By the time you finished your last shift, Elon Musk became the first human being in history to own one trillion dollars. If you spent a million dollars every single day, it would take you 2,700 years to spend it. Elon Musk now has that. All of it.

He got there because SpaceX, his rocket company, went public on the stock market. On the day trading opened, his 42 percent ownership pushed his total fortune past one trillion dollars. People are furious. And a popular YouTube host named Tom Bilyeu says most of that fury, while understandable, is aimed at the wrong target.

Think of a company like a pie cut into millions of little slices called shares. Musk owned 42 percent of SpaceX’s slices. When the pie got enormous, his slices became worth a trillion dollars. He does not have to do any new work to keep getting richer. He can borrow billions against those shares without selling them, and because borrowing is not income under the current tax code, he pays almost nothing in tax on those gains. Meanwhile, if you get a raise, the government taxes it before you even see it.

Bilyeu’s argument is not that the outrage is wrong. It is that people are blaming the man instead of the machine. The economy is like a plumbing system. The pipes are the tax code, the banking rules, and government spending. When those pipes are rigged to push money upward and keep it there, billionaires are not the cause. They are the symptom.

That same rigged system is why your paycheque buys less than it did five years ago. When the government printed money during COVID, more dollars chased the same amount of groceries and rent. Sellers raised prices because they could. If you own a house, inflation raised its value. If you rent, inflation just raised your rent. That gap is not a coincidence. That is the system working exactly as it was built to work.

Bilyeu points to Juan Hernandez to complicate the story. Hernandez immigrated from Mexico, built his career through skilled trade work, and took a welding job at SpaceX in 2015 earning around $28 an hour. SpaceX gave him $10,000 in stock when he went full time, and he kept buying more shares with every paycheque for ten years. When SpaceX went public, his shares were worth more than one million dollars. Juan did everything right. But he also happened to work at one of the most valuable private companies in history, in a rocket industry that does not exist in most towns. Not every worker gets that window.

Between 2014 and 2018, Musk’s fortune grew by around fourteen billion dollars while he paid just $455 million in federal income tax, a real rate of just over three percent. If you earn $60,000 a year welding or driving or hauling, your rate is closer to 22 percent before sales tax, gas tax, and the property tax baked into your rent. Tesla reported $4.8 billion in income in 2025 and paid zero dollars in federal income tax. That is not an opinion. That is the accounting.

The economy is not a mystery. It runs on rules written by people, for the people they work for. If working people are not in that room, the rules will not be written for working people. Juan Hernandez did not get rich because the system rewarded hard work. He got rich because he happened to work somewhere that let him own a piece of what he built. That distinction matters.

The question is not whether to be angry. The question is what you are going to do with it. Rage that goes nowhere is just exhaust.

Adam Coleman

Sources: ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, Oxfam America, Gulf News, Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu (YouTube)