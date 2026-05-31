Politics and Survival: The Day the Left and Right Stopped Looking at Each Other

I increasingly wonder if the next political awakening will not come from the Left defeating the Right, or the Right defeating the Left. It may come when ordinary people finally realize they have been staring sideways at each other while wealth and power moved quietly upward.

History suggests that mass awakenings usually occur when basic survival becomes impossible.

The breaking point is rarely ideology. It is empty refrigerators, impossible rent, unaffordable homes, crushing debt, failing healthcare, and the realization that working harder no longer improves life.

If such a moment arrives, strange alliances may emerge. Union workers and small business owners. Conservatives and progressives. Rural and urban voters. Not because they suddenly agree on everything, but because they discover they share the same economic pressures.

The real political divide may not be Left versus Right. It may be between those who live from their labour and those whose wealth allows them to shape governments, markets, media narratives, and ultimately the future itself.

If there is a global awakening, it will likely begin with a simple question asked by millions of regular people at the same time:

“Why are we fighting each other while a handful of people decide what kind of world all of us live in?”

Adam Coleman