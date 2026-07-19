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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
7h

Oh, shit. This is really bad. We're going to take a lot of losses.

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Piscator *'s avatar
Piscator *
4h

IMVHO, the costs of taking and holding those islands is grossly underestimated. Even if they are held, you have accomplished nothing.

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