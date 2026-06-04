AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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MBD7619's avatar
MBD7619
7h

People are under reacting to losing their sovereignty.

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Bradley Grower's avatar
Bradley Grower
8hEdited

I would argue, that if you look closely enough at special programs funds originating outside of the Pentagon budget process, by means of targeted funding, grants, and economic aid originating within specific congressional legislation... the total amount of tax payer support already provided to Isr43! by the people of the U.S. totals well more than $1/4 trillion.

SEE: Council on Foreign Relations (1946-2023) "7 Top Nations U.S Aid" graph

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