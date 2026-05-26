Faith, Power, and Prophecy: John Kiriakou’s Warning to Evangelical America

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has increasingly become one of the more controversial voices speaking about the relationship between the United States, Evangelical Christianity, and Zionist political power. Once known primarily for exposing the CIA torture program after 9/11, Kiriakou has in recent years shifted part of his public commentary toward what he sees as a dangerous fusion of intelligence influence, lobbying networks, and religious manipulation inside American politics.

At the centre of his criticism is what he describes as the “weaponization” of Evangelical Christianity in support of the modern State of Israel and its geopolitical ambitions. Kiriakou has argued in interviews and podcasts that millions of American Evangelicals have been conditioned to support virtually every action of the Israeli government through a theological doctrine commonly referred to as Christian Zionism.

Christian Zionism teaches that the existence and expansion of Israel are directly tied to biblical prophecy and the eventual return of Jesus Christ. Over decades, this belief system has become deeply embedded in sections of conservative American Christianity. Major Evangelical leaders and political figures have openly tied support for Israel to divine obligation and prophecy.

But critics, including Kiriakou and many Middle Eastern Christians, argue that the reality on the ground tells a very different story.

Ancient Christian communities in places such as Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and the West Bank have repeatedly warned that Christian Zionism has harmed indigenous Christians throughout the region. Church leaders in Jerusalem recently warned that these ideologies are “misleading the faithful” while helping justify policies that have weakened historic Christian communities in the Holy Land.

Kiriakou’s position is not that Jewish people hate Christianity. Rather, his criticism is directed at extremist Zionist political structures and hardline nationalist movements which, according to numerous church leaders and human rights advocates, have increasingly marginalized Palestinian Christians and targeted Christian institutions. Reports in recent years have documented attacks on clergy, church property disputes, settler violence, and rising hostility toward Christians in parts of Jerusalem and the occupied territories.

What makes the issue explosive in America is the contradiction many Christians are now beginning to confront.

For decades, Evangelical voters were taught that unwavering political support for Israel was synonymous with defending Christianity itself. Yet many theologians and historians argue that portions of Christian Zionist doctrine ultimately view Christians as temporary allies in an apocalyptic narrative rather than equal partners. Some interpretations of dispensationalist theology envision a future where Jews either convert to Christianity during the End Times or face destruction during prophetic wars.

This has created a strange and unstable alliance between secular nationalist Zionism and American Evangelical movements obsessed with biblical prophecy.

Kiriakou has repeatedly suggested that American Christians are being emotionally and spiritually mobilized for geopolitical objectives they barely understand. In his view, intelligence agencies, lobbying organizations, media influence, and religious institutions have all helped build an environment where questioning Israeli state policy is often treated as political heresy.

At the same time, fractures are beginning to appear.

Younger Christians, including many Evangelicals, are increasingly questioning unconditional support for Israel as images from Gaza and the occupied territories circulate globally. Polling and media analysis show growing discomfort among younger conservatives and Christians regarding the humanitarian consequences of Israeli military operations.

The larger issue may ultimately be theological as much as political.

Many Palestinian Christians, Orthodox leaders, Catholic clergy, and Protestant ministers in the Middle East now openly reject Christian Zionism altogether, arguing that it distorts Christianity into a political ideology centred not on Christ’s teachings, but on state power, militarism, and apocalyptic nationalism.

For Kiriakou, the danger lies in how deeply this ideology has penetrated the American psyche.

A population raised to believe foreign wars are divinely ordained becomes easier to manipulate. A church convinced geopolitics equals prophecy becomes easier to radicalize. And a political system financially intertwined with lobbying networks becomes increasingly incapable of separating morality from strategic allegiance.

Whether one agrees with Kiriakou or not, his warning is now colliding with a growing global debate over the future of Christianity in the Holy Land, the political influence of Christian Zionism, and the increasingly uneasy relationship between faith, empire, and power in the 21st century.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Jerusalem Post

Al Jazeera

Associated Press

The Washington Post

Christianity Today

Religion News Service