The Division Was Engineered. You Were the Target.

There is no culture war. There is a class war with better costumes.

Every issue that splits the public roughly in half, that makes old friends strangers at dinner, that sends blood to your face and certainty to your voice, was placed there. Not by accident. Not by history. By people with spreadsheets and strategies and billions of dollars who needed you to look anywhere but at them.

This is how it works. This is who built it.

The playbook was formalized in 1971 when Lewis Powell, a corporate lawyer soon to be appointed to the Supreme Court, wrote a confidential memo to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He told American business it was under existential threat and that it needed to systematically capture academia, media, the courts, and the political class. The memo is not a conspiracy theory. It is a primary source. It launched the institutional infrastructure of the modern right and, more precisely, it launched the culture war as a deliberate tool of class management.

Paul Weyrich understood the assignment. He co-founded the Heritage Foundation, the Moral Majority, and the American Legislative Exchange Council. He seeded the institutions that would manufacture the fights and distribute them into politics, law, and media. He said explicitly, in 1980, that he did not want everybody to vote. High turnout meant economic populism. Low turnout required passionate voters who could be activated on single issues. So you needed single issues. Burning ones. Ones that felt like God, family, and blood.

Lee Atwater gave them the racial template. Adviser to Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Atwater explained in a 1981 interview how the Republican Party's Southern Strategy functioned. Explicit racial language had become politically toxic, so the strategy shifted to coded economic language, terms about taxation and states' rights and school busing that activated racial anxiety without the exposure of overt racism. Atwater helped build the machine that would later run on pure cultural fuel.

Then Roger Ailes plugged it into television. A media adviser to Nixon and Reagan, Ailes founded Fox News in 1996 with Rupert Murdoch's money and a single operational theory: anger holds an audience longer than any other emotion. He did not build a news channel. He built a culture war delivery system. Segments were calibrated to produce maximum emotional activation. The issues chosen were not chosen for their civic importance. They were chosen for their capacity to divide.

Karl Rove ran the electoral version. In 2004, he placed gay marriage bans on ballots in eleven American states. Not because the bans were constitutionally viable. Because they would drive evangelical turnout for George W. Bush. He used a values issue as a mobilisation weapon. It worked. The people who went to the polls to stop gay marriage also re-elected a president who cut their overtime protections and deregulated the financial system that would later collapse their retirement savings.

Steve Bannon named the strategy in plain language. He called it flooding the zone. You do not need people to believe any particular thing. You need them overwhelmed, reactive, and certain the other side is destroying the country. Bannon studied Italian fascist theorist Antonio Gramsci's concept of cultural hegemony and inverted it. Instead of building a counter culture, he wanted to destroy the cultural consensus entirely. No shared reality. No stable ground. Just permanent war.

Chris Rufo is the clearest contemporary case of an architect admitting the architecture. In March 2021, Rufo wrote publicly that he intended to take the academic term critical race theory and weaponise it politically by attaching every policy or curriculum related to race to the phrase until the phrase itself produced visceral public rejection. He described the manufacture of a culture war flashpoint in real time, on record. Within eighteen months, school board meetings across North America were in open revolt over a term most of the participants could not define.

These are the divisive topics. They were not chosen randomly. They were chosen because they cleave society nearly in half and because they connect to values that feel inalienable.

Abortion. Gun rights. Immigration. Trans rights and gender identity. Race in schools and workplaces. Affirmative action. Drug legalisation. Capital punishment. Assisted dying. Free speech versus hate speech. Vaccine mandates. Policing and public safety. Welfare and social programmes. School choice. Religion in public life. Sex work. Climate policy.

Each one produces roughly equal opposing camps because each one has been tested and refined through decades of polling, focus groups, and media experimentation. Issues that do not divide evenly are not useful weapons. An issue that eighty percent of people agree on is a liability. The goal is permanent stalemate. The fight must never end.

Here is what the fight conceals.

In 1978, the top one percent of Americans held roughly twenty percent of national wealth. Today they hold closer to forty percent. In Canada, the twenty wealthiest families hold more wealth than the bottom thirty percent of the population combined. CEO pay in both countries grew by over one thousand percent between 1978 and 2022. Worker wages, adjusted for inflation, were nearly flat for the same period.

This did not happen by accident. It happened through specific legislation, specific tax policy, specific trade agreements, specific deregulation. Policy chosen by people who funded the politicians who were keeping you busy arguing about school curricula and bathroom access.

The mechanism of planting a culture war issue follows a consistent pattern. A think tank, funded by concentrated wealth, commissions a study or produces a policy framework. Sympathetic media picks it up and frames it as a crisis. The crisis is attached to a cultural or demographic group designated as the enemy. The enemy is named and amplified. The naming produces emotional activation in the target audience. The activated audience demands political response. The political response generates fundraising on both sides. The fundraising funds the politicians who will do nothing to resolve the issue because resolution ends the fundraising.

The issue is never solved. That is the point.

Abortion has been a primary electoral issue in the United States for over fifty years. Immigration has been the defining issue of Anglo American politics for thirty years. These are not problems awaiting solutions. They are engines. They run on your outrage. They are maintained by people whose investment portfolios gained twelve percent last year while yours stayed flat or went backward.

Why does it work? Because the issues are real. That is the cruel genius of the system.

Bodily autonomy is real. The safety of children is real. Racial inequality is real. Community belonging is real. Religious conviction is real. Fear of economic displacement is real. These are not manufactured emotions. They are genuine human stakes. The manufacture is not in the feeling. It is in the framing. It is in the designation of the enemy. It is in the insistence that the person across the political aisle is the cause of your pain rather than a fellow sufferer of the same system causing both of yours.

When a values threat appears, your brain does not prioritise analysis. It prioritises defence. The amygdala fires. Cortisol floods. The part of your brain capable of systemic thinking goes quiet. You become a soldier in a war you did not declare, fighting for a general you have never seen, on a battlefield that was constructed before you were born.

Social media completed the architecture. Platforms built for engagement discovered early that outrage outperformed every other emotional category. Fear, disgust, and moral indignation drive more clicks, more shares, and more time on platform than joy, curiosity, or love. The algorithm was not designed to radicalise you. It was designed to monetise you. Radicalisation was a side effect the platforms chose not to correct because the numbers were too good.

The result is a population genuinely and deeply divided over issues that powerful people have no interest in resolving, mediated by platforms owned by billionaires who profit from the conflict, covered by media organisations dependent on audience activation, inside a political system funded by the class whose economic dominance the culture war exists to conceal.

They do not need you to vote for them. They need you to vote against someone else. They need you certain that the trans person in the bathroom, the undocumented worker on the job site, the welfare recipient, the gun owner down the street, or the professor teaching something you haven't read are the source of the pressure you feel every time you look at your next bill.

The economic elite of both Canada and the United States has not faced a serious political threat in four decades. Not since the labour movements of the mid twentieth century forced genuine concessions through collective power. That movement was broken deliberately. Its memory was buried systematically. In its place, they gave you this: an infinite war over everything except the distribution of power and wealth.

The architects are not shadowy. They are documented. Powell. Weyrich. Atwater. Ailes. Rove. Bannon. Rufo. Murdoch. The Koch brothers. The Heritage Foundation and its hundred imitators. Their memos are archived. Their strategies are on record. Their funding trails are traceable. They did not hide the playbook. They counted on you being too angry at your neighbour to read it.

Stop fighting the war they designed for you. Start naming the people who built it.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Lewis Powell, Confidential Memorandum: Attack on American Free Enterprise System, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 1971

Jane Mayer, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Doubleday, 2016

Rick Perlstein, Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America, Scribner, 2008

Christopher Rufo, public statements on critical race theory strategy, Twitter, March 2021

Robert Reich, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fight Back, Knopf, 2020