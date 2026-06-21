There are moments when a single name becomes shorthand for something larger than itself. In Vancouver Quilchena, that name is Dallas Brodie. For nearly two years she has used a seat in the British Columbia legislature, a seat paid for by the people she was elected to serve, to mock survivors of residential school abuse, deny documented history, and import the language of American style grievance politics into a province that deserves better. Now, finally, the people who put her there have a legal mechanism to take her out. The recall petition against Brodie opened on May 21 and closes July 20. Canvassers need 15,232 signatures, in ink, on paper, from registered voters in her riding. It will not be easy. No recall has ever succeeded in this province. But for the first time since 1995, one might.

I do not write this as a neutral observer pretending to balance two equally legitimate sides. I write this as someone who has spent years inside union halls and on shop floors, watching what happens when ordinary people are taught to blame the most vulnerable among us for problems engineered by the powerful. Brodie’s career in provincial politics is a case study in that playbook, and it is long past time someone in this province said so plainly.

Start with the facts, because Brodie’s defenders like to pretend there are none. In October 2024 she was elected as a BC Conservative with over half the vote in Vancouver Quilchena. Five months later her own party threw her out. Not for a policy disagreement. Not for crossing the floor. She was expelled after appearing on a podcast and using a mocking, child like voice to imitate residential school survivors describing abuse, including sexual abuse of children. The party leader who removed her, John Rustad, a man not exactly known for progressive instincts, said using her platform to mock testimony from victims of child sex abuse was where he drew the line. Read that sentence again. The bar she failed to clear was set by a Conservative leader.

That was only the beginning. Brodie posted publicly that confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site stood at zero, full stop, while the investigation into the site was still active and ongoing. In the legislature she introduced a bill to strip British Columbia of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, telling the chamber that reconciliation presumes wrongdoing she does not accept and that there is nothing to apologize for. She has called the documented findings at Kamloops the worst lie in Canadian history. This is not edgy commentary. This is the language of denial, the same rhetorical architecture used by every movement in history that has needed the public to stop believing its own eyes.

Then there is the company she keeps and the party she built. After her expulsion, Brodie formed OneBC with fellow former Conservative Tara Armstrong. Its platform calls for ending what it labels the reconciliation industry, halting what it calls mass immigration, and ripping the SOGI program out of public schools. She has been photographed in the legislature alongside Chris Elston, an activist whose entire public identity is built around opposing transgender rights. In December her caucus spent public money producing a documentary that frames reconciliation itself as a kind of plunder. None of this happened by accident. It is a coherent worldview, imported wholesale from south of the border and dressed up in BC Conservative branding before that branding wisely cut her loose.

This is what fascism looks like when it arrives in a province that thinks it is too polite for fascism. It does not arrive with marching boots. It arrives with a law degree from a respectable university, a calm television voice, and the relentless insistence that the people telling you the truth are the real liars. It targets Indigenous communities first because they are already exhausted from defending the same ground for over a century. Then it moves to immigrants. Then to trans kids in classrooms. The targets change. The method does not.

Premier David Eby has said publicly that he supports the recall effort, and he is right to. So has the First Nations Leadership Council. So has Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir. So has a residential school survivor who filed a formal complaint asking the Speaker of the legislature to review Brodie’s conduct. These are not fringe voices. These are the people Brodie’s words were aimed at, and they have had enough.

I understand the recall faces a brutal climb. Thirty petitions have been launched in this province since 1995. None have succeeded. The closest any campaign ever came was in 1998, when canvassers submitted more than 25,000 signatures against an MLA who admitted to writing fake letters attacking his own rivals. Even then, the verification process was halted only because that MLA resigned before it could finish. Brodie will use every one of these long odds to paint herself as a martyr, a free speech crusader being persecuted by activists who, in her own words, do not even live in her riding. Do not let that framing take hold. This is not about silencing an opinion. This is about whether a sitting legislator can spend two years mocking abuse survivors, denying documented atrocities, and building a party around exclusion, and still keep collecting a paycheque from the very community she insults.

Vancouver Quilchena is not obligated to be polite about this. No riding is obligated to be represented by someone who treats reconciliation as an insult and treats vulnerable communities as a punchline. If you are a registered voter in that riding, find a canvasser. Sign in ink, on paper, before July 20. If you live elsewhere in British Columbia, talk to people you know in Vancouver Quilchena. Share this. Donate to the campaign if you are able. This recall will not change BC politics by itself, but it will send a message that this province is not the easy landing pad the American right believes it to be.

Dallas Brodie built her career on the theory that cruelty dressed up as truth telling would find an audience in this country. For two years she has tested that theory in our own legislature. It is time British Columbia gave her its answer.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

CBC News

The Canadian Press

CHEK News

Canadian Dimension