One year ago, Elon Musk was running a federal agency with the authority to gut the regulators overseeing his own companies. Yesterday, those same companies made him the richest human being who has ever lived. If that doesn’t make your blood boil, read it again.

On June 12, 2026, SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX at $135 per share, implying a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion and making it the largest IPO in stock market history. By the end of that first day, shares had already climbed to $161, a jump of 19%. Combined with his Tesla stake, Musk’s net worth now routinely exceeds $1.1 trillion, making him by most counts the world’s first trillionaire.

Here is what they are not putting in the headlines.

Musk was officially appointed as a Special Government Employee to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. This unprecedented political appointment granted the world’s wealthiest individual unfettered access and executive authority to dismantle, defund, or reorganise the very federal agencies that regulate his businesses. The conflicts of interest were not subtle. The Department of Labour, which was next on the chopping block for DOGE, had probed and fined both Tesla and SpaceX for unsafe working conditions. Tesla was under investigation by the Justice Department for possible securities and wire fraud related to unsupported claims about fully autonomous vehicles. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was suing Tesla over alleged racial harassment at a manufacturing plant, and the National Labour Relations Board had tangled with both Tesla and SpaceX. His companies were under investigation by at least 11 federal agencies, and House and Senate members had opened conflict-of-interest probes, with reporting describing an effort to use DOGE to weaken his own regulators.

Then those investigations stalled. Remarkable timing.

The road to this IPO was built on more of the same. In February 2026, SpaceX officially acquired xAI, Musk’s own artificial intelligence company, in an all-stock deal described as the largest private merger in history. Musk was simultaneously the CEO of both the company doing the buying and the company being bought. He set the price. He approved the deal. He pocketed the windfall. Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged the potential for inaccurate or misleading accounting around that acquisition, conflicts of interest surrounding Musk’s uniquely unchecked power as SpaceX’s majority shareholder, and warned that fast-tracking the company into major stock market indexes would carry significant risks for both active and passive investors. The SEC proceeded anyway.

An investor group formally asked the SEC to clarify whether former DOGE staff were still interacting with SEC employees, and whether those ties had been severed before SpaceX’s registration statement was reviewed. They urged the commission to ensure that the review did not involve any staff with connections to Musk. Nobody got a straight answer. The SEC review was completed faster than expected, accelerating the IPO timeline.

SpaceX won $6 billion in government contracts from NASA, the Defence Department, and other U.S. agencies over the past five years, paid for by ordinary taxpayers. Among current SpaceX shareholders is Donald Trump Jr., who holds shares through 1789 Capital. The president’s son is a direct financial beneficiary of a company that the president’s administration handed billions in public money, whose regulatory barriers were softened by an agency the company’s own owner was running. This is the kind of arrangement that, in any other country, we would call by its correct name.

The possible charges worth investigating here are not abstract. Self-dealing in the xAI acquisition raises potential securities fraud concerns under the Securities Exchange Act. Using a government position to influence regulatory agencies overseeing your own companies is a textbook violation of federal conflict-of-interest statutes, specifically 18 U.S.C. § 208. The stalling of labour, environmental, and safety enforcement actions against SpaceX and Tesla while Musk held government authority raises obstruction concerns. The undisclosed Chinese investment in SpaceX, flagged by multiple senators, implicates CFIUS national security review obligations and potentially the Foreign Agents Registration Act. And the question of whether the xAI valuation folded into SpaceX’s S-1 constitutes misleading disclosure to public investors is a live SEC matter under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933, whether the commission has the stomach to pursue it or not.

I am not a lawyer. I am not a financial analyst. I am a person who watched one man simultaneously run a government efficiency office and gut the agencies fining his companies, then merge his own AI startup into his own rocket company, then take that combined entity public at a valuation built partly on your tax dollars, and become a trillionaire by Friday afternoon.

This is not innovation. This is not the free market. This is the oldest con in the book, pulled off at a scale no one has ever attempted before. And the regulators who were supposed to stop it were busy taking orders from the man running the scheme.

Someone needs to open a file.

— Adam Coleman

Sources

Reuters, June 3, 2026. SpaceX IPO roadshow and pricing details.

CNBC, June 10, 2026. Senator Warren letter to SEC urging delay of SpaceX IPO.

CNBC, June 12, 2026. SpaceX IPO live updates, SPCX closes at $161.

Bloomberg, February 2, 2026. SpaceX acquires xAI in all-stock deal.

Rolling Stone, February 6, 2025. Elon Musk conflict of interest at DOGE.

U.S. Senate, Warren and Kim letter to Secretary Hegseth, February 2026. Chinese investment concerns in SpaceX.

SOC Investment Group letter to SEC, May 6, 2026. Request for conflict-free SpaceX IPO review.

Klover.ai, June 2026. SpaceX IPO regulatory and geopolitical risk analysis.

Mashinii, June 2026. SpaceX IPO red flags: governance and conflict of interest.

Senator Elizabeth Warren 130 Days of Elon Musk Report, U.S. Senate.

U.S. House Armed Services Committee and Science, Space, and Technology Committee Democrats, May 6, 2025. Letter on SpaceX conflicts of interest and Chinese investment allegations.

Barchart/Associated Press, April 2026. SpaceX government contracts and Trump Jr. shareholding.

Morningstar S-1 analysis, June 2026. Musk ownership stake post-IPO.