Canada Goes Submarine: A Quiet Naval Pivot with NATO

Canada has taken one of its most significant defence steps in decades. The federal government has announced plans to acquire a new fleet of submarines alongside major investments in air, land, cyber, and intelligence capabilities. Supporters see the move as a long overdue modernization of Canada’s military and a stronger commitment to NATO. Critics question the cost at a time of growing domestic pressures. Either way, the decision marks a clear shift in Canada’s strategic posture.

Submarines fundamentally change how a nation projects power. Unlike surface vessels, they operate with stealth, remain deployed for extended periods, and create uncertainty for any potential adversary. Combined with investments in cyber defence, surveillance, and intelligence, the modernization program is designed to improve Canada’s ability to defend its sovereignty while operating more effectively alongside NATO allies.

The timing is significant. Global security has become increasingly unstable, with rising geopolitical competition, expanding Arctic interests, and growing pressure on democratic alliances. Canada is no longer assuming that geography alone provides security. Instead, Ottawa appears to be preparing for a world in which national resilience and independent military capability carry greater weight.

Supporters argue that the investment extends beyond national defence. If procurement is directed toward Canadian shipyards, manufacturers, and technology firms, the program could create thousands of skilled jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains, and expand Canada’s industrial base. A stronger defence sector would also reduce Canada’s dependence on foreign suppliers while giving the country greater influence within NATO and international security discussions.

Critics raise legitimate concerns. Defence procurement has a history of delays and cost overruns, and every dollar spent on military equipment is a dollar unavailable for healthcare, housing, education, or other public priorities. Others question whether expanding military capability fits Canada’s long standing identity as a country that has traditionally emphasized diplomacy and peacekeeping.

The government’s challenge will be demonstrating that these investments produce measurable benefits for Canadians. Transparent reporting, competitive procurement, strong oversight, and meaningful participation by Canadian industry will be essential if public confidence is to be maintained.

My own perspective is shaped by my support for the NDP and a belief that governments should prioritize workers over corporate interests. I support fair wages, strong unions, and public investments that directly benefit Canadian communities. Despite those priorities, I believe this defence expansion is the right decision.

National sovereignty cannot depend entirely on the goodwill of another country, even one that has been Canada’s closest ally for generations. Recent tensions with the United States, particularly during Donald Trump’s political era, demonstrated how quickly economic and diplomatic relationships can become transactional. Canada needs the ability to defend its own interests without relying exclusively on decisions made in Washington.

This is not about preparing for war. It is about reducing vulnerability. A capable military provides governments with greater freedom to make independent political and economic decisions without undue external pressure.

The debate should therefore focus on practical questions. Can the program remain financially sustainable? Will Canadian workers receive the promised economic benefits? Will procurement remain transparent and accountable? If those questions are answered with clear evidence rather than political rhetoric, broad public support is likely to follow.

Ultimately, this announcement is about more than submarines. It represents a broader statement about Canada’s future. The country is signalling that it intends to protect its sovereignty, strengthen its economy, and remain a credible NATO ally while maintaining control over its own strategic decisions.

Success, however, will depend on execution. Canadians deserve full transparency on costs, timelines, and domestic economic benefits. If the government delivers on those commitments, this could become one of the most consequential investments in both Canadian security and Canadian industry in a generation.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Government of Canada announcements on defence modernization and submarine procurement

NATO statements on alliance interoperability and defence modernization

Canadian defence industry and manufacturing reports

Policy research on defence economics and national sovereignty

Reporting on Canadian and United States political reactions