Charlie Angus has been asking the question that Brian Goss apparently forgot to ask himself before signing the paperwork: Does NovaRed Mining want a person on its advisory board who is currently under investigation by Amnesty International?

The answer, apparently, is yes.

On June 17th, NovaRed Mining, a Vancouver based copper and gold exploration junior trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker NRED, announced that former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had joined its advisory board as a strategic adviser. The company said she would provide perspective on government affairs, regulatory matters and stakeholder engagement.

Stakeholder engagement.

In the world of BC mining, those two words carry specific legal weight. They mean First Nations consultations. They mean duty to consult obligations embedded in Canadian law. They mean sitting across the table from Indigenous bands whose rights over the land in question are not advisory suggestions but constitutional facts. NovaRed holds exploration assets in the Similkameen mining division and in one of BC's most active mining districts. First Nations peoples hold rights over that territory.

The company chose the woman who was banished by every single sovereign Indigenous nation in South Dakota to navigate those relationships.

All nine of them. The Standing Rock Sioux. The Oglala Sioux. The Cheyenne River Sioux. The Rosebud Sioux. The Crow Creek Sioux. The Lower Brule Sioux. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. The Yankton Sioux. The Flandreau Santee Sioux. Every one. Together they barred her from entering more than ten percent of the state she governed.

She earned that banishment with her own words. Noem publicly accused tribal leaders of personally profiting from Mexican drug cartels. She said Indigenous children had no hope. She made these statements at public forums, doubled down under pressure and refused to apologize. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council called her remarks the product of ignorance designed to fuel a racially based and discriminatory narrative. The Lakota Peoples Law Project declared that she endangered Indigenous communities by creating a climate of division and fear.

Now a Canadian mining company wants her helping to build relationships with Canadian First Nations.

Angus has been unsparing on his Substack. He wrote this week that Noem made her name overseeing brutal deportations and the establishment of American concentration camps, and that Canadian companies should not be rewarding people who have built their careers on cruelty and contempt for human rights. He urged Canadians to contact NovaRed directly. A Change.org petition followed, pressuring CEO Brian Goss and directing public anger toward provincial ministers and federal MPs responsible for mining and critical minerals.

The campaign is building. MeidasTouch has amplified the pressure internationally. Canadian Mining Journal called the hire bonehead. Global News comment sections erupted in a rare national consensus. The public response is not ambivalence. It is fury.

And the fury is rational.

This is a woman who lied about Canada from the most powerful policing platform in the United States. As head of Homeland Security she stood before cameras and told Americans that Canada was overrun by Mexican fentanyl cartels killing their children. The DEA's own data puts less than one percent of American fentanyl entering through the northern border. More than 97 percent moves through Mexico. While Noem was making Canada the villain, the country she was smearing was itself losing more than 20 people a day to an opioid crisis fed in significant part by American demand. She knew the numbers existed. She chose the fiction anyway.

This is a woman who defended the killing of two American citizens by ICE agents before any investigation had taken place. Alex Pretti was an ICU nurse working for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Noem called him a domestic terrorist. She was wrong. She was not disciplined for it. She was fired months later for running a $220 million taxpayer funded advertising campaign that starred herself on horseback near Mount Rushmore.

The man who fired her was Donald Trump, which is a sentence worth sitting with.

NovaRed is not a mining giant making a calculated geopolitical bet. As of January 2026 the company held $65,689 in cash, an amount it acknowledged would not cover its expected operating expenses for the next twelve months. It generates no revenue. Its market capitalisation is approximately $76 million. It communicates through what were, until recently, Gmail addresses. This is a speculative junior with no production record, recruiting disgraced American political figures in quantity, apparently betting that access to Noem's network is worth the price of Canadian trust.

That bet is collapsing in real time.

Angus understands something that Goss apparently does not. The Indigenous communities of British Columbia are not a stakeholder problem to be managed by an American operative with a documented record of hostility toward Indigenous peoples on sovereign land. They are rights holders. They are part of the consultation framework that determines whether NovaRed's properties become mines or permanent blockades. Hiring the one American politician banned from every single Indigenous territory in her home state to handle that relationship is not reckless by accident. It is a declaration of how little this company understands about the country it wants to extract from.

Send Kristi Noem back across the border. Then ask Brian Goss to explain the hire in writing to the bands whose consent NovaRed cannot afford to lose.

The answer will tell you everything.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

NovaRed Mining press release, June 17, 2026

Charlie Angus, "Kristi Noem Has No Business Working for a Canadian Company," Substack, June 18, 2026

Canadian Mining Journal, June 22, 2026

CNN Politics, "South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from all tribal lands in her home state," May 22, 2024

The Globe and Mail, "B.C. mining exploration company NovaRed recruits Kristi Noem as strategic adviser," June 19, 2026