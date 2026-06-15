AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Simi's avatar
Simi
44m

If you believe this ‘deal’ anymore than the 50 times he announced the last ones I have a bridge for sale in New York.

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Summit Treya's avatar
Summit Treya
1h

A tie? It’s a frigging disaster for the US.

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