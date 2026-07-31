AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
5h

Another wannabe American

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JOANNE HARDIE's avatar
JOANNE HARDIE
6h

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Why is she relevant?

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