The next BC election will not be decided by who is right. It will be decided by who is believed.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is betting that enough British Columbians can be made to fear their neighbours, resent their government, and overlook an economic record of the Conservative movement. A movement that has never, in any historical jurisdiction where it has held power, made working people’s lives materially and economically better. I mean ZERO!! She is betting the QAnon shadow her husband casts can be managed, the Soros tweet is forgotten, and the blood and soil phrase reaches only the intended ears.

She is also betting that the biggest lie of the campaign lands without challenge. The claim that David Eby will hand your property to Indigenous people. THAT IS A F-CKING LIE!! It’s engineered to make you afraid of 5.9 per cent of your neighbours so you stop asking what Conservative policy does for the other 94 per cent of you. DRIPA does not transfer private property. It never did.

Aboriginal title to unceded Crown land is grounded in Canada’s constitution, recognised by the Supreme Court for decades before DRIPA existed- FULL STOP!! Findlay knows this but she’s counting on the poorly informed not to know that fact. She is a lawyer. She is not confused. She is counting on you to be a dummy so her and her corporate palls to get even richer off our collective backs. —PURE UNFILTERED GREED!

THAT’S THE WHOLE GAME!

Tax cuts dressed as freedom.

Poverty wages dressed as individualism.

Culture war dressed as parental rights.

A false land grab dressed as protecting your home.

Remember this historical fact: —Billionaires use division to keep workers busy arguing about everything except wages, unions, and who actually owns this economy.

The 99 per cent of British Columbians who work for a living, pay rent or a mortgage, wait in an emergency room, and need a pension they can live on have exactly one question to answer in the next election: who is actually fighting for you?

Eby’s only winning move is to refuse the bet, stay on economic ground, and make this election about what every provincial election should ultimately be about: tax the rich, make it easy to unionize without boss interference, end subsidies for corporations on the backs of workers, and stop the culture war cold.

Eby has the record to make that case.

Eby and the BC NDP has to be willing to make it, loudly, without apology, and every single day.

GC

Sources:

CBC News

Election tactical guesses are my own.