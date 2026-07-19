Eight nights. That is how long the United States has bombed Iran without a single pause since the ceasefire collapsed in early July. Strikes that once hit missile sites near the coast now reach 200 kilometres inland. A tanker has already been disabled by Hellfire missiles as the naval blockade turned from threat to live fire. Two more American soldiers died in Jordan this week. Ten thousand Iranians in the south have no drinking water because the plant that supplied it no longer exists.

None of this is a ground invasion. Not yet. But the machine for one has been sitting in the Gulf for months, fuelled and staffed, and pretending otherwise is how a country sleepwalks into the next phase of a war it was told had already ended.

Start with what is actually floating off Iran's coast right now. Two carrier strike groups, the Abraham Lincoln and the George H.W. Bush, sit within a few hundred kilometres of Iranian shores. Two full amphibious ready groups, the Tripoli with its 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Boxer with its 11th, carry thousands of Marines and F35B jets built for one purpose: putting troops ashore fast. Army Rangers, Delta Force, Navy SEALs and the 82nd Airborne Division have all rotated through the region since January. More than 50,000 American troops are now stationed across the theatre, the largest number since the Iraq War, and that count was taken before the Boxer group even finished its voyage.

This did not happen by accident, and it did not happen quickly. It was built deliberately, month by month, while officials in Washington told the public the opposite was true.

In March, Donald Trump called a ground invasion a waste of time. In July, asked directly, he refused to rule it out, saying only that he did not want to do it and that other people would run the ground campaign instead, without naming who. His vice president has ruled out a full scale invasion aimed at regime change, while admitting in the same breath that bombing alone cannot keep the Strait of Hormuz open because it is too easy to fire on a ship from shore. Put those two positions side by side and the contradiction writes itself. A government that insists it does not want a ground war has spent five months assembling exactly the force required to fight one.

Iran is not pretending otherwise. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned this week that continued strikes would trigger what he called a full scale offensive within two or three days, with no political border left secure from it. Tehran's parliamentary speaker has said for months that Iranian forces are simply waiting for American troops to set foot on the ground. That is not the language of a country expecting this war to stay in the sky.

Congress has noticed too, and done nothing that matters. The administration declared the war legally over in April, using a ceasefire announcement to sidestep the 60 day clock the War Powers Resolution imposes on unauthorized combat. Strikes and blockades continued anyway. Twice now, in June and again after the July collapse, majorities in both chambers, including Republicans, have voted for resolutions ordering troops withdrawn. Neither vote carried the force of law, and both were ignored. Meanwhile, polling from the height of the buildup found that most Americans opposed sending ground troops at all, while most also expected Trump to send them regardless. A government proceeding against the stated will of the people it governs is not a footnote. It is the story.

None of it is free. Crude has climbed to about $80 a barrel, up from roughly $69 in June, as traders price in a wider war. Every additional night of strikes adds a cost that ordinary households eventually pay at the pump, while the contracts and reconstruction that follow any ground campaign flow to the same class of defence and energy interests that have profited from every American war since Iraq.

Then there is the paperwork nobody wants to discuss. Buried inside the defence bill signed last December, before a single bomb fell on Iran, is a rule that removes young American men's choice about registering for Selective Service. Beginning this December, the federal government will enrol every eligible man between 18 and 25 automatically, pulling from its own databases, consent or no consent. Officials call the timing a coincidence. It is also true that the rule takes effect in the middle of a war whose architects will not say how it ends. Congress would still need to vote separately to induct anyone, and no such vote has happened. But the pool is being filled regardless, on a fixed date, while the public is told there is nothing to see. A state does not build the plumbing for a draft it swears it will never need.

So how does this actually play out. Anyone who hands you a precise date is selling you something. Betting markets put the odds of American troops inside Iran at 86 per cent by the end of April. April came and went with no invasion. That is the honest track record of pinning an exact day on this war, and it should be the last time anyone tries.

What the evidence supports is a range, not a single verdict. The scenario most military analysts treat as likeliest is not a deep push into Iran's interior but a seizure of the small islands that choke the Strait of Hormuz: Abu Musa, the Tunbs, Qeshm, Hormuz itself. Hold those and you control the waterway without occupying a country of roughly 90 million people. American intelligence assessments reportedly concluded that even a full invasion would not collapse the regime, only entrench it, a finding that matters far less to a war planner than the political cost of looking weak.

The riskier path, a genuine push inland, is the one every official keeps refusing to close off even while insisting he does not want it. Given Rezaei's own two to three day clock, the daylight raids that only began this week, and a blockade that has already drawn blood, the window for that decision is not some distant hypothetical. It is now, or close to it.

This is what a country looks like in the last calm hour before a decision that was prepared for months. The ships are positioned. The registration rule is dated. The rhetoric on both sides has stopped leaving room to back down. Officials will keep saying no, right up until the morning they say yes, and by then the invasion will not be news. It will be paperwork, filed long ago, while everyone was told to keep watching the sky instead of the water.

Adam Coleman

Sources: CNN, Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, Atlantic Council, CNBC