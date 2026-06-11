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Vicki Fisher's avatar
Vicki Fisher
9h

Mallorca, the largest of the collection of islands located off the east coast of Spain

The truth is that the couple went to the 'Boss' (Bruce Springsteen) concert at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona on 28 April. There they starred in endearing scenes, accompanied by filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

03/07/2023

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2023/07/03/114665/big-obama-rumour.html

The Obamas Reached Peak Vacation on This Yacht

Geffen is known to share some epic snaps of his yacht’s guests,  along with passengers such as Paul McCartney, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver and frequent visiter Karlie Kloss (husband Josh Kushner brother of Jared)

https://observer.com/2017/04/obamas-vacation-yacht-photo/

Michelle Obama’s 4,000 euros per week Mallorca villa

Former First Lady loves the island

08/09/23

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2023/09/08/116799/michelle-obama-000-euros-per-week-mallorca-villa.html

Geffen Yacht again

She is owned by David Lawrence Geffen an American business magnate, producer and film studio executive. Geffen. Geffen co-created Asylum Records in 1971 with Elliot Roberts and DreamWorks.

11/08/22

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2022/08/11/104557/mallorca-return-for-super-yacht-the-stars-and-presidents.html

The Power Brokers Behind Adam Schiff

#Geffen

https://medium.com/@HiveMindGroup/the-power-brokers-behind-adam-schiff-a4af296ff7af

The Assassination of John Lennon-Yoko Ono, David Geffen and the Mystery Woman

By David Whelan

Oct 2025

https://davidwhelan.substack.com/p/yoko-ono-david-geffen-and-the-mystery?r=6k2yg4&utm_medium=ios

C-suites were abuzz with this Summer’s guest log: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Katy Perry with fiance Orlando Bloom, Chris Rock with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke, Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner (brother of Jared),

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/rambling-reporter/how-david-geffens-yacht-photos-became-a-status-thing-hollywood-1233154

Kloss was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015;

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4074444/bio

Jeff Bezos threw a lavish party at his finally completed Washington DC mansion attended by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and actor Ben Stiller. 

26 Jan 2020

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7931191/Jeff-Bezos-throws-lavish-party-new-Washington-DC-mansion.html

Ivanka Trump Kushner

https://youtu.be/orGEE5fDGv8

But frequenting the famous New York disco Studio 54, running with producer David Geffen and fashion designer Calvin Klein, and acquiring luxuries like an 80-foot yacht and a Rolls-Royce Phantom weren’t enough, he said. Holmes “wanted respect,” Stabile said.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Documentary-profiles-Democratic-powerhouse-and-6338921.php

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Tina Fagan's avatar
Tina Fagan
9h

I wonder how many others have made preparations to relocate when it gets too hot for them? Have the trump family and friends bought mansions in countries without an extradition treaty?

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