships. Nobody destroyed the originals. The public could search what came out of it. Anthropic chose the opposite path. Destroy the object. Keep the data. Tell no one.

Here is what should alarm anyone watching this industry build the future without asking the people living in it. In the case Bartz versus Anthropic, a federal judge named William Alsup ruled the destruction was legal. Buying a book and shredding it to train a chatbot counts as fair use, the court found, because the company owned the copy first. Nothing in the law required Anthropic to preserve a single page, disclose the operation, or ask one author for consent.

The company did pay out, but not for that. Separately, Anthropic had downloaded millions of pirated books years earlier. That piracy, not the destruction, triggered a 1.5 billion dollar settlement this year, roughly 3000 dollars per claimed book, after thousands of authors banded together in a class action. Collective action got them a cheque. Acting alone would have gotten them nothing.

Notice the asymmetry. Stealing digital files got punished. Physically destroying the last copies of printed books, permanently, did not. The one decision with no undo button faced zero legal consequence.

This is not an isolated scandal anymore. Booksellers report brokers now shopping bulk destructive scanning services to other AI companies as a standard line of business. What one company did quietly, the industry now does openly.

Anthropic is not a scrappy startup doing this alone in a garage. It is backed by Amazon and Google, firms already under scrutiny elsewhere for market dominance. When that kind of money funds the private destruction of a public literary inheritance, that is not innovation. That is a chokepoint being built on purpose.

Ordinary writers, journalists, and working people who create anything for a living should understand what this means for them. Your work can be bought, shredded, and fed into a machine built to eventually replace you, and current law asks your permission for none of it.

There is a simple fix. Require any company doing destructive scanning to deposit one preserved copy, physical or digital, with a public library first. Require disclosure and consent before training, not a settlement cheque after getting caught. And use competition law to force firms hoarding this material to license it on fair terms, the same way dominant firms are made to share other essential resources.

Nearly ninety percent of Americans already want AI companies forced to publicly disclose safety testing on their most powerful systems. Only fifteen percent trust these companies at all. Betting markets currently give a federal AI safety law less than a one in seven chance of passing before the end of 2027.

The public wants guardrails. Government is not building them fast enough. Every day of that gap gets used.

The books cannot be brought back. Nobody asked permission. Nobody voted on this. Stop assuming someone else is watching, because right now, nobody is.

Adam Coleman

Sources: The Washington Post; Bartz v. Anthropic court filings; The Authors Guild; Fortune; Forbes