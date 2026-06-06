The next BC provincial election is not scheduled until October 2028. That changes nothing. The ground war started the moment Kerry-Lynne Findlay claimed the leadership of the BC Conservative Party on May 30, 2026. The question now is not whether David Eby and the BC NDP are ready for what is coming. The question is whether they understand the kind of fight it is going to be.

Let us be realistic about what British Columbians are facing. On one side sits a premier who, whatever his government’s real and acknowledged stumbles, has spent three years trying to build a province that works for people who actually have to work for a living. On the other side sits a new opposition leader whose career record, whose personal alliances, whose husband’s documented behaviour, and whose ideological inheritance from the Harper era all point in a single direction: toward a British Columbia that exists to serve those who already have everything.

This is not a culture war. This is a class war dressed up as a culture war. And the NDP needs to know the difference before it is too late.

Findlay won the BC Conservative leadership by a narrow margin. She did not win it because she is popular. She won it because she was willing to go further right than anyone else on that stage. In a party whose caucus has already been described by former BC NDP Premier Glen Clark as containing roughly twenty “whack jobs” — his words, reflecting the parade of racist, conspiratorial, and extremist social media posts uncovered during and after the 2024 election — Findlay decided that her path to power ran straight through that base.

She endorsed Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong during the leadership race and refused to withdraw that endorsement even after Armstrong stood on the floor of the BC Legislature in April 2026 and used the phrase “blood and soil” — a foundational slogan of Nazi ideology — to attack a First Nations treaty. Premier Eby called it Nazi rhetoric. Independent MLA Elenore Sturko called it “extremely offensive” and described the phrase as a “key piece of Nazi ideology.” Speaker Raj Chouhan ordered Armstrong to withdraw the comments. Armstrong eventually did. But Findlay stood by her endorsement. She chose Armstrong’s vote over every Jewish constituent, every Indigenous family, and every British Columbian who knows their history. That is who Kerry-Lynne Findlay is. Not who she pretends to be. Who she actually is.

The pattern is not new. It is deliberate and it has a name. You signal to the extreme fringe with coded language, conspiratorial allusions, and strategic endorsements. You collect their energy and their votes. And when the backlash comes, you issue the narrowest possible apology that technically concedes nothing, then move on. The fringe stays loyal because they know the apology was performative. The moderate conservative voter hears the apology and thinks it is resolved. It is a playbook that has been running in North American right-wing politics for a generation. British Columbia is not immune to it.

Findlay’s own victory speech gave the game away. “Faith, family and freedom,” she said from the podium. It was not a policy platform. It was a dog whistle structured as a slogan. It is the language of the American religious right, imported wholesale into a province that deserves to have its real problems addressed in plain language.

And the real problems are economic. They always are.

Findlay served as Minister of National Revenue under Stephen Harper. She was part of a federal government that championed lower taxes, fewer regulations, and the confident assertion that the benefits would trickle down to ordinary Canadians. They did not. The Harper era left a legacy of stagnant wages, weakened labour protections, corporate tax rates that declined while public services deteriorated, and an income inequality gap that widened every year. Findlay has described that record with pride. She tells voters she returned the country to surplus from recession. She does not mention who bore the cost of that austerity.

Her BC platform follows the same logic. She has promised to repeal the Health Professions and Occupations Act on day one in office, handing regulation of health professionals back to the same self-governing bodies that allowed serious problems to persist for decades. She has promised to repeal the Legal Professions Act, framing government accountability over professional conduct as tyranny. She has pledged to “supercharge” BC’s extractive industries while making reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples a target of sustained attack throughout her leadership campaign. She framed Indigenous title over land as a threat to private property, a position that does nothing for the working family renting a basement suite in Surrey and everything for the developer who wants that land cleared and cheap.

Her “Western Alliance” vision is not economic development. It is a separatist framework dressed in the language of infrastructure. Findlay has made clear she would maintain commercial relations with an independent Alberta if that province voted to leave Canada. At a moment when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been engineering a referendum process toward precisely that outcome, Findlay’s position is not neutral. It is an enablement. A BC leader who shrugs at the dissolution of the country while promising to keep the pipelines flowing is not a premier. She is a regional manager for the resource extraction lobby.

And then there is Brent Chapman. Chapman is Findlay’s husband. He is the MLA for Surrey South. He is a sitting member of the BC Legislature. And he is a man whose documented social media history includes describing Palestinians as “inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs,” and posting content that cast doubt on the reality of mass shootings in the United States and Canada, including the murder of 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, the killing of 49 people in Orlando, and the murder of six Muslims at prayer in a Quebec City mosque. He apologized. He said the posts were old. He said he regretted the wording. The Muslim community in Vancouver said he had shown a “clear pattern of racist, Islamophobic behaviour promoting Muslim and Palestinian hatred.” Premier Eby called him “a hateful man promoting hate and racism in our province.”

Chapman won his seat anyway. The BC Conservatives kept him in caucus anyway. And now his wife leads that same party.

Let that sink in. The leader of the official opposition in British Columbia is married to an MLA who publicly denied that children were massacred at Sandy Hook. She ran his campaign. She celebrated his victory. And she now asks British Columbians to trust her judgment on the future of this province.

Findlay herself arrived at the leadership of the BC Conservative Party under a cloud of her own. According to reporting by Business in Vancouver, she is facing an investigation by the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections over allegations that her 2025 federal election campaign received approximately $75,000 in undeclared services from a corporation in exchange for federal contracts. Findlay denies receiving formal notice of the investigation and calls the reporting false. The BC Conservative Party’s own leadership election committee noted that it had repeatedly attempted to obtain information from Findlay’s campaign and received no substantive response. The committee chose not to disqualify her from the ballot. But the question has not gone away.

British Columbians deserve to know whether the person asking for their trust has something to answer for before she gets it.

Now turn to the other side of this equation.

Eby’s NDP government has not had a clean three years. The province is running a projected deficit of $11.6 billion for 2025-26, with similar shortfalls forecast for the following two years. BC’s credit rating has been downgraded. Interest payments on provincial debt have risen to $4.4 billion annually, according to the Fraser Institute, which works out to roughly $2,064 per person. These are real numbers and they represent real pressure on every program that working families depend on.

But here is the context that gets stripped away when Findlay’s side talks about fiscal management: BC is navigating the worst external trade shock in a generation. US tariffs on Canadian goods threatened the province with a projected loss of $69 billion in economic activity by 2028 and 124,000 fewer jobs, according to the BC government’s own modelling. Premier Eby compared the potential damage to the 2008 recession. He was not exaggerating. Lumber, energy, metallic minerals, pulp and paper, the backbone of BC’s resource economy, all faced exposure to American protectionism imposed by an administration that does not distinguish between ally and adversary.

Eby responded. He is not a premier who stood at a podium and blamed Ottawa while doing nothing. His government launched the “Look West” economic strategy, a ten-year plan to accelerate LNG development, expand mines, build renewable energy projects, and diversify trade toward Asia. He personally led a trade mission to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Phase two of LNG Canada and the Ksi Lisims LNG export terminal were fast-tracked by the federal government. These are jobs. Unionised, well-paid jobs in communities that have been told for years their industries were dying.

Eby also built the most ambitious housing intervention BC has seen in decades. A shared equity program that covers 40 percent of a home’s purchase price for first-time buyers, with the remaining 40 percent repaid when the home is sold or after 25 years, represents exactly the kind of structural intervention that markets refuse to make on their own. “Housing should first and foremost provide homes for people, not profits for investors,” Eby has said. Seven per cent declines in Vancouver rent prices. Zoning reform to allow multi-unit housing on single-family lots across the province. A speculation tax that penalises those who hold housing as a financial instrument rather than a home. These are policies that move money from speculators back into the pockets of people who need somewhere to live.

A 2026 Leger poll showed the NDP leading the Conservatives 44 percent to 40 percent provincially. That is not a comfortable margin. It is a warning.

Voters in BC are economically anxious. They are paying attention to their grocery bills, their rent, their wages, their kids’ futures. They are not primarily animated by abstract debates about identity, cultural recognition, or institutional structures that feel distant from their daily lives. That does not mean those things do not matter. It means that campaigns are won or lost on the question voters are actually asking, which is: who is going to make my life materially better?

The NDP must answer that question with relentless clarity. Not once. Not in a policy document buried on a website. Over and over and over again, in language that a shift worker in Prince George or a warehouse picker in Burnaby can hear and believe.

Here is the message: wages up, costs down, houses built, corporate freeloaders pay their share.

Here is how it lands in practice: a minimum wage that keeps pace with what things actually cost; a housing program where a nurse or a welder can buy a home without needing a second income and a family inheritance; a child care system that does not consume an entire paycheque; pharmacare that means a diabetic does not have to choose between insulin and groceries; and a resource economy whose revenues flow into public services rather than offshore accounts.

That message does not require the NDP to abandon its commitment to equity and inclusion. It requires them to lead with what unites people rather than what divides them. When questions come about trans rights or Indigenous reconciliation or the rights of refugees, they answer them honestly and move on. They do not let the Conservatives drag them into a culture war terrain that the Conservatives have spent years preparing and the NDP has not.

Because that is the trap. Findlay knows she cannot win an election on economics alone. Her economic programme is to give corporations and wealthy individuals more and hope the crumbs fall far enough. She cannot say that plainly. So she manufactures outrage. She talks about “faith, family and freedom” until the NDP feels obligated to defend values rather than pocketbooks. She endorses an MLA who uses Nazi vocabulary in the legislature and waits to see if the NDP overreacts and hands her a fundraising moment. She lets her husband’s conspiracy theories do their work on the fringes while she positions herself as a reasonable alternative for the middle.

The NDP must not take that bait.

The next BC election will be decided by people who are stretched thin and looking for someone to tell them the truth about why. The truth is that the economic deck has been stacked against working people for a long time, and one party has been trying to unstack it while the other party wants to stack it higher.

Say that. Prove it with policy. Repeat it until it becomes the frame through which every other issue is understood.

The window is already open. Findlay has handed the NDP a gift by leaning so hard into her right-wing fringe. But gifts get wasted when the recipient is looking the wrong way.

BC is not yet lost. But it could be. Eyes open. Deck chairs to the workers.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

National Observer, “New BC Conservative leader Findlay leans into ‘uncompromising’ right-wing vision,” June 4, 2026

CBC News, “Kerry-Lynne Findlay voted new leader of the BC Conservative Party,” May 30, 2026

Globe and Mail, “New B.C. Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay promises to unite party after identity crisis,” June 2026

CBC News, “B.C. premier calls out MLA’s use of Nazi rhetoric in the legislature,” April 24, 2026

CBC News, “B.C. MLA avoids censure after using Nazi slogan, leading to calls for change,” May 1, 2026

Castanet, “Blood and soil: Kelowna MLA

criticized for Nazi reference in Legislature debate,” April 24, 2026

CBC News, “Controversial B.C. Conservative candidates targeted by NDP win seats in election,” October 20, 2024

CBC News, “Calls for B.C. Conservative candidate to resign over posts seen to cast doubt on mass shootings,” October 15, 2024

Canadian Anti-Hate Network, “BC Election Shows Conspiracy Theories No Longer A Disqualification From Mainstream Politics,” October 23, 2024

BC NDP, “Sturko was aware of Brent Chapman’s views before she defected to B.C. Conservatives,” press release, October 2024

CBC News, “B.C. Conservative leadership vote begins amid late controversy involving candidate,” May 23, 2026

CBC News, “Kerry-Lynne Findlay says she hasn’t been notified of elections investigation,” May 25, 2026

MSN / aggregated wire, “BC Conservative leader backs Alberta trade even if it leaves Canada,” June 2026

Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan, “The Apex of Alienation: What Longitudinal Data Reveal About Alberta and Saskatchewan Separatism,” March 12, 2026

Leger Research, “BC Politics: NDP Holds Narrow Lead as Housing, Health Care, and Deficit Concerns Keep Pressure on Government,” April 2026

Global News, “B.C. economy to lose $69 billion if trade tariffs implemented,” January 2025

Global News, “Fallout from Trump’s tariffs could rival economic impact of 2008 recession: Eby,” January 2025