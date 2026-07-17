I have long viewed the original Wizard of Oz books through a political lens, and Erin Brockovich’s sharp take on them resonates deeply with what we are witnessing today. L. Frank Baum crafted more than a children’s tale. He gave us a powerful allegory about ordinary people confronting illusion, exploitation, and the false authority of those who promise miracles while pulling strings from behind the scenes. In my interpretation, Dorothy represents the everyday citizen swept up in forces beyond her control. The Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion embody the divided strengths of farmers, workers, and leaders who must unite to see through the deception. The Emerald City, with its glittering facade, stands for centres of power that dazzle but deliver little substance, much like the unchecked expansion of data centres reshaping our landscapes.

Brockovich, ever the champion of communities against corporate overreach, highlights how these stories warn us about modern systems that drain resources while hiding their true costs. The yellow brick road, often linked to economic promises that favour the elite, now leads straight to sprawling data facilities that consume vast amounts of water and electricity, strain local grids, and disrupt neighbourhoods with constant noise and environmental pressure. In my reading, the Wizard is the blend of big tech and political enablers who claim these projects are essential for progress, yet operate with secrecy and little regard for the people living nearby. The witches’ destructive influence mirrors the unchecked forces threatening our air, water, and way of life.

This is not abstract. Across Canada and the United States, families are feeling the impact as data centres multiply, prioritising artificial intelligence ambitions over sustainable communities. Brockovich’s mapping of these sites empowers residents to document the real effects—rising utility costs, resource depletion, and long-term health concerns—echoing the journey in Oz where truth emerges only when the curtain is pulled back. I see the same dynamic at play globally: elites in their Emerald Cities telling us to ignore the man behind the curtain while everyday heroes like Brockovich rally the rest of us forward.

Yet I remain optimistic. History shows that humans rise up in Canada, the US, and the world, just like in the past. People only fight when they have lost everything. The good thing is humans fight when life itself is threatened. With that spirit alive today, we will unite, demand transparency, and build a future where technology truly serves people and the planet. The power has always been with us. Together, we will click our heels and return home to stronger, more resilient communities.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Political interpretations of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; Erin Brockovich data centre reporting efforts.