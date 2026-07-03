In the shadowy world of intelligence operations, sex trafficking, and geopolitical power plays, few stories are as explosive or as persistently denied as the connections between Jeffrey Epstein, Israeli intelligence, and high level influence over US politics. With fresh tranches of Epstein related documents continuing to surface, a growing body of allegations points to Epstein operating as an asset for Israel’s Mossad.

This raises serious questions: Does Israel possess compromising Epstein files on Donald Trump, and is this material being used as leverage to ensure unwavering US support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda?

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier who died in jail in 2019, cultivated an extraordinary network of the global elite. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a British media mogul widely reported to have had deep ties to Mossad. According to various accounts, including those from former Israeli intelligence figures like Ari Ben Menashe, Epstein was recruited into this orbit and ran a sophisticated blackmail operation that doubled as an intelligence gathering tool.

The Mossad Connection

Declassified FBI memos and court documents have fuelled speculation. A 2020 FBI report from the Los Angeles field office cited a confidential human source who became convinced that Epstein was a co opted Mossad agent, allegedly trained as a spy and linked to operations involving former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who visited Epstein’s properties multiple times. The informant referenced conversations with Epstein’s attorney Alan Dershowitz, claiming Epstein belonged to both US and allied intelligence services, including Mossad.

These are not fringe internet theories alone. Epstein’s funding of Israeli causes, including settler groups and the IDF, alongside his cybersecurity interests and meetings with Israeli officials, paint a picture of someone deeply embedded in pro Israel networks. While Israeli officials have categorically denied any official Mossad involvement, labelling such claims conspiracy theories, the pattern of associations, from Robert Maxwell’s alleged superspy role to Epstein’s own quips about not working for Mossad (met with a winking emoji from Barak in one reported exchange), keeps the questions alive.

Epstein’s operation allegedly involved hidden cameras and recordings at his properties, designed to compromise powerful figures. If he was indeed running a honeytrap for intelligence purposes, the resulting files would represent an unparalleled kompromat archive, potentially including footage, communications, and details involving Donald Trump, who socialised with Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s before their relationship reportedly soured.

Leverage Over Trump?

Trump’s first term and subsequent political trajectory have been markedly pro Israel: recognising Jerusalem as the capital, brokering the Abraham Accords, and providing strong support amid conflicts. Critics and some analysts speculate that this alignment goes beyond shared interests or political base appeal. Recent discussions in released files and commentary have alleged that Trump was compromised by Israel, with Epstein material potentially held as a sword of Damocles.

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben Menashe has publicly claimed in interviews that Netanyahu could use Epstein related information to pressure Trump and other US officials, particularly on issues like Iran policy or military aid. The idea is straightforward: Play ball with Bibi’s vision, settlements, regional security priorities, confrontation with adversaries, or risk damaging leaks that could derail a political comeback or legacy.

Whether this constitutes active blackmail or simply the implicit power of mutual knowledge is debatable. Trump has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and many of his actions align with long standing Republican and evangelical support for Israel. However, the absence of full transparency on Epstein’s intelligence ties, despite multiple document releases, leaves room for suspicion that key files remain classified or in foreign hands.

Broader Implications

This saga touches on deeper issues: the influence of foreign intelligence in US politics, the weaponisation of personal compromise, and the opacity of elite networks. Public polls show widespread scepticism about the official narrative of Epstein’s activities and death, with many believing foreign intelligence played a role.

Israel has every right to defend its interests, as does any nation. But if allegations of Epstein as Mossad asset hold water, it points to a troubling blurring of lines between criminal enterprise and statecraft. For Trump or any US leader, true independence in foreign policy requires confronting these shadows, not ignoring them.

As more files emerge, the public deserves full accountability. Until then, the theory that Israel holds significant Epstein leverage remains a potent explanation for the unyielding US Israel alignment under pressure, one that demands rigorous investigation rather than dismissal as mere conspiracy. The truth, as always in these matters, may be buried deeper than we think, but the connections are too numerous to ignore.

Adam Coleman

Sources

1. Al Jazeera investigative report on Epstein’s links to Israel.

2. FBI memo from Los Angeles field office, 2020.

3. Statements by former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben Menashe.

4. Court documents and Epstein file releases, US Department of Justice.

5. Analysis in Jacobin magazine on Trump, Epstein, and Israel ties.