Forget Tara Armstrong. She quit her own party and now sits alone in the legislature. Forget Dallas Brodie. The recall campaign against her just collapsed for lack of signatures. They are loud, but they are limited.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is not limited.

On May 30, 2026, Findlay won the leadership of the BC Conservative Party on the fourth ballot, with 51 per cent of the vote. She now runs a party that went from zero seats to Official Opposition in a single election. She has money, structure, and a sitting caucus behind her. Armstrong and Brodie never had any of that. Findlay does.

Within days of her win, leaked guidance showed MLAs were told to stop saying First Nations and start saying Indian instead. Findlay's office points to the Indian Act as legal cover. That is a lawyer's trick, not an accident. The word Indian was used for generations to strip Indigenous people of land and dignity. Reviving it now is not about legal precision. It is about permission, the first step toward her promise to repeal BC's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and reopen a fight over private property and Aboriginal title.

This is not new behaviour from Findlay. Back in 2020, as a sitting MP, she shared a video suggesting Canadians should be alarmed by the “closeness” between then finance minister Chrystia Freeland and billionaire George Soros. Soros is Jewish. The idea that he secretly controls world events is one of the oldest antisemitic conspiracy theories still in circulation. Findlay apologized and deleted the post once the backlash hit. She never apologized for what she actually said about the two of them.

During this year's leadership race, she also went after a rival candidate by suggesting his Indigenous wife gave him a conflict of interest on reconciliation issues. Critics called it a racist attack. She won anyway.

She is currently the subject of an Elections Canada investigation into her failed 2025 federal campaign, over allegations it received $75,000 in undeclared corporate services in exchange for promised contracts, and that about 50 people without legal immigration status canvassed on her behalf. Findlay calls the allegations false and defamatory. The investigation is not resolved. This is the person one election away from running British Columbia.

Now for the bonus round. Findlay's husband, Brent Chapman, is a sitting BC Conservative MLA for Surrey South. The two have been married since 1993.

In 2015, years before he held office, Chapman wrote on Facebook that Palestinians are “all little inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs.” In a separate post, he claimed Muslim babies in Saudi Arabia are born with “malformed organs” from “rampant incest.” When the posts resurfaced during his 2024 campaign, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called them Islamophobic. That same year, he called for a boycott of Air Canada for helping airlift Syrian refugees to Canada, joking the boycott could be a “stocking stuffer.”

After Donald Trump won the presidency, Chapman shared a graphic mocking people who had said they would end their own lives if Trump won, built around gun imagery. He has also compared harm reduction policy, the public health approach to addiction, to the Holocaust.

In 2017, he suggested the Sandy Hook, Quebec City mosque, Pulse nightclub, and Aurora theatre shootings were staged to justify taking away people's rights. He only admitted they were very real once the political pressure became too much to ignore.

In 2024, he told an interviewer that the United Nations and World Health Organization were covertly working with Canadian municipalities to seize private property. That same year, on a podcast, he agreed that the horrors of residential schools were a “massive fraud,” and joked about the deaths of Indigenous children. He has never retracted it. He now sits in the legislature.

Findlay has never meaningfully distanced herself from any of this. The night she won the leadership, she posed for a photo with Max Genest, an openly white nationalist online personality known for pushing mass deportation and demanding the removal of racialized politicians. Her party says she did not know who he was. Maybe. But a leader surrounded by this many warning signs does not get the benefit of the doubt forever.

Her actual platform lines up with the rhetoric. Beyond the Indigenous rights rollback, she campaigned to end SOGI, the province's inclusive sex education curriculum, using culture wars like this to inflame the population. This is not just talk. This is the agenda.

She wants us to take our eyes off economic issues that define the bottom 80% . - She is pro big business, pro data centres, pro surveillance, very anti-union, anti-blue collar, pro for profit medical care to name a few. The average citizen will go broke under her policies!

Here is where the numbers matter, and here is why you should be worried instead of comforted. The most recent polling has the Conservatives running even with, or slightly ahead of, the governing NDP. But Findlay herself is underwater. More British Columbians disapprove of her than approve. Nearly half say they know nothing about her at all. Premier David Eby's approval sits solidly positive while hers is negative. Only around a third of the province, and barely two thirds of her own party's voters, say they are even happy she won the job.

Read those numbers honestly and the picture gets worse, not better. It means the Conservative brand, not Findlay's own popularity, is carrying her right now. With three in five British Columbians saying the province is on the wrong track, and the next election not scheduled until 2028, there is plenty of time for a still mostly unknown leader to get defined however her party wants, long before most voters take a close look at the husband or the record. That is how this kind of politics usually wins. Not loudly. Quietly, while nobody is paying attention yet.

The failed Brodie recall is the real lesson here. Once this kind of politics is inside the building, the tools meant to remove it barely work. Findlay is the version of this movement with the money and the machine to make that failure permanent.

For a decade we watched American style politics creep toward our border and told ourselves the border would hold. It did not hold. It is standing in the legislature of British Columbia right now, married to a man who called Sandy Hook staged and residential schools a fraud.

Name it. Watch it. Do not let it spread any further.

Where the voters go. We All Go Together.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

PressProgress

The Tyee

Business in Vancouver

Research Co., Angus Reid, and Leger polling

CBC News: The National

Global TV