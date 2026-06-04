North Americans Are Not Free. Canadians and Americans Are Just Too Tired, Too Broke, and Too Distracted to Notice.

I want to show you something.

There is a post circulating right now on social media. And it asks a simple question. Why does the majority never rise up against the minority that holds all the power?

And then it answers itself.

Control does not require chains anymore. It uses systems. Distraction. Division. Dependence. Fear. Confusion. Comfort.

And then it ends with what it calls the real trick.

They do not need everyone to agree. They only need everyone to feel alone, tired, and powerless.

I stared at that for a long time. Because that is not a social media post. That is a clinical diagnosis of the society we are currently living inside. In Canada. In the United States. Across this entire continent. And every data point I can find confirms it.

Let me take you back to 1988.

Political economist Edward Herman and linguist Noam Chomsky published a book called Manufacturing Consent. Most people have heard of it. Fewer have read it. Even fewer have understood what it was actually predicting.

They described a propaganda model. Where the owners and shareholders of media dictatorially determine the type of coverage and content. Where confusing, inconsistent, exaggerated, and scary messages are scattered deliberately, making people more accessible to suggested solutions. Where stoked fear combines with blind faith in authorities to produce the opinion the powerful want you to hold. ￼

That was 1988. Before the internet. Before Facebook. Before the algorithm that watches everything you do and builds a psychological weapon out of your fears, your loneliness, and your insecurities.

They described the architecture. They just could not have known how efficiently it would eventually be automated. And they could not have known that it would operate identically on both sides of the 49th parallel.

Here is a number that should stop you cold.

The global digital advertising market was estimated at $567 billion in 2022 and was projected to exceed $700 billion by 2025, with social media advertising alone accounting for nearly 35 percent of that. In 2022, Google and YouTube earned $224 billion in ad revenue. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, earned nearly $117 billion. These two companies together capture more than half of all global digital advertising dollars. ￼

Two companies. Half the planet’s information environment. Both headquartered in the United States. Both algorithmically shaping what Canadians and Americans see, believe, fear, and fight about every single day.

Their entire business model depends on keeping you engaged. And the most efficient way to keep you engaged is not to inform you.

Algorithms prioritise content that triggers strong reactions. Anger. Fear. Outrage. Emotional engagement keeps users online longer. This creates an attention economy that rewards division and misinformation. The longer you scroll, the more data you generate, and the more valuable you become to them. ￼

You are not the customer. You are the raw material.

And while you are furious at someone across the political aisle, someone across the wealth aisle is consolidating another asset. While you are sharing the outrage clip, a bill transferring wealth upward is being passed at eleven o’clock on a Tuesday night with bipartisan support in Washington or unanimous consent in Ottawa.

The fight they want you to have is the one that takes your eyes off the fight that matters.

Now let me show you what dependence actually looks like in North America in 2026.

Canadian household debt has reached a record $3.21 trillion. Per capita debt now exceeds $78,000. Canada ranks among the most indebted nations in the developed world. This level of borrowing leaves millions of households vulnerable to economic shocks, whether from job loss, rising interest rates, or unexpected expenses. ￼

Canada holds the highest household debt-to-income ratio in the G7. Roughly $1.75 owed for every single dollar of disposable income. In the United States, total household debt hit $21.2 trillion in the first quarter of 2026. American credit card balances reached a record high of nearly $1.3 trillion in 2025. ￼

More than 1.2 million Canadians renewed their mortgages in 2025. Mortgage holders renewing in 2025 and 2026 could face payment increases of 15 to 20 percent compared to late 2024 levels. ￼

In the United States, foreclosure activity rose 26 percent year over year in the first quarter of 2026. ￼

Think about those numbers together. Canada drowning in mortgage debt. Americans drowning in credit cards, auto loans, and student debt. Across this entire continent, tens of millions of working people waking up every morning already behind. Already calculating. Already afraid.

A Canadian who is one missed paycheque away from losing their home does not go on strike.

An American carrying $1.3 trillion in collective credit card debt does not organise their co-workers.

A person spending four hours a day calculating whether they can afford both groceries and rent does not have the cognitive bandwidth left over to challenge the system that put them there.

Debt acts as a leash. Wage labour functions as a cage. Survival becomes the primary occupation, leaving little time or energy for strategic thought, coordination, or revolt. ￼

That is not a bug. That is the design. And it runs on both sides of the border without modification.

Now look at division.

In Canada right now, working class people in Alberta and working class people in Toronto are angry at each other. Blue collar and white collar workers despise each other. Urban and rural communities treat each other as enemies.

In the United States, it is red state versus blue state. MAGA versus woke. Rural versus coastal. The cultural war content is endless, inexhaustible, and algorithmically profitable.

Not one of those conflicts threatens a single billionaire on either side of the border. Not one.

Journalistic outlets, partisan channels, and unregulated platforms all operate within the attention economy. Competing for clicks and shares, they rely on sensational headlines, outrage cycles, and emotional baiting to drive engagement. Audiences are drawn into a loop: provoked by manufactured emotion, funnelled toward ads, encouraged to spread viral content regardless of truth, and then recycled back into the churn. ￼

Every major labour movement in North American history was eventually broken not primarily by direct repression but by fragmentation. By the deliberate introduction of wedge issues. By manufactured identities that superseded class solidarity. The Canadian labour movement of the early twentieth century. The American union drives of the 1930s and 1940s. All of them eventually fractured along lines that were not accidental.

It worked then. It works now with algorithmic precision and continental reach.

And then there is confusion. This is the most insidious tool on the list.

It does not require you to believe the lie. It only requires you to stop believing anything at all.

In 2026, deepfakes have crossed a critical threshold. They have improved and eliminated earlier tell-tale glitches and are now accessible to anyone with a smartphone. Evidence from the 2024 and 2025 electoral cycle shows how AI systems optimised content for maximum emotional impact across multiple countries. Young voters on TikTok were regularly exposed to misleading political content, including AI-generated and fabricated videos of political leaders. ￼

Canadian voters. American voters. Being fed fabricated content about their own political leaders, engineered for maximum emotional disruption, by systems with no national loyalty and no accountability to any democratic institution.

When you cannot tell what is real, you disengage. When everything seems equally fake, you stop trying to determine what is true. And a population that has abandoned the project of determining truth cannot organise around it, cannot demand accountability based on it, and cannot hold power to account at all.

The spectacle does not need to convince you. It needs to exhaust you.

Guy Debord saw this coming in 1967 when he described the Society of the Spectacle. He argued that authentic social life had been replaced by its representation. That everything genuine had receded into appearance. He was writing before television had fully saturated society. He could not have imagined the continental information war that now runs twenty-four hours a day in the pocket of every North American.

But he saw the trajectory clearly.

And finally. Comfort.

Just enough stability to stay quiet. A streaming subscription. A vacation you are paying off for two years. A loyalty rewards programme that makes you feel valued by a corporation that lobbied last year to reduce your employer’s obligation to your pension. A new phone with biometric locks that feels like ownership.

This operates identically in Canada and the United States because the corporations delivering that comfort are often the same corporations. The same streaming platforms. The same credit card issuers. The same retailers. The same tech companies extracting your data while you feel, in some vague way, that you are being served.

You have been given enough to lose. That is the point.

If you have nothing, you have nothing to lose. And nothing is more dangerous to power than that. If you have something, even fragile, precarious, debt-leveraged something, the fear of losing it is enough to make you comply.

This is why the post is right. They do not need everyone to agree. They just need everyone to feel alone, tired, and powerless. Each Canadian, sitting in their $78,000 of personal debt. Each American, watching their foreclosure risk rise 26 percent year over year. Each person privately concluding that resistance is futile.

Alone, that conclusion is accurate.

Here is what they cannot automate.

Collective recognition.

The moment people on both sides of this border understand that their individual exhaustion is shared. That their individual debt is structural. That their individual confusion is manufactured. The architecture begins to crack.

This is why labour organising terrifies capital in a way that individual protest never does. This is why mutual aid networks are quietly defunded. This is why community institutions on both sides of the border are allowed to decay. Isolation is the prerequisite for compliance.

More people are naming the mechanisms now. More Canadians. More Americans. More people recognising themselves in the description.

Naming a thing does not automatically break it. But you cannot fight what you cannot see.

North Americans are not free. Canadians and Americans are tired, broke, and overwhelmed by design.

Start there.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Herman, Edward S. and Chomsky, Noam. Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media. Pantheon Books, 1988.

Debord, Guy. The Society of the Spectacle. Buchet-Chastel, 1967.

Bank of Canada. Financial Stability Report 2026: Households Section. Bank of Canada, 2026.

TransUnion Canada. Q4 2025 Credit Industry Insights Report. Released February 2026.

Visual Capitalist. “The World’s Household Debt by Country in 2026.” May 2026.

Visual Capitalist. “Ranked: Where Households Carry the Most Debt Per Capita in 2026.” May 2026.

WealthNorth. “Canadian Household Debt Statistics 2026.” March 2026.

Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty. “Canada’s $3.07 Trillion Household Debt Reaches 174.9% of Disposable Income.” 2025.

CollectorHQ. “Canada Household Debt Tracker 2026.” February 2026.

World Economic Forum. “How Cognitive Manipulation and AI Will Shape Disinformation in 2026.” March 2026.

Newman, John M. “The Law and Political Economy of Attention Markets.” Stanford Law Review, Volume 78, February 2026.

Harris, Tristan. “How a Handful of Tech Companies Control Billions of Minds.” TED Talk, April 2017.

Cambridge Analytica Research. “The Birth of Surveillance Capitalism.” October 2025.

Scaff, Julian. “Living in a Society of Spectacle.” The Futureplex, Medium, September 2025.