The House They Built on Lies: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Brent Chapman, and the Conspiracy Power Couple Now Leading BC’s Official Opposition

By (Grant) Adam Coleman

(Substack as “Adam Coleman”)

Let me tell you about the “QAnon” couple.

One of them stood in a ballroom in Vancouver on May 30, 2026, wrapped in the glow of Conservative victory lights, and told a cheering crowd that “faith, family and freedom” would be her governing philosophy. She borrowed those exact words from the American Christian nationalist playbook. She used them deliberately. She knew exactly where they came from.

The other one sits in the BC Legislature as the elected MLA for Surrey South. He got there after spending years posting, sharing, and amplifying some of the most dangerous lies circulating on the far-right internet.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was fake ( taken from Alex Jones).

The Quebec City mosque massacre was suspicious.

The residential school deaths were a “massive fraud.”

Palestinians are “inbred.”

Syrian refugees are a threat to be boycotted.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is now the leader of BC’s Official Opposition.

Brent Chapman is her husband.

British Columbians, you need to understand what just happened.

The Apology Industrial Complex

Here is the first thing you need to know about how this couple operates: they apologise strategically and without consequence.

Chapman was caught. The posts surfaced. The screenshots circulated. Muslim community groups called for his removal. Indigenous scholars called him a residential school denialist. Journalists documented his decade of conspiratorial online behaviour. The NDP called it hate speech. The Green Party called it disqualifying. Former Conservative allies called him an extremist and a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

He apologised. He stayed in the race. He won his seat comfortably.

Findlay was caught amplifying an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about George Soros and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The tweet insinuated a shadowy relationship between a Jewish billionaire and a sitting government minister, a rhetorical move lifted directly from far-right fever swamps. Anti-hate organisations and Jewish advocacy groups condemned it. The Anti-Defamation League documented exactly what kind of conspiracy ecosystem had generated the content she shared.

She deleted it. She called it “thoughtless.” She stayed in Parliament. She ran for party leader. She won.

This is not a pattern of growth. This is a pattern of operational management. You do the thing, you get caught, you issue the minimum necessary apology, you wait for the news cycle to move, and then you keep doing the thing. Political scientists have a name for this. So do the rest of us.

What Brent Chapman Actually Believes

Her husband is a man who now sits in the legislative assembly of this province.

Chapman described Palestinians as “little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs.” He said coexistence with Islam was impossible. He posted content from a fake news website called “Jew News” that falsely depicted Muslim refugees refusing Red Cross aid because of the Christian cross. He called for a boycott of Air Canada to stop the airlifting of Syrian refugees to safety.

He shared a graphic instructing Trump critics on how to kill themselves, featuring imagery of handguns.

He went on a fringe podcast and described the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools as “a massive fraud,” comparing the entire residential schools history to Jonestown and the Charles Manson murders.

He posted content questioning whether Sandy Hook, the Quebec City mosque massacre, and the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando were real.

That last one deserves to stop you cold.

Sandy Hook. Twenty children between the ages of six and seven. Shot in their classrooms. Their parents spent years being harassed and threatened by people who believed the massacre was staged. The courts eventually held Alex Jones liable for $1.5 billion in damages for spreading exactly that lie. The families described years of living in protective terror.

Chapman looked at what those families endured and decided it was worth implying, on social media, that the shooting had “sketchy stories.”

He is currently an elected representative in the British Columbia Legislature.

His wife just became leader of the official opposition.

What Kerry-Lynne Findlay Actually Represents

Findlay is sharper than Chapman. She is a lawyer and a former federal cabinet minister. She knows the vocabulary of plausible deniability. She knows how to say the quiet part at a low volume while the loud part plays underneath.

But the record is there.

The Soros tweet was not an accident. It was a choice to share content from a far-right ecosystem she was already consuming. The Soros narrative, which posits a shadowy Jewish financier puppeteering Western governments, is one of the oldest and most dangerous antisemitic conspiracy theories in the modern canon.

It flows directly from the same ideological sewers that produced the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. When she tweeted that Canadians should be “alarmed” by Freeland’s “closeness” to Soros, she was not making a policy critique. She was activating a signal.

During the 2026 BC Conservative leadership race, she attacked fellow candidate Peter Milobar by suggesting he was in a conflict of interest on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act because his wife and children are Indigenous. Let that register. She argued that a politician’s family membership in an Indigenous community makes his judgment on Indigenous rights policy suspect. That is not a policy disagreement. That is a racist assumption about tribal loyalty dressed in procedural language.

Even within her own party, multiple Conservative MLAs called it out. Iain Black said it was a “clear pattern of behaviour” and that the party had lost the 2024 election in part because of the racist comments made by Chapman, Findlay’s husband, and Findlay had never once condemned them. Peter Milobar called her attack “the worst side of politics possible.”

She won anyway.

In her victory speech she invoked “faith, family and freedom.” That phrase has a specific American origin. It is the rallying cry of the Christian nationalist movement in the United States, the ideological ecosystem that produced attacks on abortion rights, book bans, anti-LGBTQ legislation, and the slow dismantling of church-state separation. When you hear it in a Canadian political context, you are hearing a deliberate alignment with that movement. It is not accidental. It is a declaration.

She also spoke of defeating “eastern and global elites” and described the NDP’s governance as “economic vandalism” driven by “radical ideology.” These are not policy positions. They are fear narratives. They are the same activation language used by populist authoritarian movements across the Western world to short-circuit rational political analysis and replace it with a tribal threat response.

Understanding the Psychology from my non-professional standpoint: What the Behaviour Tells Us

Here is where I want to go beyond the headlines.

The academic literature on authoritarian followership and far-right political psychology is extensive. There is a well-documented pattern in how extremist beliefs enter and survive in mainstream political spaces, and Chapman and Findlay fit that pattern with clinical precision.

Chapman’s online behaviour follows what researchers describe as “conspiratorial ideation cascading”: the tendency to adopt and amplify multiple unrelated conspiracy theories simultaneously because the underlying cognitive structure is not about any specific claim, it is about a generalised distrust of official narratives and a hunger for secret knowledge.

Once a person adopts the framework that powerful forces are systematically deceiving the public, every subsequent conspiracy theory becomes easier to believe.

Mass shootings are staged.

Residential school deaths are fabricated.

Refugees are invaders.

Muslims are incompatible with democracy.

Each claim reinforces the others.

The content does not matter as much as the architecture of suspicion underneath it.

What makes Chapman’s case politically significant, rather than merely a private pathology, is that he ran for public office.

He canvassed neighbourhoods. He knocked on doors. He is now making decisions that affect real people. And the party that elected him, and the woman now leading that party, made a collective decision that none of this was disqualifying.

Findlay operates from a different but complementary psychological mode. She exhibits what researchers studying authoritarian leadership call “strategic ambiguity”: the disciplined use of deniable language that communicates clearly to a target audience while remaining technically defensible to everyone else. The Soros tweet is a textbook example.

“The closeness of these two should alarm every Canadian” does not name the conspiracy. It does not have to.

The audience already knows the code. The apology that follows is calibrated: acknowledge the optics, disclaim the intent, preserve the relationship with the base that received the message.

What this produces, when combined in a political partnership, is a highly effective two-track operation. Chapman operates in the base, firing up conspiratorial and authoritarian sentiment, absorbing the controversy, and demonstrating that these beliefs have no real electoral cost.

Findlay operates at the leadership level, providing institutional legitimacy and legal-strategic framing, while never credibly distancing herself from what her husband represents.

They are, functionally, a complementary system.

Why This Is Dangerous for British Columbia

Some people reading this will think: relax. This is Canadian politics. There are guardrails. The courts. The Charter. The media. The other parties.

I want to disabuse you of that comfort.

The normalisation of conspiracy theories in electoral politics is not a theoretical problem. It has measurable, material consequences.

When an elected official implies that mass shootings are staged, the families of victims are exposed to renewed harassment. Several families of Sandy Hook victims reported receiving death threats from people who had absorbed exactly this narrative. The violence against them was not metaphorical.

When residential school deaths are described as a “massive fraud” by someone sitting in a legislature, it delegitimises the entire reconciliation process. It tells Indigenous peoples that the government which murdered their children will now also tell them the murders did not happen. It is an act of political violence against communities who are already living with the multigenerational consequences of that real history.

When the Soros conspiracy theory is activated in Canadian political discourse, it tells Jewish Canadians that they are one news cycle away from being the designated shadowy villain in a mainstream political narrative. That is not abstract. Antisemitic violence has been rising across Canada and the world. Conspiracy theories about Jewish power are a documented accelerant.

When “faith, family and freedom” becomes the governing philosophy of a party aspiring to run this province, LGBTQ youth in BC schools have reason to be afraid. Queer teachers have reason to be afraid. Anyone whose family does not conform to the narrowly defined template of the Christian right has reason to ask what that language actually means in policy.

These are not slippery slope arguments. These are documented outcomes from jurisdictions where exactly this political trajectory has already been completed.

The Elections Canada Investigation

Before we close, let us note the current status of Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s federal accountability record.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is investigating Findlay’s 2025 federal campaign for allegedly receiving approximately $75,000 in undeclared services from a corporation, purportedly in exchange for promised federal contracts. The investigation also involves allegations that approximately 50 individuals described as foreign nationals without legal status were canvassing on her behalf, in potential violation of the Canada Elections Act.

Findlay has denied the allegations and stated she has not been formally notified. The leadership committee of the BC Conservatives concluded they did not have enough credible evidence to take action. She won the leadership race.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Picture Plainly

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is 71 years old. She has spent her career in the corridors of power. She served as Minister of National Revenue under Stephen Harper. She served as Chief Opposition Whip under Pierre Poilievre. She knows how the machine works, what it costs, and what it will and will not tolerate.

She married a man who spent years spreading Islamophobic, antisemitic, and conspiratorial content online. She watched him do it. She never denounced it. She campaigned for his riding during the 2024 election while these posts were a matter of public record. She stood beside him as Muslim community organisations called him unfit for office. She became leader of the official opposition while the wound from his residential school denialism was still fresh.

None of this was an accident. None of it was ignorance.

This is a couple who made calculated choices about who they were, what they believed, and which version of British Columbia they wanted to build.

You now know what that version looks like.

The next provincial election will determine whether British Columbians want to live in it.

Sources:

Business in Vancouver, May 2026, Elections Canada investigation reporting

The Tyee, May 31, 2026, Kerry-Lynne Findlay leadership analysis

The Hub, May 31, 2026, BC Conservative leadership commentary

Indo-Canadian Voice, May 30, 2026, NDP response to Findlay election

CBC News, May 25, 2026, Findlay response to Elections Canada investigation

CBC News, October 15, 2024, Brent Chapman mass shooting denial reporting

CBC News, October 20, 2024, BC Conservative election results

Globe and Mail, August 30, 2020, Findlay Soros tweet

CBC News, August 29, 2020, Findlay Soros tweet apology

Global News, October 2024, Chapman Palestinian comments and apology

Peace Arch News, October 10 and 12, 2024, Chapman controversy reporting

PressProgress, October 2024, Chapman residential schools, suicide graphic, Air Canada boycott

Canadian Anti-Hate Network, October 23, 2024, BC election conspiracy analysis

The Tyee, November 29, 2024, Surrey Muslim community and Chapman

Prince George Citizen, May 31, 2026, Findlay victory speech

Times Colonist, May 31, 2026, Findlay leadership win

Wikipedia, Brent Chapman, biographical record

Wikipedia, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, biographical record

Anti-Defamation League, 2018 background briefing on George Soros conspiracy theories at the BCNDP Convention, October 2024, Elenore Sturko statement re Chapman

Globe and Mail, May 31, 2026, Findlay leadership analysis