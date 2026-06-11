There is a man you probably have not voted for, have never been able to vote against, and who has spent more than a decade quietly deciding what kind of world you are going to live in whether you like it or not. His name is Peter Thiel. He is worth somewhere north of ten billion dollars. He co-founded PayPal, co-founded Palantir, was the first outside investor in Facebook, and he has now purchased a twelve-million-dollar mansion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he has relocated his family and enrolled his children in local schools. He is not on vacation. He is building a bunker for the future while leaving the rest of us behind to live in the mess he helped make.

To understand how we got here, you have to go back to a moment that political commentator Adam Mockler has been doggedly putting in front of his audience. The argument Mockler makes, which is hard to dismiss once you look at the evidence, is that JD Vance is not a real political figure in any traditional sense of the word. He is a product. He is a carefully financed, ideologically programmed proxy for Peter Thiel, installed at the second-highest level of American government to push a vision of the future that most Americans would reject if it were ever described to them plainly. Mockler calls it a psyop, the kind of covert influence campaign that intelligence agencies run against foreign populations, except this one was run against ordinary Americans by a Silicon Valley billionaire using his own money and a man he met at a dinner party over a decade ago.

The money trail is not even hidden. In 2022, Thiel donated fifteen million dollars to a political action committee backing JD Vance’s Senate campaign in Ohio. That is the single largest donation ever made to an individual Senate candidate in American history. At the time, Vance was a relatively unknown author who had written a memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia. He was also a former employee at Thiel’s venture capital fund, Mithril Capital. Thiel met Vance in 2011, took him under his wing, gave him a job, gave him an introduction to Donald Trump when their relationship needed repair, and then wrote him the biggest cheque in Senate history. Vance is now the Vice President of the United States. Thiel’s most valuable political asset now sits one heartbeat away from the most powerful office on earth. This is not a coincidence. This was the plan.

The ideology running underneath all of this is something the mainstream press has been reluctant to explain to ordinary people because it sounds too strange to be real. It is real. Thiel is a committed subscriber to what political theorists call the neoreactionary or Dark Enlightenment movement, a philosophy built by a software engineer named Curtis Yarvin, who writes under the name Mencius Moldbug. The core belief is that democracy has failed, that it was always going to fail, and that the solution is to replace elected government with something closer to a tech startup run by brilliant men who do not have to answer to voters. Thiel made his view plain in a 2009 essay when he wrote that he no longer believes freedom and democracy are compatible. He also argued that women being given the right to vote was damaging to the libertarian cause. He has said monopolies, not free markets, are the real drivers of progress. This is the intellectual framework of the man who owns the Vice President of the United States.

Vance has openly admired Yarvin’s proposals about how to restructure the federal government and fill it with loyalists. A Thiel talk on technology, the state, and elite decline that Vance attended at Yale Law School was described by Vance himself as the most significant intellectual moment of his time there. The student absorbed the teacher completely. You can hear Thiel’s voice inside nearly every major speech Vance gives. The decline of the American working class, Vance argues, is a story about technological stagnation and a corrupt elite that has failed its people. What he does not say out loud is that the solution his mentor has in mind has nothing to do with helping working people. It has to do with replacing democratic institutions with a technocratic aristocracy that does not need your permission.

Then there is the matter of Jeffrey Epstein.

When the United States Department of Justice released the Epstein files, the documents that emerged about Peter Thiel were stunning. Hundreds of emails between Thiel and Epstein have now been reviewed by journalists and researchers. The picture they paint is of a close, mutually beneficial friendship that lasted years. Epstein called Thiel his great friend in communications to associates. They met regularly at Epstein’s home in New York, at Thiel’s office in San Francisco, and at Thiel’s own home. Their correspondence ran from at least 2014 into early 2019, years after Epstein had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served detention. Thiel was not an innocent bystander unaware of who Epstein was. The crimes had already been publicly reported when their friendship deepened.

The nature of the relationship was not just social. Epstein offered Thiel tax advice in 2014, writing that he suspected Thiel’s personal tax arrangements could use some tweaking and offering advice that might protect Thiel’s future. Thiel called this awesome and asked to meet. Epstein also became a limited partner in Valar Ventures, a fund co-founded by Thiel. The single largest asset in Epstein’s estate at the time of his death was his stake in that fund, valued at approximately 170 million dollars. This was not a casual acquaintance. This was a financial partnership with a man who was a convicted predator.

Epstein did more than offer tax tips. According to documents analysed by Jacobin magazine and Byline Times, Epstein actively encouraged Thiel’s move into right-wing politics, setting up meetings with officials and political power players in exchange for Thiel’s investment insights and reputational cover. When Epstein’s crimes blew back into public view in 2015, Thiel told him he was not bothered by it, that he hoped it would blow over, and actually suggested the two of them strategise together about how to weather public controversy. Thiel also wrote to Epstein saying that if he made it to Miami at the end of the month, he would stop by his island. His spokesperson later told the New York Times that Thiel never went to the island. What the spokesperson did not deny was that the invitation was made and accepted in writing.

The Epstein files also show that the sex trafficker was repeatedly trying to connect Thiel with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, attempting to broker meetings between the two men on at least six separate occasions. Researchers have drawn a direct line from those early Thiel-Barak conversations, facilitated by Epstein, to Palantir’s deep involvement in the Middle East and in the military architecture of the 2026 Iran war. Palantir’s data analysis tools were embedded in the military planning of Operation Epic Fury in February 2026. The company held contracts worth more than 322 million dollars from the American government in just the first half of 2025 alone. It also built ImmigrationOS for ICE, a platform designed to identify and deport immigrants. The United Nations named Palantir among companies it believes profited from the situation in Gaza. The company whose software is used to hunt people, to bomb targets, and to predict who might commit a crime in the future was built by the same man now enjoying his Argentine mansion.

Thiel himself has addressed the Antichrist question in public. This is not something journalists invented about him. He brought it up himself, repeatedly, in talks and interviews. In a now-viral interview with New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, Thiel was asked whether he would prefer the human race to survive. He hesitated. Not for a moment, but for what observers described as an uncomfortably long time, stumbling through his answer before saying yes, but with a significant qualification. What he actually wants, he explained, is for humanity to be radically transformed. He described transhumanism, the merging of human beings with technology, as the ideal. An immortal body replacing a natural one. The modification of the heart, the mind, the whole body. He framed sex-change surgery as not going nearly far enough. What he envisions is something far more total.

He also told his interviewer that in his view, the way the Antichrist would take over the world is by talking about Armageddon nonstop and using the constant drumbeat of existential risk to justify regulation and the surrender of freedom. The implication, which he has stated plainly in other venues, is that he sees artificial intelligence safety regulation, climate regulation, and other democratic constraints on technological power as themselves the danger. The billionaire funding the Vice President of the United States believes that the real threat to humanity is not AI going wrong. The real threat is people trying to stop AI from doing whatever it wants.

Palantir is named after the mythical seeing stones in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, objects that allow their users to see into distant places, spy on conversations, and bend the will of weaker minds. Tolkien, a devout Catholic, wrote those stones as instruments of corruption and domination. Thiel, who calls himself a Christian, chose that name deliberately. He is a man who understands symbols.

Now consider the geography. Thiel obtained New Zealand citizenship in 2011. He applied for a Maltese passport in 2022. He left California in late 2025, just before a residency deadline attached to a proposed ballot initiative that would have taxed billionaires with a five percent annual levy on net worth exceeding one billion dollars. He purchased land in Uruguay near Punta del Este, a coastal resort town. Some who have reviewed the purchase believe the land may include a bunker, though this has not been confirmed. And in April 2026, he bought a twelve-million-dollar mansion in one of Buenos Aires’s most exclusive neighbourhoods and moved his family there.

His stated reasons, as reported by the New York Times, include fear of nuclear war in the Northern Hemisphere, concerns about an AI meltdown, worries about the political direction of the United States, and simple tax avoidance. Thiel’s friend and fellow tech entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky put it bluntly, saying that the moment China takes Taiwan or Russia takes Lithuania, he is getting on a plane to Buenos Aires. Thiel has built private meetings with Argentine President Javier Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who has dismantled Argentina’s public institutions at a pace that makes even American conservatives nervous. Milei has described his meetings with Thiel as two anarcho-capitalists coming together, with one now putting libertarian ideas into practice. Argentina, for Thiel, is a libertarian laboratory and a lifeboat simultaneously.

This is the man who is shaping American foreign policy, immigration enforcement, and the digital infrastructure of the United States government from a mansion in South America. He is not hiding. He has simply concluded that he does not need to stay.

The long-term project that Thiel, Vance, and their network appear to be executing has been described by researchers as a political takeover by an aristocracy of right-wing business elites. It is built on four interlocking pillars. First, the elimination of democratic regulation over technology, so that AI, surveillance systems, autonomous weapons, and biotechnology can develop without public oversight or legal constraint. Second, the replacement of democratic institutions with technocratic management, essentially a government run like a corporation where the shareholders are the wealthy and the product is social control. Third, the use of Palantir and similar tools to build an infrastructure of surveillance that makes democratic resistance increasingly difficult to organise. And fourth, the transformation of the human body itself, through life extension, genetic modification, and eventually the merger of biological and machine intelligence, into something that the small number of people who can afford it will use to separate themselves permanently from everyone else.

Thiel has invested heavily in life extension research. He has spoken openly about wanting to live indefinitely. The transhumanist vision he sketched in his interview with Douthat is not science fiction. It is a roadmap. The technologies required to begin realising it are already under active development. What Thiel envisions, in its most straightforward form, is a world divided between the augmented and the left behind. A small global elite with access to biological and technological enhancement, surveillance infrastructure that tracks everyone else, and the political structures to ensure that the people making these decisions never have to answer to anyone for making them.

Here, then, is what that world likely looks like, using the best available evidence about where the technologies are heading and when.

Between now and roughly 2030, the changes are already underway. AI systems are replacing white-collar work at a pace that is faster than most economists predicted. Palantir and similar platforms are being embedded deeper into government agencies, border enforcement, policing, and military targeting. Autonomous weapons systems capable of making kill decisions without human review are moving from prototype to deployment. Ordinary people are beginning to lose work to automation while the companies producing that automation are collecting historic profits and paying historically low taxes.

By approximately 2030 to 2035, the effects become structural. Robotics systems capable of performing most physical labour will be commercially available. The economic disruption to working-class employment in manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and construction will be severe and largely irreversible. Quantum computing, which Thiel and his network have invested in heavily, will break most current forms of digital encryption, giving whoever controls quantum infrastructure the ability to access virtually all private communications. The gap between those with access to AI augmentation tools and those without will start to function like a new class divide, as sharp and permanent as the one between property owners and everyone else in the nineteenth century.

By 2035 to 2045, if the trajectory holds and democratic institutions have not reversed it, the transformation becomes civilisational. Biological enhancement, including genetic editing of embryos and adult gene therapy, will be available to those who can pay. Life extension treatments will begin to extend healthy lifespan well beyond current norms, but only for the wealthy. Autonomous systems will manage most logistics, security, and resource distribution. The political structures Thiel and his allies are dismantling right now, the regulatory agencies, the democratic constraints, the tax systems that redistribute wealth, will have been largely hollowed out, leaving behind a technical infrastructure of control and a political structure that looks like a government but functions like a private company with no board of directors you can vote out.

Peter Thiel has told you what he believes. He has said democracy and freedom are incompatible. He has said he wants to radically transform the human body. He has said the greatest danger is that people will use fear of catastrophe to regulate the technologies he is building. He has then built those technologies, financed the politicians who will deregulate them, embedded them in the machinery of the state, and moved his family to the Southern Hemisphere.

He hesitated when asked if the human race should survive.

The rest of us did not get to hesitate. We just have to live in whatever he builds.

Adam Coleman

Sources

Jacobin, “Jeffrey Epstein Encouraged Peter Thiel’s Political Journey,” April 27, 2026.

New York Times, reporting on Peter Thiel’s relocation to Buenos Aires and Epstein file emails, May 2026.

Stanford Daily, “Epstein Called Peter Thiel a Great Friend,” February 5, 2026.

Byline Times, “Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel: Co-Owned Venture Fund,” February 4, 2026 and subsequent reporting.

The Conversation / University of Queensland, “Libertarian Tech Titan Peter Thiel Helped Make JD Vance,” August 2025 and updated April 2026.