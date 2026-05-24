Gunfire Erupts at White House as Washington Descends Into Chaos

Washington was thrown into chaos Saturday evening after gunfire erupted near the White House, triggering a lockdown and an immediate Secret Service response.

According to reports, a gunman opened fire near a White House security checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue while President Donald Trump was inside the White House. Secret Service agents returned fire, critically wounding the suspect. A bystander was also reportedly struck during the exchange.

Journalists on scene described hearing dozens of gunshots before being ordered to take shelter as heavily armed security forces flooded the area. The FBI and Secret Service are now leading the investigation.

This marks yet another major security incident surrounding the White House in recent weeks, raising growing questions about the stability and security climate surrounding Washington itself.

Adam Coleman