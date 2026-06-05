In a recent YouTube video titled “Palantir - It’s Worse Than You Think” (with related discussions featuring Palantir co-founder insights and critiques from channels like Double Down News), the spotlight falls on one of the most secretive and powerful tech companies in the world. Palantir Technologies, co-founded by Peter Thiel and led by CEO Alex Karp, started with CIA funding to support the U.S. “war on terror.” It has evolved into a data-analytics and AI powerhouse whose platforms—Gotham, Foundry, and AIP—integrate vast datasets for governments and militaries to make real-time decisions. While proponents praise its efficiency in defense, logistics, and healthcare, critics warn it enables mass surveillance, predictive policing, targeted killings, and a creeping loss of privacy and sovereignty. Its global expansion raises profound dangers for civil liberties, data security, and democratic accountability.

Origins and Core Capabilities: A “Weapons Company Disguised as Software”

Palantir’s software excels at fusing disparate data sources—social media, financial records, health data, location tracking, and more—into actionable intelligence. Named after the all-seeing stones in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, it promises omniscience to its clients. CEO Karp has openly stated that Palantir’s tools are in “every combat situation” and that the company is “dedicated to the service of the West,” helping partners “scare enemies and on occasion kill them.” A Palantir executive likened its Pentagon work to “this generation’s Manhattan Project.”

The video and related reporting highlight how this power, originally aimed at terrorists, now risks being turned inward on citizens or used for controversial ends without sufficient oversight.

United States: Powering Immigration Enforcement and Beyond

In the U.S., Palantir has deep ties to intelligence, military, and law enforcement. Its software aids Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in identifying and deporting targets by centralizing data on addresses, social media, credit history, and more. This has fueled large-scale raids. Contracts with the Department of Defense, FBI, and reportedly IRS (for data tools) expand its reach. Under various administrations, including heightened activity in the current Trump era, concerns mount about creating de facto surveillance infrastructure on Americans, despite Palantir’s denials of building any “master list.” Privacy advocates fear mission creep from counter-terrorism to domestic policing and tax data access.

Dangers include eroded Fourth Amendment protections, biased AI targeting of minorities or activists, and potential for authoritarian overreach.

Israel: Alleged Role in Targeted Operations

Palantir’s partnership with Israel dates to 2014 and expanded significantly during conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Reports link its tech to systems like “Lavender” and “Gospel” for identifying targets, with claims of using social media and other data for drone strikes and operations. CEO Karp has expressed strong support for Israel. While Palantir denies direct involvement in certain programs, critics argue its platforms enable precision warfare that has raised human rights alarms, including strikes on journalists and civilians. This positions the company at the forefront of AI-assisted lethal targeting.

The ethical peril: lowering barriers to automated killing and exporting surveillance tactics globally.

United Kingdom: NHS Data, Military, and Growing Backlash

The UK is one of Palantir’s largest customers, with contracts exceeding £500 million–£900 million across sectors. It gained a foothold via a £1 COVID-19 deal with the NHS, evolving into the £330 million Federated Data Platform (FDP) for patient data across trusts. Additional deals cover the Ministry of Defence (up to £750 million+), police, and financial regulators. Benefits cited include faster discharges, more surgeries, and operational efficiency.

However, a parliamentary Science, Innovation and Technology Committee recently urged ending the NHS contract early, citing “unacceptable weakness,” data sovereignty risks (under U.S. CLOUD Act), vendor lock-in, and misalignment with UK values due to Palantir’s military ties. Privacy experts worry about patient data aggregation and foreign access; some staff allegedly accessed records improperly. Switzerland rejected Palantir after a risk assessment highlighted unavoidable data leak potential to U.S. agencies.

Canada: Secret Military Contracts and Police Use

Canada has quietly invested tens of millions in Palantir, including a $14+ million Department of National Defence contract (with amendments pushing totals higher, e.g., $46 million reported in some coverage) for special operations forces using Gotham for data analytics. Ontario Provincial Police and other forces have used it for crime analysis. As a pre-approved AI vendor, concerns focus on data sovereignty amid efforts to reduce U.S. dependence, transparency deficits, and potential for overreach in surveillance.

Europe: Patchy Adoption Amid Privacy Pushback

Across Europe, Palantir holds contracts for policing (e.g., Germany’s Hessendata and use in multiple states, facing court challenges over unconstitutional surveillance of non-suspects), military/NATO support (Ukraine, others), and civilian sectors. France and others have explored deals, but resistance grows. Petitions and investigations call for scrutiny over privacy, human rights complicity, and U.S. influence. The EU faces pressure to investigate and prioritize domestic alternatives to protect digital sovereignty.

Global Reach and Overarching Dangers

Palantir operates in dozens of countries, embedding in humanitarian efforts (e.g., World Food Programme), corporations, and governments. Its “ontology” layer creates digital twins of operations, powering AI agents—but at the cost of centralized control by a U.S. firm with intelligence roots.

Key Dangers Include:

• Mass Surveillance & Privacy Erosion: Irreversible data fusion enabling predictive targeting of individuals.

• Militarization of AI: Facilitating autonomous or semi-autonomous lethal decisions with reduced human oversight.

• Data Sovereignty Loss: U.S. laws like CLOUD Act potentially exposing allied nations’ sensitive data (health, military, financial).

• Mission Creep & Bias: From terror tracking to policing protests, migrants, or political dissent.

• Lack of Accountability: Opaque contracts, proprietary tech, and influence via lobbying/political ties.

• Geopolitical Risks: Escalating arms races in AI warfare and undermining trust in Western alliances.

Palantir’s recent manifesto and public statements have drawn accusations of technofascist leanings, alarming even some employees. While it delivers undeniable operational gains in complex environments, the video’s thesis holds: unchecked, this power concentrates too much in unaccountable hands, threatening the very democracies it claims to defend.

As governments worldwide deepen reliance on Palantir, citizens must demand transparency, independent audits, data localization, and investment in ethical domestic alternatives. The all-seeing eye, once mythical, now stares back through lines of code. The question is whether we look away—or act before it’s too late.

Here’s the link to the YouTube Video…

https://youtu.be/6H7VOoFwDtU?si=kjm0llXkZnOIeduh

Adam Coleman

Sources:

1. “Palantir: The New Deep State” by More Perfect Union (documentary-style video/report) – Features a former Palantir employee and digs into the company’s government contracts, ICE work, military ties, and broader criticisms.

2. +972 Magazine investigation: “‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza” (April 2024, with related reporting) – Details Israel’s AI targeting systems (Lavender, Gospel) and broader context around tech like Palantir’s involvement in Israeli military operations.

3. Al Jazeera: “Unpacking the UK’s trust issues with Palantir” (May 2026) and related NHS contract coverage – Covers Palantir’s deep NHS/Federated Data Platform involvement, controversies, data sovereignty risks, and parliamentary scrutiny.