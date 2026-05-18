AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Susan Lionheart's avatar
Susan Lionheart
May 18

Trump is demented and deranged

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
May 18

Well.. I used to love Trump. Now, I just don’t like him. He dropped his mask. I don’t watch him or talk about him. When I go out in public no one else wants to talk about him either. Sad situation really…

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