For twenty years, Peter Thiel hosted a private society so secretive it never confirmed its own existence. No membership list. No press releases. No accountability. On June 16, 2026, a Swiss hacktivist named maia arson crimew found a directory sitting exposed in the source code of Dialog's own website, visible to anyone who knew where to look. WIRED verified the contents and obtained the registration list for the group's 2026 retreat. The curtain came down on one of the most powerful unaccountable networks on the planet.

Dialog is a private, invitation only organisation cofounded in 2006 by Thiel and data entrepreneur Auren Hoffman. It convenes US officials, foreign government figures, and Silicon Valley executives at off the record annual retreats. For two decades it maintained the position that its membership was none of your business.

The leak made that position untenable.

The leaked agenda for the society's upcoming retreat reveals an eclectic programme of off the record sessions, including panels titled "Money (Does?) Buy Happiness," "Bring Back Nuclear," "Build-a-Cult," "Navigating WWIII" and "How's Your Sex Life?" The session on cult building was moderated by the founder of Pray.com, a Christian prayer application. Nobody is laughing.

The 2026 list names 222 registrants, 87 of them first-time attendees. The roster is not a list of adjacent power. It is power in direct regulatory relationship with itself. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears alongside Auren Hoffman, Dialog's chairman, who founded location data broker SafeGraph and identity resolution firm LiveRamp. Senator Ted Cruz, who chairs the committee overseeing the FTC and its data privacy authority, is listed in the same directory.

That is not networking. That is a closed circuit.

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe and head of US European Command, is recorded as having attended Dialog gatherings since 2021. He registered, as all attendees did, using a personal or corporate email address. None of the registrants used a government email address, placing their attendance outside the email systems subject to public records laws. The avoidance of institutional accounts was not accidental. It was architecture.

Dialog staff and their artificial intelligence tools create dossiers on every member and potential member and assign them a grade reflecting their desirability to Dialog. A grade C is given to the most famous and influential. A is assigned to established members who are less notable. Most people receive a B. The dossiers also include notes about assets under management, a score from 1 to 4 for how much value the person added to Dialog, who can be trusted to moderate discussions, and notes about how well they fit in during previous events. They also track every person's political leanings, occasionally changing them from what the person stated about themselves.

Read that again. They edit what you told them about your own politics. The organisation reserves the right to reclassify you.

The grades are used in part to determine what attendees are charged to attend Dialog events, which can extend into the tens of thousands of dollars. Bottom tier members are placed on the full price tier roughly 70 percent of the time. Top grade VIPs? About a quarter of the time. The most powerful people in the room are the ones who pay least to be there. That is how Thiel structures his relationships. Power earns a discount. Everyone else subsidises their access to it.

Hoffman built SafeGraph and LiveRamp. Those are not neutral businesses. They are surveillance infrastructure, harvesting location data and identity resolution at industrial scale. Hoffman also chairs the organisation that is now confirmed to compile political dossiers on senators and generals. The chair of Dialog is, professionally, a data broker. That is not coincidence. It is mission statement.

The Guardian also reported that Hoffman invited Jeffrey Epstein to a 2014 Dialog event after his prior conviction in Florida. The organisation that spent two decades insisting on its own opacity invited a convicted sex offender to its retreat while protecting that fact from any public scrutiny. Epstein's name reappears in the margins of every institution that insisted it had nothing to hide.

Through Dialog, Thiel appears to be constructing a parallel power structure that bypasses public channels. When the individuals who control the infrastructures of information, finance, and artificial intelligence meet in secret to plan their exit from society, the gap between the elite and the general public becomes a chasm.

This is the logic of the network state made visible. Thiel has said publicly and on the record that he does not believe freedom and democracy are compatible. Dialog is the institutional expression of that belief. You do not build a secret grading system for senators and generals because you believe in accountable governance. You build it because you have decided governance is a resource to be managed, and you are the manager.

A coding error broke twenty years of enforced invisibility. That it took a hacktivist and a misconfigured website to surface this network is the most damning fact of all. The people in that directory were never going to tell you they were there.

They still think you work for them.

Adam Coleman

SOURCES:

WIRED, "A Trove of Internal Records From a Secret Society for Powerful Figures Was Left Exposed Online," June 2026

WIRED, "How Peter Thiel's Private Dialog Club Secretly Ranks Its Members," June 2026

The Guardian, "Dialog Group Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Through 2014 Event Invitation," June 2026

Wikipedia, "Dialog (organization)," updated June 2026

SecurityAffairs, "Peter Thiel's Secret Society Leak Creates a Perfect Target List for Espionage, Influence Operations, and Blackmail," June 2026