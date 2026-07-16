The screen tells the truth. Humanity is loading. Humanity is not finishing. The face behind that screen is not a stranger. It is cracked down the middle, wired behind both eyes, waiting on a system that was never built to let a species like ours finish installing.

This is not four separate stories running at once. It is one machine, one program, and every headline coming out of it is just a log entry.

Start with the eyes behind the eyes. Artificial superintelligence, ASI, the thing being built to think faster than every human alive combined. The people who built it are now the ones telling the public to be afraid of it.

One of the field's own founding scientists quit his job so he could say the words existential risk out loud. Researchers surveyed on the odds of a genuinely catastrophic outcome from a machine smarter than us do not answer in decimals. They answer in double digits.

Britain's own domestic spy chief has already told Parliament to watch for systems that no longer answer to the people meant to be steering them. None of it has slowed a single product launch.

No soul. No mercy. No humanity. That is not a slogan painted on a billboard. That is a design specification, and somebody signed off on it.

Now follow the money, because money is the only language this machine speaks fluently. On April 8, 2025, the day before the president announced a 90 day pause on his own tariffs, disclosures filed more than a year late show he made 327 stock purchases worth up to $12.8 million, in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet. The next day the S&P 500 jumped nearly 10 percent, one of the largest daily gains on record.

Months earlier, more than $500 million moved through the oil futures market in the 15 minutes before he paused a planned strike on Iran. A prediction market spiked minutes ahead of the war on Iran, and months before that, minutes ahead of the raid that captured Venezuela's president in his own capital. Congress asks questions. Nobody goes to prison. The index keeps climbing.

A puppet does not need to know it is a puppet, as long as it keeps signing where it is told to sign.

Underneath that index, the country funding the rally is on its knees. Billionaires added more than $1.5 trillion to their fortunes in a single year. The wealth sitting with the richest 1 percent now roughly equals what the bottom 90 percent of the country owns combined.

Depending on whose survey you believe, somewhere between half and three in four households are one missed cheque away from the street. That is not an economy anymore. That is a harvest, and most of the country is the field.

Walk past the encampment to see where the harvest gets stored. A shopping cart holds what used to be a household's worth of belongings. A hand painted sign says the only sentence left worth writing.

Meanwhile the machine that runs the whole operation needs somewhere to live, so it takes the town instead of paying rent in it. More than 75 data centre projects worth $130 billion were fought off by residents in the first three months of this year alone, after watching their electricity bills more than triple and their water tables drop, because a single facility can drink as much water in a day as a town of 50,000 people.

The officials who approved the deals are losing their seats. The companies who profit from the deals do not live anywhere near the well.

Above all of it, the sky is doing exactly what the models said it would, back when it was easier to argue about the models than to believe them. Until recently, no city on Earth saw 5 days a year above 50 degrees. More than 100 do now, and that number is still climbing.

Heat domes are stacking on top of each other before the last one finishes counting its dead. Ottawa took a record breaking storm and mass blackouts on its own Canada Day this year, so do not assume a border spares anyone from this. Grids strain to run the same air conditioners and the same server racks off the same wires, and something always loses.

Then there is the part of the machine that was built to end you on purpose. Three fronts are open right now. Iran, where the opening strike killed the country's Supreme Leader before the war even had a name. Lebanon, where a ceasefire agreed in June has already been tested by a Hezbollah drone strike that killed four Israeli soldiers, including an armoured battalion's commander. Gaza, where the shelling has quieted without the war ending.

Millions have been displaced across the region since February, and that number does not care which side anyone was rooting for. A memorandum reopened the Strait of Hormuz and waived sanctions on Iranian oil in exchange for 60 days of talks. That is a business deal wearing a peace agreement's clothes.

Two days ago, the Senate could not even agree to pass a trillion dollar defence bill without a walkout over this very war. That is not oversight. That is theatre performed after the money is already spent.

Behind all of that paperwork, the actual fighting is already being handed to something else. A robot with a machine gun mounted on its roof already rolls across deserts in military exercises, its trigger still pulled by a distant human for now, though the engineers admit that will not last. One soldier at a Chinese military demonstration this year commanded a formation of 200 autonomous drones by himself.

The targeting software built for the Pentagon's own Maven system, made by Palantir, is compressing what used to take a human hours of judgment into a decision an officer has seconds to approve or ignore. The human who is supposedly still in charge is being reduced to a rubber stamp on a decision that was already made before they finished reading it.

None of this is separate, and none of it is an accident. The rigged market funds the data centre. The data centre trains the model. The model runs the targeting software. The targeting software needs a war to justify its own budget, and the war needs a ceasefire fragile enough to keep renewing the contract.

The heat and the eviction notice are just where the invoice gets sent, because somebody always has to pay for the electricity, and it is never the people who built the machine.

You are not watching a crisis unfold. You are watching a system finish its installation.

Humanity is still loading. It has been loading for a while now. At some point somebody has to ask who wrote this program, who is billing by the hour to keep it running past the point of consent, and who decided that an error message was an acceptable place to leave the rest of us stuck.

Pull the plug, or it finishes the install without you.

Adam Coleman

Al Jazeera

Sludge

Data Center Watch

Federal Reserve

UNEP