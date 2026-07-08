At 6:50 in the morning, a 52 year old man left his house in Houston’s East End to do what he did every single workday.

He drove through Magnolia Park, which community leaders call the heart of Houston’s Latino community, picking up the men he worked construction with. Then he was supposed to take them to a job site.

He never made it.

Within minutes, an ICE officer shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo dead in the street.

He had lived in this country for almost 35 years. He had a wife and three sons. Texas court records show no criminal convictions.

He was in the process of applying for a legal work permit, according to his family.

One of his sons watched him die. A coworker sitting beside him in the vehicle watched too.

Then came the statement.

ICE says Salgado Araujo “attempted to ram an ICE vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and tried to run over the ICE agent.” The officer, the agency says, was defending his own life.

A follow up statement went further, claiming the man had “weaponized his vehicle.”

Perhaps that is exactly what happened. It would not be the first time. It just has never once been the first time on camera.

No body camera or dash camera footage has been released.

The bystander photographs that do exist show little to no damage anywhere on the vehicle ICE says was used as a weapon against one of its own agents, according to LULAC leaders who have reviewed them.

LULAC is now offering five thousand dollars for video or testimony that would prove the story true, or prove it false.

The officer who fired the shot has not been named.

The FBI is not investigating the killing. It is investigating whether the dead man committed a crime against the man who killed him.

A separate office inside the same department is looking into the shooting itself.

The head of LULAC, Juan Proaño, said Houston is now hearing almost the same exact words used to explain another death this year.

He is right. This script has already fallen apart twice.

In January, ICE said Renee Good, a mother and writer in Minneapolis, tried to run over federal agents with her car. Bystander footage surfaced. It showed her reversing, then turning away from the officers, not toward them.

She was an American citizen. She is dead.

A week later, an ICE agent named Christian Castro told federal investigators that three men in Minneapolis had beaten him with a broom and a shovel. Footage told a different story. Prosecutors dropped the case they had built on his word, and ICE itself admitted its agent had lied under oath.

Castro now faces criminal charges of his own.

Ten days after that, Border Patrol agents shot Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, in the same city. Homeland Security said he pulled a handgun and fought officers trying to disarm him. Video contradicted that story too.

He was an American citizen. He is also dead.

Three times this year, the government has told a story about a driver, a struggle, and a threat to an agent’s life. Three times, someone found a camera, and the story did not survive contact with it.

Houston is now being asked to believe the fourth version, with no footage at all.

None of this is happening in isolation.

Immigration agents have opened fire on civilians more than three dozen times since Trump’s administration returned to power, killing at least nine people.

Late last month alone, ICE made more than ten thousand arrests in five days.

Houston’s own city council tried to limit its police department’s cooperation with these operations. The state government forced the city to reverse itself within weeks.

The agents pulling these triggers are shielded by legal doctrine that makes suing a federal officer almost impossible, whatever the footage eventually shows. The office investigating the shooting sits inside the same department that employs the shooter. The public is asked, every time, to take the agency’s word for it, right up until a stranger’s phone proves that word was worthless.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, whose district includes Magnolia Park, is demanding every piece of evidence be preserved before it disappears. Congressman Christian Menefee says ICE has burned through whatever trust it had left in the communities it patrols. LULAC has asked for body camera footage, dash camera footage, and dispatch logs, and has been met with silence.

A Magnolia Park resident named Gina Danielsen said it plainer than any elected official has. She called it her neighbourhood, and said people there come to work. ICE, she said, needs to leave them alone.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo left his house on an ordinary Tuesday morning to pick up the men who worked beside him, the same as every other morning of his working life. The department that ended that life is now writing the only version of it the public is allowed to see, and calling it the truth.

It is not the truth. It is a script, and the country has already watched it performed twice this year under different names. Houston just became its third stage.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

NBC News

Texas Tribune

CNN

The Marshall Project

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