Iran has a nuclear weapon. Or it is close enough to one that the distinction has stopped mattering. - The USA, Israel, and the Gulf States are stuck in a box.

The evidence has been accumulating for years. The institutional gatekeepers chose not to connect the dots. And the United States and Israel launched two rounds of military strikes, in June 2025 and again in February 2026, built on a lie of convenient omission: that they were preventing Iran from getting the bomb, when the more honest framing is that they were reacting to a programme that had already crossed the threshold they claimed to be guarding.

Before the June 2025 strikes, the IAEA estimated Iran had accumulated 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent U-235. If further enriched to weapons-grade, this is enough material for approximately ten nuclear weapons according to the agency’s own standards. ￼ In May 2025, the IAEA also determined that three undeclared sites were part of a structured weaponisation programme. At Lavisan-Shian, the agency assessed that undeclared uranium metal was used in 2003 to produce neutron initiators for scaled implosion tests. ￼ Neutron initiators are the triggers of nuclear weapons. This was not civilian infrastructure.

Following Project AMAD’s official termination in 2003, Iran restructured weapons development through the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, known as SPND. SPND continued research under civilian cover, with neutron initiator development masked as radioisotope production, centred at the Karaj facility, to which the IAEA had been denied access since 2020. ￼ The nuclear weapons archive was maintained until at least 2016, with documents moved to a location called Shorabad to evade JCPOA-mandated inspections, serving as a reconstitution blueprint for weapon assembly. ￼ The archive move happened while Iran was officially complying with the nuclear deal.

In May 2025, the National Council of Resistance of Iran revealed a clandestine project the Western press almost entirely ignored. Since 2009, SPND covertly pursued the development of boosted nuclear warheads for long-range ballistic missiles. Central to this effort is a site near Ivanaki, Garmsar, covering 2,500 acres and masquerading as a chemical facility. Key to the project is the extraction and use of tritium, enabling higher-yield nuclear weapons and the potential development of hydrogen bombs. ￼ You produce tritium for one purpose. This was Iran building toward a thermonuclear device.

The 2026 National Defense Strategy stated the June 2025 strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. ￼ This was a lie dressed as a policy document. A leaked DIA report found that the sites were damaged but not destroyed, and Iran’s nuclear programme was delayed by only a few months. ￼ Fordow, buried inside a mountain near Qom, was never neutralised. Iran then terminated all IAEA access on February 28, 2026. Surveillance cameras were disabled and seals removed from all declared facilities. This is the most significant IAEA verification blackout since the agency began monitoring Iran’s nuclear programme. ￼ When a country shuts out the inspectors and goes dark, there is only one rational question to ask.

On March 3, 2026, the IDF destroyed what it designated as a secret nuclear weapons development compound northeast of Tehran. IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin said the site was related to weapons development and that IDF intelligence had followed nuclear scientists who tried to travel there. ￼ The existence of a heavily secured, undeclared compound near the capital, accessed by nuclear scientists, is itself the admission.

On June 1, 2026, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson appeared on Judging Freedom, hosted by former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano, and reported something that cannot be casually dismissed. Johnson told Napolitano that the Pakistani foreign minister delivered a message directly to Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the possibility that Iran would conduct a demonstration with a nuclear weapon. ￼ Johnson clarified he is still working to confirm details, and noted it is unclear whether the weapon was produced by Iran or acquired from another source. ￼ Acquired from another source. Pakistan. The country whose scientist A.Q. Khan built the most successful nuclear proliferation network in history and the only trusted back-channel between Washington and Tehran throughout this war. The clip was amplified by political commentator Jimmy Dore and accumulated over 545,000 views within days. ￼

The U.S. intelligence community publicly stated in 2025 that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, internal reports warned Tehran could technically produce enough weapons-grade material within months. That tension, between publicly downplaying an imminent weapons programme and privately estimating a short breakout timeline, shaped policy debates about whether strikes were justified. ￼ The government said no bomb. It went to war anyway. Those two facts do not coexist honestly.

Iran had enough near-weapons-grade uranium for ten weapons before the first bomb fell on Natanz. It preserved its design archive. It built secret tritium infrastructure. It constructed undeclared compounds. It expelled every inspector. And it has now communicated through a Pakistani back-channel that a nuclear demonstration is on the table. The institutional consensus was always a political judgment dressed as a technical one.

The empire knew. It bombed anyway. And now we are all living inside the consequence.

Adam Coleman is an independent amateur journalist and geopolitical analyst based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sources:

Congressional Research Service. Iran and Nuclear Weapons Production. IF12106. April 2026.

Congressional Research Service. U.S. Military Operations Against Iran’s Missile and Nuclear Programs. IN12665. March 2026.

Arms Control Association. IAEA Investigations of Iran’s Nuclear Activities. Updated June 2026.

Arms Control Association. Trump’s Chaotic and Reckless Iran Nuclear Policy. Daryl G. Kimball. March 2026.

Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Satellite Imagery Analysis Reveals Possible Signs of Renewed Nuclear Activity in Iran. November 2025.

National Council of Resistance of Iran. NCRI Reveals Iran’s Secret Rainbow Facility Linked to Nuclear Weapons and Missile Program. May 2025.

Responsible Statecraft. What Do We Actually Know About Iran’s Nuclear Program? March 2026.

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Judge Andrew Napolitano, Judging Freedom. Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson: Iran Will Test a Nuclear Weapon. June 1, 2026.

Newsweek. Did Trump Try to Use Nuclear Codes? April 25, 2026.

End of the American Dream. The Nuclear Rumors About Iran Are Getting Louder. June 2026.