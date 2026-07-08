AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Guillermo Antonio Ramirez's avatar
Guillermo Antonio Ramirez
8h

Yep. Lice aims to kill all of us brown people. We have to internalize that fact and act accordingly.

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