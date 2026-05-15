AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
May 15

No thanks, Adam. COVID-19 damn near ended this retired physician's life and I indict Our Mad King Donald the 1st and his Russian operators, which I doubt this film even touches on. You are very naive' and I am no longer interested in your advice.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Coleman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AdamColeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture