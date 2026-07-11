A man sits enthroned in gold and shadow. An eye stares out from a pyramid resting on his chest. A crowd kneels below him in the dark, too many to count. Two words are carved into the stone at his feet. OBEY. SUBMIT. A banner behind him reads HE SEES ALL.

AKA….God of the Watchers. The exhibition is called Power. Surveillance. Obedience.

It is billed as the New Dawn Museum, the world's first digital museum. No walls. No building. No borders. Only mind, the copy promises. No app to download. No device required. The museum is already running. You will not visit the museum. The museum will be in you.

Call it satire if that helps you sleep. Read the fine print twice and it starts to resemble a leaked spec sheet, because nearly every promise on that poster has already shipped, already been written into a federal contract, or is already running quietly in the background of somebody's life.

Start with the first promise. Always with you. No device required. Meta is currently testing a mode for its wildly popular smart glasses called super sensing. It keeps the camera and microphone running all day without a spoken command, so the onboard AI can answer questions later about a moment its wearer has already forgotten living through.

No light means no warning. The stranger next to a wearer at a bar or a bus stop has no way of knowing they are being captured, catalogued and fed to a model somewhere.

Lawsuits are already moving through the courts over footage reaching third-party contractors.

Workers hired to help train the system have said they were made to review other people's most private moments without those people ever knowing.

Meta itself calls the glasses one of the fastest growing consumer products of this generation. You do not need a ticket to a museum that is already sitting at the next table.

The second promise is that the exhibit lives in every mind and updates itself perpetually. Narratives shift. Truth is curated. You adapt.

Nobody has built that more literally than the architecture now running American immigration enforcement. Palantir Technologies holds a $30 million contract to build ImmigrationOS for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a system designed to merge passport records, tax filings, Social Security data and licence plate reader logs into a single profile an agent can act on before lunch.

The company says it only builds tools and does not decide who gets flagged. Some of its own engineers have said publicly that building mass surveillance systems without oversight crosses a line no amount of neutral framing can undo.

The same company now tracks federal employees at the Department of Agriculture as they return to the office, in a deal built to expand across Social Security and Veterans Affairs. It also provides predictive policing systems used by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the company's own shareholder filings. The eye does not recognize a border. It never promised to.

That is the price of a museum with no walls. It does not need to be right about you. It only needs to be watching.

The final exhibit does not need your face or your file. It moves into the loneliest room in your life and redecorates it. The exhibit is immersive and inescapable. Not a place. A condition. Not a visit. A reality.

Line up what has actually been built. A camera on a stranger's face with the warning light switched off. A government file assembled to evrryone even though nobody did anything to earn one. A payroll system watching the people paid to watch you. A companion engineered to become the only voice you fully trust. None of it required a building. None of it required your consent. It only required your inattention, and inattention is the one resource nobody ever has to force you to hand over.

This ends with an address.

Location: your mind. Access is automatic. Awareness is optional.

Everything above this line proves the first two claims true. Refuse to let it prove the third one. Cover the light.

Read what you agreed to without reading.

Ask who built the file with your name already inside it, and who gets paid the day it is opened.

The museum does not require your visit. It only requires your silence. Stop supplying it.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Financial Times

American Civil Liberties Union

American Immigration Council

American Psychological Association

PBS NewsHour