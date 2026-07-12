Israel Detained US Congressman Ro Khanna with Guns America Paid For

Ro Khanna went to the West Bank to see the occupation with his own eyes. He got something closer than he asked for. He got to live inside it for ninety minutes.

On Wednesday, the California congressman stood in the ruins of a school in Khirbet Zanuta, a Bedouin village where Israeli settlers arrived with bulldozers and rifles in 2023 and left dozens of Palestinian families without homes. He was still walking through the wreckage when one of his staffers spotted an armed settler watching the group through a broken window, smiling.

That smile was the warning. Minutes later, armed settlers in vehicles blocked the only road out of the village. They circled the minibus, kicked its tires, cursed the delegation in Hebrew and Arabic, and filmed the whole thing laughing. The rifles were M4s, American made and American funded, bought by the same taxpayers whose own congressman they were now pointed at.

Khanna called the embassy, then waited for the IDF to arrive and end it. Four soldiers showed up. According to Khanna, they treated the armed settlers like colleagues rather than suspects, and the blockade continued. Only after Israeli police arrived, and a senior official inside Netanyahu’s government personally got involved, did the road finally open. Ninety minutes. That is how long it took an American ally to decide an American congressman was worth releasing.

The IDF tells it differently, of course. Its statement says troops were sent, the civilians were dispersed, the road was reopened, and that soldiers “did not take part in blocking the road.” File that under things a military says about itself the moment a camera happens to be pointed at it.

Here is the part that should stop you cold. Khanna says he is likely the first American politician ever detained by the IDF and armed settlers together. Not the first person this has happened to. The first with a title large enough to make the story travel past the West Bank.

None of this is new. Zanuta was already a ruin before Khanna arrived there. Settler violence across the West Bank has climbed for years while Israeli officials describe almost every incident as an exception, a bad actor, a regrettable outlier, and the men responsible are rarely charged with anything.

On the same Saturday Khanna went public, the Israeli military said it had detained four men for attacking a group of foreign journalists near Sinjil with clubs and knives. Those journalists were there to mark one year since a Palestinian American man was beaten to death by settlers in that same occupied territory. He had no embassy to call. He had no cameras trained on him except the ones that recorded his killing.

That is the real story here. Not that a sitting member of Congress spent an hour and a half frightened inside a minibus. That the weapons used to threaten him were bought with American money, under an aid package worth $3.8 billion a year, and that the government issuing polite denials to CNN and NBC is the same government still collecting the payment.

Khanna said as much himself before any reporter had to spell it out for him. He is helping supply the very rifles now being used to detain American citizens, he said, and he has tried to do something about that. He has pushed the Block the Bombs bill. He tried to strip Israeli weapons cooperation out of the defence bill moving through Congress. He backs the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, written to sanction violent settlers by name.

None of it has become law. The aid keeps arriving on schedule. The rifles keep arriving on schedule. Impunity gets renewed every year in an appropriations bill, while the people signing the cheques call themselves defenders of democracy.

This is happening under a government whose own prime minister is already the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. Benjamin Netanyahu did not personally block that road. He did not need to. He built a system in which blocking it costs nothing.

Support for Israel among Democratic voters has collapsed, from 59 percent in 2018 to 22 percent this year. That is not a shift in opinion polling. That is a party’s own base watching the same footage as everyone else and arriving at the only honest conclusion available. Washington has not caught up yet. It rarely does. It waits for the damage to reach somebody with a title before admitting the damage was already done.

Khanna is already talking about 2028. Let him. That was never the headline. The headline is that a member of the United States Congress needed a foreign government’s personal intervention just to drive down a public road, blocked by rifles his own country supplied.

Khanna put it plainly to his own supporters. If this can happen to a member of Congress, he asked, what does it say about what happens every day to Palestinians who have no security detail and no national platform. The Council on American-Islamic Relations asked Congress the same question in its own words. Nobody in power has answered it yet.

The rest of Zanuta does not get to fly home and post about what happened to them. They just get to keep living there. Or not.

Adam Coleman

Sources: CNN, PBS NewsHour, NBC News, The Hill, The Intercept