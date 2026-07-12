Lindsey Graham, the long serving Republican senator from South Carolina, has died at the age of 71 after a brief and sudden illness.

His passing reminds us once again that too many of our leaders stay in power long past their prime. They risk dying on the job or trying to serve while battling serious health problems like dementia or Alzheimers. It is time we force every politician in Washington to retire at 65.

Graham spent more than two decades in the Senate after years in the House. He built a name as a strong voice on national defence and foreign policy. But his career was also full of sharp turns that left many voters shaking their heads.

One of the biggest controversies was his dramatic flip flop on Donald Trump. During the 2016 campaign Graham called Trump a race baiting xenophobic religious bigot. Later he became one of Trump’s strongest allies in the Senate. Critics said this showed Graham cared more about staying in power than sticking to his principles.

Graham pushed hard for tough immigration laws and border security. At the same time he worked with Democrats on reform bills that never passed. Some folks in his own party accused him of being too willing to compromise with the other side.

He was a strong supporter of American military action abroad. Graham backed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and kept calling for more involvement in places like Ukraine and against Iran. Supporters saw him as a patriot who put country first. Others said he was too quick to send young Americans into endless fights overseas while problems at home grew worse.

Throughout his time in office Graham faced questions about his shifting positions on issues like Supreme Court nominations and election matters. These twists and turns made him a lightning rod for criticism from both conservatives and liberals.

At 71 Graham was still running for another term. His death while in office highlights the problem we see too often in politics. Leaders hold on to power into their seventies and eighties. Some show clear signs of slowing down. Families and staff try to cover for them but the country deserves sharp minds making big decisions.

We must bring in rules to make politicians retire at 65. This would bring fresh faces and new ideas. It would stop the sad sight of lawmakers struggling with health issues while trying to do one of the hardest jobs in the world. No more dying at your desk. No more questions about whether someone is fit to serve.

Graham served his state and country for many years. His passing should push us to fix a broken system that lets people stay too long. It is time for term limits and a firm retirement age. Our democracy will be stronger for it.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Major news outlets including NBC News, The New York Times, CNN, Politico, and official congressional records up to June 12 2026.