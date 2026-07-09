The machinery of American justice is grinding forward in a Utah courtroom this week. What is happening in Provo is not yet a trial. It is a preliminary hearing, a lower bar proceeding where Judge Tony Graf of the Fourth District Court must decide only whether there is probable cause to send Tyler Robinson forward to trial for the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Guilt or innocence is not what this week determines. Robinson has not been convicted of anything. He has not even entered a plea. But three days into the hearing, the state has laid out a case built on rooftops, DNA, seized phones and a letter prosecutors say he left behind.

Robinson, 23, faces 10 charges. The most serious is aggravated murder, a capital offence that has the Utah County Attorney’s Office pursuing the death penalty. He sat through most of this week expressionless. That composure did not last.

Monday brought the opening blows. The scene outside the Fourth District courthouse looked less like a hearing and more like a siege. Members of the public lined up before 1 a.m. for one of just 14 open seats inside Graf’s courtroom. Donald Trump Jr. watched from the gallery.

So did Charlie Kirk’s parents, Robert and Kathryn, and his widow, Erika, sharing a room with the man accused of killing him for the first time since his death last September. Erika Kirk released a statement on behalf of the family describing the pain of every hearing and thanking the public for its support, adding that the family would not comment further out of respect for the process.

Before testimony even began, Robinson’s defence team filed a blanket objection to nearly everything the state planned to introduce, calling it hearsay. Judge Graf let most of it in anyway.

Officer Christopher Bagley, working UVU’s campus police the day Kirk was shot, took the stand first. He described watching Kirk debate a crowd under a tent, hearing a single shot at 12:23 p.m., and then the panic of thousands of people running at once. He found an empty holster on the grass, then climbed to the roof of a nearby building on a hunch, where he discovered a red and black screwdriver later entered into evidence.

Surveillance footage showed someone jumping down from that same roof. The courtroom then heard the recorded audio of the shooting itself, the crack of the rifle followed by screaming, while the monitor at Robinson’s own table stayed dark. The state medical examiner’s report was admitted too, ruling the death a homicide by gunshot wound to the neck.

David Hull, the SBI agent leading the investigation, followed with surveillance video allegedly tying Robinson to a car parked near a residence and a figure matching his description walking toward campus. A dispute over an unfinished version of that video ended the day early, with the defence agreeing to adjourn so prosecutors could produce the original file.

Tuesday deepened the physical evidence. Investigator Jennifer Faumuina described searching wooded terrain near UVU and finding a Mauser 98 bolt action rifle wrapped in a dark towel, later sent to FBI and ATF labs for testing. DNA recovered from the towel and the screwdriver came back pointing to two possible contributors, Robinson and his former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs.

Hull’s testimony walked the judge through hours of Robinson’s alleged movements that day. He arrived on campus roughly four hours before the shooting, wearing shorts and a T shirt, bought food at a Chick fil A, and made contact with Turning Point USA staff. A campus officer noticed him and wrote down his licence plate. He returned later in different clothes before climbing to the rooftop.

Defence attorney Kathryn Nester pressed Hull on his handling of the crime scene and forced an admission that a second bullet found elsewhere on campus belonged to a responding officer’s own weapon, not the shooting. In the gallery, Erika Kirk was seen passing a tissue to a crying stranger seated in front of her. The Kirk family has been granted permission to leave the room whenever testimony becomes too hard to sit through.

Wednesday is when the hearing stopped being procedural and became something closer to theatre. SBI Agent Brian Davis, a law enforcement veteran of 27 years, described the morning after the shooting, when a family friend helped walk Robinson into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to surrender.

Investigators seized his phone, swabbed his cheek for DNA, and booked him into jail before 7 a.m. the next morning. A silent clip showed Robinson in a red shirt and ball cap, holding a water bottle, mostly turned away from the camera. Search warrants unsealed this week revealed a letter investigators say Robinson left behind, in which he allegedly wrote that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he took it.

Then came the fight everyone in that courtroom had been waiting for. Prosecutors tried to play a recorded April interview with Lance Twiggs, who received limited immunity for his statement. Defence attorney Richard Novak argued the tape was really a recitation of the prosecutor’s own theory, with Twiggs doing little more than agreeing along, and warned that playing what amounted to a confession by proxy would violate Robinson’s constitutional rights.

Judge Graf disappeared to review the transcript, came back, and cut 16 minutes out of the recording, calling it a limited approach meant to balance transparency with those rights. He noted that much of what remained concerned text messages between Robinson and Twiggs and Discord conversations from after the killing, all still to come as evidence.

The argument ran two and a half hours, long enough that prosecutors needed extra time to prepare the edited version, and Graf sent everyone home early. Jeff Neiman, the attorney representing the Kirk family, addressed the court for the first time this week to press for transparency.

Robinson, who arrived that morning in an armoured BearCat, was visibly rattled through Davis’s testimony and took deep breaths each time Twiggs’s name came up.

The hearing resumes Thursday at 9 a.m., and the redacted Twiggs tape is expected to finally play. Whatever probable cause requires, the state appears determined to clear that bar with room to spare. What Provo has offered this week is not a verdict. It is a preview of the machine that will decide whether Tyler Robinson stands trial for his life, running in full public view, cameras rolling, seats full, a country still trying to work out what it watched happen last September.

Adam Coleman

Sources: KSL.com, ABC4 Utah, Fox News Digital, Deseret News, The Salt Lake Tribune