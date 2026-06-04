AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Weimar King's avatar
Weimar King
6h

With all their oil money what stopped Iran from buying a nuke before?

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David Lehnherr's avatar
David Lehnherr
3h

Nothing is more terrifying than the idea of a demented psychopath having the nuclear codes.

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