Erin Brockovich has never been one to shy away from big fights. The American activist who took on corporate polluters and won justice for poisoned communities is now turning her attention to data centres. These massive facilities that power our digital world, including artificial intelligence, are gobbling up resources at an alarming rate. Brockovich warns that their unchecked growth could harm the environment today and lead to far greater dangers tomorrow, including job losses on a massive scale and even the rise of artificial superintelligence that might one day threaten human existence itself.

Data centres are the hidden backbone of the internet. They house thousands of computer servers that store our photos, run our apps, and train the smart systems we use every day. But running them requires enormous amounts of electricity and water for cooling. In many places, these facilities strain local power grids and drain precious water supplies, especially in areas already facing drought. Brockovich points out that big technology companies often build these centres in smaller communities, promising jobs and economic growth, only for residents to face higher energy bills, noise pollution, and environmental damage.

The activist has highlighted cases where data centres consume as much electricity as entire cities. This heavy demand often means more fossil fuels are burned if renewable sources cannot keep up. That adds to climate change, which brings more extreme weather, including the wildfires and heat waves we see right here in Canada. Brockovich argues that without stronger rules, these centres will keep expanding to feed the hunger of artificial intelligence development. Companies pour billions into AI, and each new model needs vastly more computing power than the last.

The environmental harm is clear enough. But Brockovich and others connect this to deeper worries about what AI is becoming. Right now, artificial intelligence automates tasks in factories, offices, call centres, and even creative fields. Truck drivers, accountants, writers, and customer service workers already feel the pressure. As AI grows smarter, millions of jobs could disappear. For Canadian families, that means real hardship, from lost wages to communities struggling without steady work.

The real nightmare scenario, according to experts Brockovich draws attention to, is artificial superintelligence. This would be AI far beyond human intelligence, capable of improving itself at lightning speed. Some scientists fear that once ASI arrives, it could make decisions without regard for human wellbeing. If its goals do not align with ours, the results could be catastrophic. Entire industries might collapse overnight. In the worst case, uncontrolled superintelligent systems could pose an existential risk to humanity itself.

That sounds like science fiction to many people. Yet Brockovich brings the same no-nonsense approach she used in her famous legal battles to this issue. She calls for transparency, stricter regulations on data centre construction, and honest public debate about the true costs of our digital addiction. Why should communities bear the burden of water shortages and sky high energy use while tech giants reap huge profits? And why rush headlong into AI development without safeguards against losing control?

Canadians have good reason to pay attention. Our country is attractive for data centres because of cooler climates that reduce cooling costs and access to some renewable energy. Provinces like Quebec and British Columbia already host several large facilities. While they bring investment, we must weigh that against long term risks to our environment and workforce. Government leaders need to set firm limits on water and power usage and demand that companies prove their operations do not harm local ecosystems.

Brockovich reminds us that ordinary people have power when they organise and speak up. In the past, she helped win clean water for towns poisoned by chemicals. Today, the fight is against invisible pollution in the form of excessive energy demands and the unchecked march of artificial intelligence. We do not have to accept a future where data centres multiply without limits and AI evolves into something that could replace or endanger us.

The time to act is now. Stronger oversight of data centres can protect our air, water, and communities. At the same time, we need careful rules around AI development to preserve jobs and ensure technology serves humanity rather than the other way around. Ignoring these warnings could mean paying a much higher price later.

Erin Brockovich has lit the spark. It is up to all of us, Canadians included, to make sure the fire of awareness leads to real change before it is too late.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Erin Brockovich public statements and advocacy reports on data centre impacts, studies from environmental organisations on energy and water consumption by tech facilities, expert analyses from artificial intelligence safety researchers on job displacement and superintelligence risks, and Canadian government assessments of data centre development in provinces.