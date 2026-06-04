Today is the day the House Armed Services Committee votes on Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Most Americans do not know it exists. That is not an accident.

What is being decided today, buried inside a trillion-dollar spending bill moving at bureaucratic speed through a Congress that has stopped pretending to represent the public, is whether the United States military and the Israel Defense Forces will be formally fused into a single operational and technological apparatus. And it is happening five months before the most consequential midterm elections in modern American history, at a moment when mail ballots are being systematically dismantled, and when the only army being integrated into American defence infrastructure has a documented record of shooting unarmed civilians at food lines, in cars, and in their beds.

I want you to think carefully about what that combination means.

Section 224 of the 2027 NDAA, entitled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the more than $200 billion in inflation-adjusted military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since 1948. ￼ It lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. ￼

That is the sanitised legislative description. Here is what it means in practice.

The provision would compel the United States to integrate Israeli arms and technologies into its defence supply chain and fuse the countries’ data-capturing and storage facilities together, meaning Israel could have access to essentially all of the U.S. military’s data. ￼ ￼ It also requires the creation of a new position within the Department of Defense: an executive agent whose role is to coordinate cooperation and integration between the two parties. ￼ The relationship shifts, in the words of one analyst, from Washington supplying Tel Aviv with money and weapons, to a situation where the two are fundamentally intertwined. When you cannot tell where one military ends and another begins, you have not deepened an alliance. You have created a single command structure with two governments.

It would also make the relationship far less transparent. Aid to Israel currently requires an annual public debate and vote. By moving it from the political realm into defence acquisition, oversight and accountability mechanisms will be removed, and the public will have little right to know the details going forward. ￼

The architects of this provision knew exactly what they were doing. As political pressure builds to reduce U.S. military assistance to Israel, Section 224 provides the framework for continuing and expanding U.S.-Israel military ties by entrenching Israeli technology within the U.S. defence supply chain in a way that would shield it from the annual appropriations process. ￼ When the public cannot vote on it, the public cannot stop it. That is the point.

An Institute for Global Affairs poll released this week found that just 16 percent of Americans say the United States should keep supplying Israel with weapons without new restrictions. Thirty-eight percent want to stop supplying weapons entirely, and another 24 percent want weapons conditioned on how they are used. ￼ In a functional democracy, a poll that lopsided would end the conversation. In the democracy that currently exists, it gets buried under a committee markup vote scheduled for today.

Rep. Ro Khanna said he would introduce an amendment to kill Section 224 in committee. Rep. Thomas Massie said: “If the provision in the NDAA to integrate and synchronize the U.S. and Israeli militaries makes it out of committee, I’ll offer an amendment to strip it from the bill on the floor. We are a sovereign country.” ￼ Massie has since lost his primary. AIPAC and other Israel lobby groups flooded the race with tens of millions of dollars, making it the most expensive congressional contest in American history. ￼ The message was delivered with precision. Oppose this, and we will erase you.

Now ask yourself why the timing matters.

The 2026 midterms are in November. President Trump signed an executive order in March 2026 to limit mail-in ballots, mandating the creation of a national voter list and restricting absentee ballots to voters on that list. He repeated his false allegations about widespread cheating through mail-in voting at the signing ceremony, despite having voted by mail himself from Mar-a-Lago the previous week. ￼

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla warned that tens of millions of eligible voters could be prevented from voting by mail if states do not fully comply with the new federal mandate being rushed ahead of the 2026 election. ￼ Trump also told a conservative podcaster that he wants Republicans to “take over the voting” in 15 states in order to “nationalise” the 2026 midterm elections. ￼

So the architecture being constructed is this: eliminate remote voting, force tens of millions of Americans to vote in person, and do so in the same period during which a foreign military is being woven into American defence infrastructure, data systems, and supply chains. The question that no mainstream outlet is asking is the one that cannot be avoided. Who guards the polling stations in a country where the distinction between domestic law enforcement and integrated foreign military is being deliberately erased?

This is not a hypothetical. It is a documented progression.

Rep. Sara Jacobs voted against the FY 2026 NDAA citing the lack of meaningful constraints on the military’s role in domestic law enforcement. She said: “Like so many Americans, I’m horrified and disturbed by President Trump’s abuse of the military to silence dissent, intimidate immigrant communities, and assist in domestic law enforcement. In Los Angeles, we’ve already seen the military use excessive force, commit questionable detentions, wield intimidation tactics, and violate people’s legal rights.” ￼

That was the U.S. military acting on American soil under Trump’s direction. Now consider what it means to integrate that apparatus with a force whose documented behaviour in the field is considerably more extreme.

The IDF described the killing of 15 medics and civil defence workers in Rafah on March 23, 2025 as an “operational misunderstanding.” Critics argued that the explanation downplayed responsibility and fits a broader pattern of framing civilian harm as unintentional rather than the result of unlawful targeting. ￼ Footage analysed by the Centre for Information Resilience found that in some cases, soldiers were documented mocking civilians, filming incidents, or showing pride or indifference in the face of civilian harm. Israeli news outlet Haaretz published an article in which IDF officers and soldiers revealed that they were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near food distribution sites in Gaza, even when no threat was present. ￼

From May 27 to October 9, 2025, amid ongoing hostilities, over 2,615 Palestinian civilians seeking aid were killed and 19,177 injured at food distribution sites. In late June 2025, Haaretz reported that IDF troops had received orders to fire on unarmed crowds to keep them away from food distribution centres. ￼

On March 15, 2026, four members of the Bani Odeh family were killed when IDF forces opened fire on their car in Tammun in the West Bank. Ali Khaled Bani Odeh, 37, his wife Waad, 35, and their sons Othman, 7, and Mohammed, 5 were killed. Two surviving sons, aged 12 and 8, were injured by shrapnel. Survivors stated the car was stationary when the IDF opened fire. ￼

IDF data from 2025 shows that during 2023 and 2024, some 70 percent of Palestinians killed by the IDF in the West Bank were armed with a gun or an explosive. In 2025, that percentage dropped to 40 percent, with the remainder composed of stone-throwers and others presenting no lethal threat. ￼

The threshold for who gets shot is dropping. The institutional culture that produces that outcome is now being integrated into U.S. military systems, data infrastructure, and command coordination.

The surveillance dimension is equally alarming. Israel’s Unit 8200, the IDF’s signals intelligence arm, built a system using Microsoft Azure to collect, play back, and analyse the content of millions of Palestinian cellular phone calls every day. Details of the programme’s reliance on Azure sparked concerns among senior Microsoft executives that some of its Israel-based employees may not have been fully transparent with headquarters about how Unit 8200 used the company’s technology. ￼ Israel’s Shin Bet used mobile-phone tracking technology to send threatening text messages to Palestinian protesters, telling them “we will hold you accountable.” Recipients included people who had simply lived, worked, or prayed in the area and had no involvement in any protest activity. ￼

Section 224 envisions “network integration” and “data fusion,” potentially giving Israel access to U.S. military data across AI, quantum, autonomous systems, and cyber domains. ￼ If Israeli surveillance doctrine, which includes mass phone monitoring, predictive threat profiling, and the pre-emptive intimidation of protesters, is fused with U.S. military data infrastructure, the question is not whether that doctrine comes with it. The question is whether anyone in Congress has even asked.

The worst-case scenario is not difficult to construct. You ban or severely restrict mail voting, forcing in-person participation. You place military assets in proximity to polling infrastructure under a commander-in-chief who has already stated his intention to nationalise federal elections. You fuse that military apparatus with a foreign force that fires on unarmed civilians, uses surveillance tools to intimidate protesters, and operates under a command culture in which accountability is minimal and civilian harm is routinely reclassified as operational error. You do all of this five months before an election in which the ruling party is expected to face historic losses based on current polling.

I am not telling you this is what will happen. I am telling you the infrastructure for it is being assembled right now, today, in a committee room in Washington, by people who have made very sure you were not paying attention.

Ben Freeman, writing for Responsible Statecraft, warned that the result of Section 224 could leave the U.S. political system hostage to an Israeli government that has shown little hesitation in drawing America into military conflicts across the Middle East. ￼ That assessment, careful and measured as it is, does not go far enough. An ally embedded in your defence data systems, your weapons supply chains, your AI and autonomous weapons platforms, and your command coordination structures is not an ally in any traditional sense. It is a co-sovereign. And a co-sovereign with the IDF’s documented record of civilian conduct, operating inside American democratic infrastructure during a contested election cycle, is a threat to every voter who walks through a polling station door this November.

Thomas Massie called it plainly. We are a sovereign country. The question is whether enough Americans still believe that to do something about it before the machinery is locked in place.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Ben Freeman. Congress Quietly Moves to Integrate US and Israeli Militaries. Responsible Statecraft. May 29, 2026.

Alan MacLeod. New U.S. Bill Will Fuse Israel and U.S. Militaries Into One. MintPress News. June 2, 2026.

Democracy Now. 2027 National Defense Authorization Act Proposes to Integrate U.S. and Israeli Militaries. June 1, 2026.

A New Policy. Section 224: The National Defense Authorization Act FY 2027. May 2026.

Common Dreams. Khanna Vows Amendment to Kill Insidious Effort to Deepen Military Ties Between US and Israel. June 1, 2026.

CAIR. Action Alert: Tell Congress to Defend U.S. Sovereignty. June 2, 2026.

Military. 2027 NDAA Provision Seeks Sweeping US-Israel Defense Tech Integration. June 3, 2026.

Centre for Information Resilience. Killings Caught on Camera: Shootings of Civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. September 2025.

Wikipedia. 2025 Gaza Strip Aid Distribution Killings. Updated 2026.

Wikipedia. Killing of Members of the Bani Odeh Family. March 2026.

Times of Israel. IDF: Settler Violence Rose by 27% in 2025, Severe Attacks Spiked by Over 50%. January 19, 2026.

OHCHR. Gaza and West Bank Crisis Deepens Amid Calls for Accountability. May 2026.

Wikipedia. Unit 8200. Updated May 2026.

Fox News. Israel Security Agency Defends Using Tool That Sent Palestinian Protesters Threatening Messages. May 2023.

CBS News. Trump Vows to Try Banning Mail-In Voting Before 2026 Midterm Elections. August 2025.

The Hill. Donald Trump Ramps Up War on Mail-In Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections. April 2, 2026.

Votebeat. USPS Mail Ballot Proposal Could Add New Hurdles for Voters and Election Officials. May 29, 2026.

Rep. Robert Garcia. Statement on President Trump’s Unconstitutional Attack on Voting Rights and Mail-In Voting. April 1, 2026.

Rep. Sara Jacobs. Statement on Voting Against NDAA Due to Lack of Constraints on Military’s Role in Domestic Law Enforcement. July 15, 2025.