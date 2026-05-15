Ari Aster’s Eddington is not an easy watch, but in May 2026 it feels eerily prophetic. Released last year, this satirical neo Western thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as weary Sheriff Joe Cross and Pedro Pascal as slick Mayor Ted Garcia digs into the raw wounds of 2020. Yet watching it today amid fragile Iran ceasefires, the Trump Xi summit in Beijing, exploding energy prices, and AI driven job anxiety, the film hits like a gut punch that refuses to let go.

Set in May 2020 in a dusty New Mexico town, Eddington captures the exact moment when pandemic mandates, mask debates, conspiracy theories, and racial tensions turned neighbour against neighbour. Phoenix delivers another haunted, pathetic yet dangerous performance as a sheriff pushed to his limits. What begins as a petty standoff over masks at the local grocery store spirals into a contested mayoral race, personal betrayals, protests, conspiracy rabbit holes, and shocking violence. Emma Stone and Deirdre O’Connell round out a stellar cast that makes the domestic unraveling feel painfully real.

Aster does not preach. He holds up a cracked mirror to small town America and by extension all of us. The film skewers every side: heavy handed authorities, freedom at all costs rebels, conspiracy addled families, and opportunistic politicians. The tonal shifts from dark comedy to thriller to something approaching tragedy leave you unsettled, exactly as intended.

Why It Feels So Urgent Right Now

In 2026 the powder kegs Eddington warned about have only grown larger. We watch leaders in Beijing negotiate over a Middle East conflict that has already drained billions and threatens gas prices well past two dollars a litre here in Canada. Families in Vancouver and beyond feel the same economic suffocation that drives the characters in Eddington to extremes. The film’s undercurrent of technological disruption and elite disconnect echoes today’s AI and robotics race that threatens millions of livelihoods while politicians play high stakes games.

The movie’s greatest strength is showing how quickly normal life can fracture when fear, resentment, and misinformation collide. One grocery store confrontation becomes electoral warfare. Personal grudges become public crusades. Sound familiar?

Eddington is not perfect. Its ambition sometimes outpaces its cohesion, and some viewers will find the ambiguity frustrating. But that messiness is the point. Real life in 2020 and in 2026 rarely delivers clean heroes or tidy resolutions.

This is essential viewing for anyone tired of the endless culture war noise yet genuinely worried about where it is all heading. Aster forces you to confront how easily communities and nations can tear themselves apart when leaders fail to bridge divides and ordinary people feel ignored.

Rating: 8.5/10

Go see it. Then look around at today’s headlines, the Beijing summit, the teetering ceasefires, and the economic anxiety, and realise we are still living inside Aster’s nightmare. The only question is whether we will do better than the broken souls of Eddington.

Adam Coleman